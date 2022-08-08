Read full article on original website
Related
Fallen Chaffee County firefighter escorted home
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Chaffee County Fire Protection District and other emergency response agencies escorted the remains of Battalion Chief Billy Cordova back home to Buena Vista on Thursday. Cordova was killed following a motorcycle crash on July 3 that also critically injured his wife. The two were riding eastbound on Highway 82 near Basalt […]
Alamosa Valley Courier
Mariachi San Luis to play Sundays at Six
ALAMOSA– Enjoy free music throughout the summer presented to you by The Alamosa Live Music Association. Sundays at Six continues on August 14 with local favorite, Mariachi San Luis. Head on over to Cole Park at 6:00 PM and enjoy some quality live music right here in Alamosa!. Come...
Alamosa Valley Courier
"Hope" may be coming to the valley
ALAMOSA– On August 14, 2007, 33-year-old Paul Reed, a native of Sanford, was admitted to a residential treatment center for addiction to methamphetamines. The cost for treatment totaled out at roughly $30,000, raised with the help of his family and friends. Reed’s story is not an uncommon one. He...
Crested Butte News
Little Blue Creek Canyon project extended additional nine months
The highway improvement project along US Highway 50 between Gunnison and Montrose that has created full and partial road closures for almost two years along Little Blue Creek Canyon has been extended until next summer. The announcement came after a stakeholder meeting last month and authorities are expecting the project to be completed in July 2023 instead of the originally scheduled November 2022. The four-mile project and associated closures are expected to shut down in late fall again once winter weather begins and to resume in the spring.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alamosa Valley Courier
'Grillers' come from all over to ‘Beat the Heat’
ALAMOSA— The San Luis Valley Beat the Heat Barbecue Festival took place this past weekend with plenty of activities for all ages. Friday was the ‘Kids Q’, Bloody Mary Showdown and the annual Brewers Classic Cornhole Tournament. Saturday closed the festivities with the Hogwaller Mud Run, People’s Choice Sampling, and a Beerfest all to complement the Kansas City Barbecue Society sanctioned competition.
Colorado Is Home To One Of The Best Small Towns In America
Smithsonian Magazine pinpointed the Top 15 best small towns in the country.
Alamosa Valley Courier
Monte Vista, Del Norte place in Top 5 at Fowler Tourney
ALAMOSA – The Monte Vista High School boys golf team placed third and Del Norte opened its season with a fifth-place finish at the Fowler Invitational Thursday at the Cottonwood Links. The Pirates had a team score of 268, placing behind Pueblo West with 238 and Fowler with 262....
Denver climber dies after falling from Crestone Traverse
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. — A climber died after falling from the Crestone Traverse last Wednesday. Custer County Search & Rescue (SAR) was able to retrieve the remains of the fallen climber and rescue another. Custer County SAR was called for two climbers from Denver who were located approximately 13,800 ft. near the Crestone Traverse in […]
RELATED PEOPLE
"Carry a stick": Colorado city issues warning about mountain lion on trail
Officials in the San Luis Valley city of Alamosa have issued a warning to the public about a recent mountain lion sighting at a popular local trail network. According to the warning, the mountain lion was spotted on the Toivo Malm Trail Network and reported to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, with this trail network located near the Alamosa National Wildlife Refuge on the southeast side of the city.
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Teller County August 3 Edition
Aaron Jacob Meyer-Gonzales, date of birth August 25, 1982 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for theft. This was a no bond warrant. Angela Sue Adair, date of birth June 1, 1981 of Woodland Park, Colorado was arrested on an arrest warrant for possession of a controlled substance, burglary of a dwelling and trespass. Bond was $10,000.
KRDO
Colorado State Patrol responded to a deadly crash in Teller County
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) confirmed that a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash in Teller County on Thursday evening. CSP says that the accident included a truck and a motorcycle. According to CSP, the accident was on Teller County Road 11, by Mile Post...
Death investigation of 19-year-old in Cañon City
CAÑON CITY, Colo. – The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is investigating after a 19-year-old man was found dead inside a home on Tuesday. Police responded to the home just after 8:45 a.m. on Gold Canyon Road, which is in the area of Miners Road and McDaniel Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found the man […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alamosa Valley Courier
Three arrested in shooting death of Monte Vista juvenile
MONTE VISTA– Two juvenile females and a 21-year-old Monte Vista man have been arrested in the fatal shooting of another juvenile female on Sunday. Officers with the Monte Vista Police Department (MVPD) were notified of a shooting in the 300 block of Monroe Street about 3:30 p.m. Sunday where they found the female who had sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased by EMS personnel.
KKTV
Woman arrested after Cañon City Police investigate a suspicious package call
CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is facing serious charges after investigators believe she made a fake call about a suspicious package in Cañon City. Police were called to the 3200 block of Justice Center Road at about noon on Monday for a suspicious package. The area is on the east side of Cañon City. Officers were able to get in touch with 48-year-old Janel Armstrong inside a building. Armstrong was carrying “unknown black bag,” according to police. Investigators determined there was no threat.
Comments / 0