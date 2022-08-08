EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents disrupted two human smuggling events and a human stash house over the weekend. On August 5, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station (RGC) agents were led on a vehicle pursuit by the driver of a GMC Envoy after agents observed numerous subjects load into the vehicle near Roma. The pursuit came to a stop when the vehicle crashed into a parked car and all its occupants fled into a nearby neighborhood. A search of the area, lead to the apprehension of two migrants, several other subjects were observed swimming back into Mexico. The driver was not located.

