Aerospace & Defense

The Independent

Nasa secretly releases surprise images of our solar system, showing Jupiter from James Webb Space Telescope

Nasa secretly leaked two surprising new pictures of our own solar system.The new pictures were taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, Nasa’s new flagship equipment that could allow us to peer back into the beginnings of the universe and could help locate alien life.This week, Nasa revealed the first images sent back from that telescope. Photos showed vast cliffs and nebulae, with Nasa stressing how the telescope allowed it to see stars and dust that would never have been visible before.But at the same time, a team appears to have revealed the first images that the telescope has...
ASTRONOMY
AOL Corp

NASA rover finds weird trash on Mars

When a spacecraft screams through Mars' atmosphere at some 12,000 mph, releases a giant supersonic parachute, and ultimately abandons said parachute along with rocket-powered landing gear and a heat shield, it's inevitable that debris will scatter over the Martian landscape. In June, NASA's Perseverance rover spotted paper-like trash caught between...
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second

The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

James Webb telescope is so powerful, it detected water on a distant exoplanet

NASA unveiled the first full-color images for its James Webb space telescope this week, and the results were absolutely astounding. While it’s easy to get caught up in the quality of the images that James Webb is capable of capturing, the newly activated telescope is more powerful than most might realize. In fact, the telescope is so powerful it detected water on a distant exoplanet.
ASTRONOMY
Vice

China Is Planning to Turn the Moon Into a Giant Space ‘Shield’

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Chinese astronomers aim to peer for the first time into the cosmic “dark ages,” an unexplored era about 200 million years after the Big Bang, by using the Moon as a shield to block out noisy radio signals caused by human activity on Earth, reports the South China Morning Post.
ASTRONOMY
NASA
Economy
Industry
Aerospace & Defense
Digital Trends

Watch this U.S. spy satellite get launched to orbit by SpaceX rival

Rocket Lab has successfully launched a spy satellite to orbit for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). Rocket Lab’s workhorse Electron rocket blasted the satellite to space from Launch Complex-1 at Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand, early on Thursday. The launch was originally scheduled for earlier in the week but...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

Scientists Investigate Reverse Lightning Bolt That Touched the Edge of Space

On May 14, 2018, a tempest straight from The Twilight Zone rained over Oklahoma. Rather than scatter the Earth with jagged lightning bolts, the shrouds of dense clouds powering this storm spit one 50 miles upward, far enough to graze the ionosphere, or the edge of space. This violent, backward burst of electricity would soon be classified as one of nature's most mysterious atmospheric phenomena: A gigantic jet.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Artemis Mission: Here's everything you need to know about NASA's Space Launch System

Officials at NASA have announced a late August launch date for their new "Mega Moon rocket." The vehicle is officially known as the Space Launch System (SLS) and is part of NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to put humans back on the moon for the first time in 50 years. NASA officials have tentatively pegged Aug. 29 as the launch day for the most powerful rocket ever created to take a trip to the far side of the moon and back, Live Science previously reported. This first mission will be uncrewed, but later expeditions will put the first woman and first person of color on our lunar companion.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

NASA Caught a 'Sun-Diving' Comet Crashing Into Our Star

Gravity: hard to live with it and inconceivable to imagine the universe without it. A comet got caught at the hot end of that punchline over the weekend when the cosmic snowball was captured careening into the sun early Sunday by NASA's Solar and Heliospheric Observatory. "The doomed comet was...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Artemis I: What you need to know about Nasa’s new Moon rocket launch

Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center on the Florida coast may soon see its first launch of a massive Moon rocket since 1973, as the space agency prepares to launch its Artemis I mission as soon as 29 August.An uncrewed test flight of Nasa’s Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft, Artemis I is Nasa’s first full test of hardware the agency hopes will put astronauts back on the Moon by 2025, and propel of a decade of lunar activities that will serve as a proving ground for technologies ultimately aimed at going on to visit Mars.Here’s everything you need to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

