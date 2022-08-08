Read full article on original website
Nasa secretly releases surprise images of our solar system, showing Jupiter from James Webb Space Telescope
Nasa secretly leaked two surprising new pictures of our own solar system.The new pictures were taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, Nasa’s new flagship equipment that could allow us to peer back into the beginnings of the universe and could help locate alien life.This week, Nasa revealed the first images sent back from that telescope. Photos showed vast cliffs and nebulae, with Nasa stressing how the telescope allowed it to see stars and dust that would never have been visible before.But at the same time, a team appears to have revealed the first images that the telescope has...
NASA rover finds weird trash on Mars
When a spacecraft screams through Mars' atmosphere at some 12,000 mph, releases a giant supersonic parachute, and ultimately abandons said parachute along with rocket-powered landing gear and a heat shield, it's inevitable that debris will scatter over the Martian landscape. In June, NASA's Perseverance rover spotted paper-like trash caught between...
A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second
The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
James Webb telescope is so powerful, it detected water on a distant exoplanet
NASA unveiled the first full-color images for its James Webb space telescope this week, and the results were absolutely astounding. While it’s easy to get caught up in the quality of the images that James Webb is capable of capturing, the newly activated telescope is more powerful than most might realize. In fact, the telescope is so powerful it detected water on a distant exoplanet.
Enormous Asteroid Traveling at 72,000 mph Only Just Spotted Nearing Earth
At the upper end of its estimated size range, the asteroid would stand as tall as the Empire State Building in New York City.
Giant Fireball Explodes Over Texas in Incredible Footage
The fireball was described by one eyewitness as like a "green camera flash," while others said they heard loud booms.
When will the sixth mass extinction happen? A Japanese scientist may have an answer
Earth's average surface temperature and loss of biodiversity have a linear relation. The biggest mass extinction happened 250 million years ago. A temperature of 9oC is needed for a mass extinction event. A Japanese climate scientist has run the numbers for the next big mass extinction and does not expect...
China Is Planning to Turn the Moon Into a Giant Space ‘Shield’
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Chinese astronomers aim to peer for the first time into the cosmic “dark ages,” an unexplored era about 200 million years after the Big Bang, by using the Moon as a shield to block out noisy radio signals caused by human activity on Earth, reports the South China Morning Post.
Watch this U.S. spy satellite get launched to orbit by SpaceX rival
Rocket Lab has successfully launched a spy satellite to orbit for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). Rocket Lab’s workhorse Electron rocket blasted the satellite to space from Launch Complex-1 at Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand, early on Thursday. The launch was originally scheduled for earlier in the week but...
Scientists Investigate Reverse Lightning Bolt That Touched the Edge of Space
On May 14, 2018, a tempest straight from The Twilight Zone rained over Oklahoma. Rather than scatter the Earth with jagged lightning bolts, the shrouds of dense clouds powering this storm spit one 50 miles upward, far enough to graze the ionosphere, or the edge of space. This violent, backward burst of electricity would soon be classified as one of nature's most mysterious atmospheric phenomena: A gigantic jet.
Astronomers Have Discovered A Super-Earth Close To The Habitable Zone
A super-Earth planet has been discovered 37 light-years from Earth near a red dwarf star’s habitable zone. This is the first finding made by a brand-new instrument on the Subaru Telescope, and it presents an opportunity to look into the likelihood of life existing on planets orbiting nearby stars.
Artemis Mission: Here's everything you need to know about NASA's Space Launch System
Officials at NASA have announced a late August launch date for their new "Mega Moon rocket." The vehicle is officially known as the Space Launch System (SLS) and is part of NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to put humans back on the moon for the first time in 50 years. NASA officials have tentatively pegged Aug. 29 as the launch day for the most powerful rocket ever created to take a trip to the far side of the moon and back, Live Science previously reported. This first mission will be uncrewed, but later expeditions will put the first woman and first person of color on our lunar companion.
An Interstellar Object May Have Struck Earth. Scientists Plan to Search The Ocean
Back in 2014, an object crashed into the ocean just off the coast of Papua New Guinea. Data collected at the time indicated that the meteorite just might be an interstellar object, and if that's true, then it's only the third such object known (after 'Oumuamua and Borisov), and the first known to exist on Earth.
A speedy asteroid suddenly appeared and flew past Earth in just 30 minutes
On July 25, 2019, astronomer Luisa Fernanda Zambrano-Marin and her team at the Aricebo Observatory in Puerto Rico spotted a fast-traveling asteroid headed toward Earth. Flying in from a blindspot, the asteroid gave the astronomers a window of barely 30 minutes to learn as much about it as they could, SciTech Daily reported. And then it was gone.
Planetary Scientists Answer Mystery Following NASA's Rare Mineral Discovery in Mars After Six Years
A volcanic eruption in Mars has produced a rare mineral on the Red Planet. This is the answer provided by planetary scientists from NASA's Johnson Space Center, California Institute of Technology, and Rice University to address a mystery that plagued the Mars research community for six years. In 2016, NASA's...
You have the eyes of a hawk if you can spot why space sleuths are freaking out over eerie Mars picture
SPACE nerds have been left stunned after spotting what looks like a strange statue on Mars. A photo of the Red Planet's surface seems normal at first glance but eagle-eyed observers noticed something strange among the rocks on closer inspection. "Interesting photo from Mars with a face or statue of...
Mark Your Calendars: This Thursday Will Be Your Last Chance to View a Supermoon in 2022
Three supermoons have taken over the night sky so far this year, but if you haven't yet had the chance to view the celestial event, your last opportunity to do so comes in just two days. On Thursday, August 11, the final supermoon of 2022—the Sturgeon Moon—will reach its peak around 9:36 p.m, according to a report by LiveScience.
NASA Caught a 'Sun-Diving' Comet Crashing Into Our Star
Gravity: hard to live with it and inconceivable to imagine the universe without it. A comet got caught at the hot end of that punchline over the weekend when the cosmic snowball was captured careening into the sun early Sunday by NASA's Solar and Heliospheric Observatory. "The doomed comet was...
Artemis I: What you need to know about Nasa’s new Moon rocket launch
Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center on the Florida coast may soon see its first launch of a massive Moon rocket since 1973, as the space agency prepares to launch its Artemis I mission as soon as 29 August.An uncrewed test flight of Nasa’s Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft, Artemis I is Nasa’s first full test of hardware the agency hopes will put astronauts back on the Moon by 2025, and propel of a decade of lunar activities that will serve as a proving ground for technologies ultimately aimed at going on to visit Mars.Here’s everything you need to...
Artemis 1: Where to Watch Rocket Launches on the Space Coast
It is such an exciting time in Central Florida! The Space Coast is booming with...
