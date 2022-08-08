Read full article on original website
6-year-old girl shot 9 times in Atlanta park remains critical, mother says
ATLANTA — A 6-year-old girl who was injured in a mass shooting at an Atlanta park was shot nine times and remains in critical condition, according to a GoFundMe set by her mother. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Serenity Stephens was one of six...
A woman was shot on an Atlanta street. The investigation led to more than 180 evidence markers.
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night in West End that sent a 33-year-old female to the hospital. 11Alive crews spotted over 180 yellow evidence markers set on the ground after officers responded to a report of a person shot just before 11 p.m. at 517 W. Whitehall St. SW, according to APD.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman passing through Atlanta's West End neighborhood shot during barrage of gunfire
ATLANTA - A woman driving down a street in Atlanta’s West End was wounded after being hit by gunfire late Wednesday evening. Dozens of shell casings littered the 800 block of York Avenue early Thursday morning as police shifted through the evidence. The shooting left behind thousands of dollars’ worth of damage to vehicles and property. Vehicle windows were shot out along the roadway.
19-year-old dead after accidental house party shooting, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — A 19-year-old is dead after a shooting at a party in southeast Atlanta. Police told Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach that the shooting likely happened because of horseplay with a gun. There was some type of gathering, possibly a birthday party, inside a short-term rental, but it...
fox5atlanta.com
Violent encounter with traveler at Atlanta's airport leads to officer's dismissal
A police officer at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has been relieved of duty after an encounter with a traveler. The would-be passenger was not allowed to board his flight. An officer came over, led him from the gate and things went downhill from there. The city has now taken action against the officer after investigators reviewed the body cam video.
fox5atlanta.com
Person found shot to death in backyard of DeKalb County apartments
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police investigated a deadly shooting at DeKalb County apartments. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators said someone heard arguing, followed by gunshots. That witness found the man outside. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man...
Metro man upset over cold McDonald’s fries arrested after police learn he’s wanted for murder
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A dispute over cold McDonald’s French fries ended with a police chase and the arrest of a murder suspect out on bond who failed to appear in court. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson obtained the hour-long body camera footage of police arresting Antoine Sims on Aug. 5.
Argument over cold McDonald’s fries leads to chase and arrest of murder suspect
A murder suspect is behind bars after an argument over cold McDonald's fries led to a police chase.
fox5atlanta.com
Man caught on camera firing rifle in MARTA station parking lot
ATLANTA - Surveillance cameras captured the disturbing incident as a masked man toting a gun, opened fire in the parking lot of the Inman Park-Reynoldstown MARTA Station Monday afternoon. Atlanta City Council member Liliana Bakhtiari represents the district. She said Atlanta and MARTA police are working together in the investigation.
11-year-old girl found after disappearing while leaving babysitter’s house, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County who was missing for nearly 15 hours has been located and is safe. Karol Lopez, 11, was last seen on Tuesday evening at 6:40 p.m. leaving her babysitter’s house on N. DeKalb Drive just off of I-285 in Atlanta. Police did...
Police chase ends with car crashing into package store, one dead
ATLANTA — A police chase has ended in violence in southwest Atlanta. Channel 2′s Tom Jones learned that a man is dead after witnesses say he slammed his car into a package store and then they heard a shot. Jones obtained exclusive video from a witness who saw...
Man police say fired rifle in MARTA parking lot, terrorized Reynoldstown neighborhood arrested
ATLANTA — MARTA police have arrested a man they say shot a rifle in the parking lot at a train station earlier this week. The incident happened at the Inman Park MARTA station on Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Tom Jones...
Man in U-Haul shot by police after reports of dispute on busy block of Memorial Drive
ATLANTA — A man was shot by police after reports of a dispute involving a man in a U-Haul on a busy block of Memorial Drive Tuesday. The shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the Glenwood Park area. That stretch of Memorial Drive is near Oakland Cemetery and...
Viral video shows ‘physical altercation’ between Atlanta police officer, woman
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are explaining why they say an officer used force while arresting a woman earlier this week. A video that has since gone viral shows one angle of the arrest. Now, police are releasing the video from the officer’s body-worn camera. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Strange man caught on surveillance camera watching Gwinnett teen through bedroom window
NORCROSS, Ga. — A Gwinnett County mother is warning other parents after her surveillance cameras caught a man peeping through her daughter’s bedroom window as she got ready for school. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Norcross, where neighbors said no one recognized the man. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
fox5atlanta.com
Surveillance video shows apparently armed suspect flee deadly shooting scene
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta. Police shared surveillance video of a suspect wearing a white t-shirt at 1314 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, near the Parkside Quarry Yards apartment complex. Video appears to show...
CBS 46
Atlanta woman recalls encounter with men trying to steal her dog
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A woman who lives in Atlanta’s Virginia-Highland neighborhood says two men allegedly tried to steal her dog recently. The woman was walking her Yorkshire Terrier dog over the weekend when two men hopped out of a white Cadillac sedan, approached her and tried to steal her dog, Beau.
Metro Atlanta neighborhood on heightened alert as search for man with rifle intensifies
ATLANTA — A man with a rifle is terrifying neighbors in the Reynoldstown area of Southeast Atlanta. Channel 2′s Tom Jones visited the area on Wednesday and learned this has been going on for days. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 Action...
Police release video showing wanted suspect in deadly apartment shooting
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have released a video of a man whom they said shot and killed another. The shooting happened Sunday around 2 p.m. at the Parkside Apartments on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW near Pierce Avenue NW. Police said one man died in the shooting. The video...
Man stabbed with box cutter after trying to help drunk man at Atlanta gas station, police say
ATLANTA — A man was stabbed and hospitalized after he tried helping another man who got beat up at a Shell Gas Station in southeast Atlanta, police say. Just before 11 p.m. Monday, police responded to a call of a person stabbed in the 900 block of Donald Lee Hollowell. When they got to the scene, they found a man with a stab wound to his neck.
