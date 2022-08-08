On August 9 2022, Australia’s COVIDSafe app was officially decommissioned, and all its features removed. People were encouraged to uninstall the app. Reports of its closure have made international news. On ceasing COVIDSafe, health minister Mark Butler said the “Albanese government acted to delete the wasteful and ineffective COVIDSafe app” and accused the former government of wasting “more than $21 million of taxpayer’s money on this failed app”. Was COVIDSafe a magic bullet, as per the previous government, or a total failure, as the current government wants us to believe? The writing was on the wall Designed to help manual contract tracers find...

WORLD ・ 28 MINUTES AGO