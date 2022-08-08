ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
My Magic GR

Things To Do This Weekend: August 12-14, 2022

You are not allowed to say "I'm Bored" this weekend. We have put together 19 different events going on around the West Michigan area over the next couple of days. There will be music, carnivals, festivals, cars, movies, beer, surfing, and even a giant slip-n-slide. Get out there and enjoy the weekend!
COOPERSVILLE, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Fresh Thyme Market reopens

Fresh Thyme Market recently reopened the doors of its Grand Rapids location. The newly remodeled store, at 2470 Burton St. SE, features more than 4,000 new items, including hundreds of new beer, wine and liquor products from Michigan and Grand Rapids vendors. There’s also a new sushi counter with sushi to go, a flower section and self-checkout counters.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Grand Rapids, MI
Pets & Animals
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Lifestyle
swmichigandining.com

Joezano’s Pizza (Grand Rapids)

Another night in Grand Rapids. This one was a little unexpected. A colleague called in sick and I was asked to fill her shift instead of working my normal day shift. I didn’t have anything planned so I said yes. Friday night is pizza night and while J went...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Grand Rapids Tequila Fest to feature premium tequila, cocktails

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Grand Rapids Tequila Fest happening Saturday, Aug. 13 at DeVos Place will feature over 100 tequilas, mezcals and cocktails. The event, which will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., will feature samples of “the finest brands and varieties of premium and ultra-premium tequilas, as well as tequila liqueurs, cremes, infusions, mezcals and flavored tequilas,” according to a press release.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
awesomemitten.com

2022 ULTIMATE Guide to Millennium Park Grand Rapids

Whether you’re planning a solo trip or a family outing, Millennium Park Grand Rapids is its own bit of paradise in West Michigan. With more than 100 state parks and recreation areas, and more than 900 miles of trails across more than 300,000 acres, there’s little doubt that there’s a lot of Michigan to explore. No matter what part of Michigan you’re in, there’s always plenty to see, plenty to do, lots of fun to have, and lots to explore.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#International Cat Day#Stress#Dorms#Feline#The Happy Cat Cafe#Fox
100.7 WITL

Unidentified Flying Object Seen in Vicksburg. Can You Explain It?

Okay, we really need to figure this out. In the early hours of Wednesday (8/10) morning, a cylindrically shaped light was spotted in the sky in the Vicksburg area. The person who spotted it is asking to remain anonymous. To be clear, they're not claiming this is a UFO or spacecraft of any kind. They genuinely want answers about what they witnessed.
VICKSBURG, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Around the Board Game Cafe opens in Plainwell

Inspiration struck Eric Luthy four years ago. A fan of tabletop gaming since the 1980s, Luthy came across an article about a board game café in Chicago. Soon, Luthy and his wife Susan—whose own interest in board games had begun in earnest about a year prior—started having discussions about what it would be like to operate a board game café of their own.
PLAINWELL, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
98.7 WFGR

The Most Dangerous Beach On Lake Michigan In 2022

With four deaths already this summer, and nine in the last four years, this may be Lake Michigan's deadliest beach. After Two More Drownings This Week, South Haven Is Becoming A Deadly Spot. Two drownings at South Beach in South Haven on Monday brought the total of deaths on that...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
mibiz.com

Atlanta neurosurgeon returning to hometown GR to open cannabis testing lab

GRAND RAPIDS — Dr. Paul King is returning to his hometown of Grand Rapids to open the state’s first Black-owned cannabis safety compliance facility. King, an Atlanta, Ga.-based neurosurgeon who grew up in Grand Rapids, plans to open Hummingbird Laboratories LLC on Division Avenue roughly 1 mile south of downtown and near his childhood home.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

DEA brings Operation Engage to West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Thursday, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration were in Grand Rapids to discuss multiple efforts going on in West Michigan to regulate controlled substances in communities. One of those efforts is through a program called Operation Engage. The initiative is meant to help...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy