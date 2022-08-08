ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Projecting electric car sales is getting trickier

The Capitol Hill energy deal creates headwinds and tailwinds for the growing adoption of electric cars in the U.S. — and analysts are just starting to grapple with the complexities. Driving the news: The legislation greatly expands EV purchase subsidies but also ties them to strict sourcing requirements for...
PlayStation sales migrate from big cities, following pandemic pattern

Sales of PlayStation products have migrated along with the U.S. population, out of large metro areas to smaller cities, according to a Sony executive who believes the migration is tied to pandemic-related population shifts. Why it matters: One way to understand what has happened in the country over the past...
AppLovin bids $17.5 billion to acquire game engine company Unity

AppLovin has offered to acquire Unity, the popular video game making software company, for $17.54 billion in an all-stock deal. Why it matters: This is the latest high-profile deal in the ongoing consolidation of the gaming industry. "We have received the offer from AppLovin and our Board will thoroughly evaluate...
Investors like the climate deal

The early verdicts have arrived: Investors are confident the Democrats' climate deal will translate into expanded real-world deployment of low-carbon energy. Driving the news: The movement of exchange-traded funds and individual companies in several segments of the energy sector tell a similar story. The Climate Tech Index from the VC...
London children offered polio booster vaccine as more virus detected

Children in London were offered booster doses of the polio vaccine Wednesday after British health authorities discovered more virus samples throughout the city. The big picture: Poliovirus has been recently detected in multiple countries , prompting health officials to act in order to curb the spread. Driving the news: The...
McDonald's to soon reopen restaurants in Ukraine

McDonald’s said it plans to soon start a phased reopening of some of its restaurants in Kyiv and western Ukraine even as the war with Russia continues. Why it matters: The fast-food chain, which announced in February that it would pause its operations in Ukraine because of the ongoing war, said Thursday that reopening could “support a small but important sense of normalcy.”
At 75, India’s democracy is under pressure like never before

The Aug. 5 demonstrations by India’s main opposition Congress party against soaring food prices and unemployment began like any other recent protest — an electorally weak opposition taking to the New Delhi streets against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s massively popular government.The protests, however, quickly took a turn when key Congress lawmakers led by Rahul Gandhi — Modi’s main opponent in the last two general elections — trooped to the Parliament, leading to fierce standoffs with police.“Democracy is a memory (in India),” Gandhi later tweeted, describing the dramatic photographs that showed him and his party leaders being briefly detained by...
The COVIDSafe app is dead. What can we learn from this 'failure'?

On August 9 2022, Australia’s COVIDSafe app was officially decommissioned, and all its features removed. People were encouraged to uninstall the app. Reports of its closure have made international news. On ceasing COVIDSafe, health minister Mark Butler said the “Albanese government acted to delete the wasteful and ineffective COVIDSafe app” and accused the former government of wasting “more than $21 million of taxpayer’s money on this failed app”. Was COVIDSafe a magic bullet, as per the previous government, or a total failure, as the current government wants us to believe? The writing was on the wall Designed to help manual contract tracers find...
Virtual worlds are no match for inflation and the real world

Pent-up demand for real world fun took business away from companies that crank out digital gaming. Why it matters: The slowdown is expected to continue as consumers continue to adjust how they spend amid high inflation and worries of economic slow downs, industry leaders warn. Driving the news: The reopening,”...
Second labor complaint filed against Nintendo

The National Labor Relations Board has received a new workplace complaint against gaming giant Nintendo and a firm it uses for contractors in its main U.S. office. Why it matters: This is the second time this year that a worker has filed such a complaint against the maker of Mario and Zelda, as labor activism in the gaming industry intensifies.
Slow Streets' future could find clarity in September

The future of the city's Slow Streets program — which closed some 30 roads to traffic early in the COVID-19 pandemic — is murky, but may clear up in the weeks to come. Driving the news: San Francisco Mayor London Breed wrote late last month the city should "evolve" its approach to Slow Streets — moving beyond "temporary interventions" and making decisions to last "for years to come.""Some streets that were included in the pandemic response make sense and others do not," Breed wrote. "And other streets that were left off the table should be considered."Breed suggested imagining Slow Streets...
California sets precedent by breaking down Black employee data by lineage

California has become the first in the nation to require state agencies to include a separate category for descendants of enslaved people in its collection of employee data. Why it matters: Advocates say the data disaggregation will help identify and address long-held inequities within Black communities. Many descendants see it as a model for other states — and the federal government — to follow.
