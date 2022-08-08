ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Community Impact Houston

Large crowds turn out to support proposal to connect Heights area trails with new pedestrian bridges

Mayor Sylvester Turner stopped by an Aug. 10 community event to show his support for the bridge concept. (Sofia Gonzalez/Community Impact Newspaper) Community advocates came together at Patterson Park on Aug. 10 to raise awareness and gather support for a project that would connect the Heights area with neighborhoods south of I-10 with two new bridges.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MILL CREEK RESIDENTS PACK THE MAGNOLIA CITY COUNCIL MEETING WITH WATER BILLS OF UP TO $3000

For months residents of the Mill Creek Subdivision in Magnolia have called the Magnolia City Water Department complaining of exorbitant water bills. Most told the City Council they were treated rudely, told it was a water leak, telling them to call builder D.R. Horton who then told the caller to call the city. Another excuse was what they called a burst. One resident after another approached the podium and spoke.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAGNOLIA RESIDENTS IN MILL CREEK REPORTING NO WATER

1PM-Residents of the Mill Creek Subdivision report they have no water. Residents say the City is not answering their phones. This is the same subdivision that from which residents flooded the City Council Chambers last night in Magnolia with water meter issues and water bills as high as $3000.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Community Impact Houston

New apartment complex coming soon to Richmond

An apartment community is coming soon to Richmond just north of FM 1093 and Peek Road. According to Fort Bend County officials, a timeline for the work has not yet been determined. (Courtesy Pexels) An 11.5-acre plat of land dubbed the Westpark Tollway Apartments was approved by Fort Bend County...
Click2Houston.com

Katy ISD campuses damaged in severe storms

KATY, Texas – Several Katy Independent School District campuses were damaged during the severe storms that blew through the Houston area Wednesday night. On social media, Katy ISD shared this statement: “Several campuses were impacted by last night’s weather conditions, and our M&O teams have been working to ensure students and staff are in safe environments as they prepare for the start of school. All repairs will be completed before the first day of school.”
Community Impact Houston

Harris County Precinct 3 plans for new sidewalks along Huffmeister Road

The 5-foot-wide sidewalk will run along the east and west sides of Huffmeister Road for safer pedestrian access. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Harris County Precinct 3 is in the design phase of a sidewalk project along Huffmeister Road from Fleur de Lis Boulevard to north of Cypress North Houston Road. The 5-foot-wide sidewalk will run along the east and west sides of Huffmeister Road for safer pedestrian access.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Telephone Road Project: Mayor Turner introduces $21M RAISE grant for construction

HOUSTON – The United States Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that the City of Houston will receive $20.96 million in federal funding through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) grant program for the Telephone Road: Main Street Revitalization Project. Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, Congressman...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Dogtopia of Atascocita targets September opening

Dogtopia of Atascocita is planning to open in early September at 7140 FM 1960 E., Humble. (Courtesy Dogtopia) Dogtopia of Atascocita is planning to open in early September at 7140 FM 1960 E., Humble. Upon opening, the business will offer dog day care, boarding and spa services. According to Dogtopia's website, all playrooms are supervised by certified Canine Coaches, and dogs are put in play groups according to size, temperament and play style. Pet parents will also have access to Dogtopia's webcams to monitor their pets during their stays. 281-417-4622. www.dogtopia.com/houston-atascocita.
ATASCOCITA, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, Montrose and River Oaks area? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Aspen Dental now open in Valley Ranch Town Center in New Caney

Aspen Dental opened a new location at 21690 Hwy. 59, Ste. 300, New Caney, in mid-June. (Courtesy Aspen Dental) Reporter, Spring/Klein & Lake Houston/Humble/Kingwood. Emily joined Community Impact Newspaper in August 2021 after working for a small town newspaper in El Campo, TX for two years. Before that, she interned and freelanced for the Houston Chronicle and worked as a freelance photographer and writer in the Houston area. A controversial fact about Emily is that she prefers sugar cookies over chocolate chip cookies. She graduated with a print journalism degree from the University of Houston in 2018.
NEW CANEY, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: Elegant $9.5M River Oaks estate a floral-infused gem you have to see

HOUSTON – A 9,633-square-foot home in River Oaks is on the market for $9,500,000 -- that’s $983.13 per square foot. So -- what’s inside? Let’s take a look, shall we?. Designed by esteemed Houston architect Birdsall P. Briscoe and built in 1938, the stately home at 3820 Willowick Road sits on a manicured one-acre lot in River Oaks’ Tall Timbers subdivision. The estate was extensively updated in 2005.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
