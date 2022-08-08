Read full article on original website
Pearland awards contract for installation of surface at Ed Thompson all-inclusive playground
Another piece of the puzzle for the construction of the Ed Thompson all-inclusive playground fell into place. (Rendering courtesy Nikki Kamkar) Another piece of the puzzle for the construction of the Ed Thompson all-inclusive playground fell into place. Pearland City Council at its Aug. 8 regular meeting passed a resolution...
City of Magnolia enters Stage 3 drought as water wells reach 70% pumping capacity
The amount of water being drawn from the city's wells triggered the city of Magnolia to enter Stage 3 drought status Aug. 8, City Administrator Don Doering said in an Aug. 10 interview.. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The amount of water being drawn from the city's wells triggered the city...
Large crowds turn out to support proposal to connect Heights area trails with new pedestrian bridges
Mayor Sylvester Turner stopped by an Aug. 10 community event to show his support for the bridge concept. (Sofia Gonzalez/Community Impact Newspaper) Community advocates came together at Patterson Park on Aug. 10 to raise awareness and gather support for a project that would connect the Heights area with neighborhoods south of I-10 with two new bridges.
MILL CREEK RESIDENTS PACK THE MAGNOLIA CITY COUNCIL MEETING WITH WATER BILLS OF UP TO $3000
For months residents of the Mill Creek Subdivision in Magnolia have called the Magnolia City Water Department complaining of exorbitant water bills. Most told the City Council they were treated rudely, told it was a water leak, telling them to call builder D.R. Horton who then told the caller to call the city. Another excuse was what they called a burst. One resident after another approached the podium and spoke.
MAGNOLIA RESIDENTS IN MILL CREEK REPORTING NO WATER
1PM-Residents of the Mill Creek Subdivision report they have no water. Residents say the City is not answering their phones. This is the same subdivision that from which residents flooded the City Council Chambers last night in Magnolia with water meter issues and water bills as high as $3000.
New apartment complex coming soon to Richmond
An apartment community is coming soon to Richmond just north of FM 1093 and Peek Road. According to Fort Bend County officials, a timeline for the work has not yet been determined. (Courtesy Pexels) An 11.5-acre plat of land dubbed the Westpark Tollway Apartments was approved by Fort Bend County...
$1,600 bill for water? Magnolia residents upset, complains to city about unreasonably high water bills
MAGNOLIA – Families in one Magnolia neighborhood are desperate for answers after they reported months of unreasonably high water bills. “We got our first initial water bill (and) it was like $1,659,” said homeowner Bridgit Spencer. Spencer said it was the start of a major water nightmare for...
Katy ISD campuses damaged in severe storms
KATY, Texas – Several Katy Independent School District campuses were damaged during the severe storms that blew through the Houston area Wednesday night. On social media, Katy ISD shared this statement: “Several campuses were impacted by last night’s weather conditions, and our M&O teams have been working to ensure students and staff are in safe environments as they prepare for the start of school. All repairs will be completed before the first day of school.”
Harris County Precinct 3 plans for new sidewalks along Huffmeister Road
The 5-foot-wide sidewalk will run along the east and west sides of Huffmeister Road for safer pedestrian access. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Harris County Precinct 3 is in the design phase of a sidewalk project along Huffmeister Road from Fleur de Lis Boulevard to north of Cypress North Houston Road. The 5-foot-wide sidewalk will run along the east and west sides of Huffmeister Road for safer pedestrian access.
Union Pacific completes area railroad maintenance projects
The Union Pacific Railroad Company recently completed railroad repairs, like at the intersection of South Gessner Road and Hwy. 90. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Railroad crossing updates across the area kicked off June 19 with updates at Gessner Road, in Missouri City. A joint collaboration between Union Pacific Railroad Company...
Telephone Road Project: Mayor Turner introduces $21M RAISE grant for construction
HOUSTON – The United States Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that the City of Houston will receive $20.96 million in federal funding through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) grant program for the Telephone Road: Main Street Revitalization Project. Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, Congressman...
Dogtopia of Atascocita targets September opening
Dogtopia of Atascocita is planning to open in early September at 7140 FM 1960 E., Humble. (Courtesy Dogtopia) Dogtopia of Atascocita is planning to open in early September at 7140 FM 1960 E., Humble. Upon opening, the business will offer dog day care, boarding and spa services. According to Dogtopia's website, all playrooms are supervised by certified Canine Coaches, and dogs are put in play groups according to size, temperament and play style. Pet parents will also have access to Dogtopia's webcams to monitor their pets during their stays. 281-417-4622. www.dogtopia.com/houston-atascocita.
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, Montrose and River Oaks area? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Katy elevates drought conditions to 'severe,' requires mandatory water restrictions
Due to extreme heat and lack of rain and the continual usage of water wells since spring, the city of Katy was elevated to Stage 3, or "severe" level drought conditions Aug. 5. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of Katy has implemented mandatory restrictions for water usage due to an...
League City updated golf cart regulations
Did you know that there are laws that govern the use of golf carts other than for golfing?. Did you know that it is illegal for children or anyone without a driver's license to drive a golf cart other than on private property?
Some roads impassable due to high water
Keep an eye on high-water locations reported on area roads and other trouble spots for drivers.
Katy creates community development department to support economic growth
Katy City Council approved the creation of a new community development department to oversee permitting and planning as the city continues to grow economically. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The structure of the city of Katy’s departments and staff is changing to include a newly created community development department. On Aug....
Aspen Dental now open in Valley Ranch Town Center in New Caney
Aspen Dental opened a new location at 21690 Hwy. 59, Ste. 300, New Caney, in mid-June. (Courtesy Aspen Dental) Reporter, Spring/Klein & Lake Houston/Humble/Kingwood. Emily joined Community Impact Newspaper in August 2021 after working for a small town newspaper in El Campo, TX for two years. Before that, she interned and freelanced for the Houston Chronicle and worked as a freelance photographer and writer in the Houston area. A controversial fact about Emily is that she prefers sugar cookies over chocolate chip cookies. She graduated with a print journalism degree from the University of Houston in 2018.
PHOTOS: Elegant $9.5M River Oaks estate a floral-infused gem you have to see
HOUSTON – A 9,633-square-foot home in River Oaks is on the market for $9,500,000 -- that’s $983.13 per square foot. So -- what’s inside? Let’s take a look, shall we?. Designed by esteemed Houston architect Birdsall P. Briscoe and built in 1938, the stately home at 3820 Willowick Road sits on a manicured one-acre lot in River Oaks’ Tall Timbers subdivision. The estate was extensively updated in 2005.
Management district begins collecting funds in Gulfton with plans for public safety, beautification projects
A mural in the Gulfton community in Houston depicts a woman in a meditative state facing a swirl of blue colors. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) A new management district in Gulfton is up and running with a focus on improving public safety, beautifying public spaces and boosting commerce in the area.
