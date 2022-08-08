Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in MichiganKristen WaltersKentwood, MI
This Entire Town in Ohio was Turned into a National ParkTravel MavenOhio State
Related
Sturgeon spotted swimming along the pier in Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A lakeshore woman captured video of something you don't see every day — a sturgeon swimming along the pier in Grand Haven!. Jenna Benson shared the video on Facebook. She was walking on the pier yesterday with a friend when a fisherman called their attention to it.
25 beagles rescued from testing facility arrive in West Michigan
The Humane Society of West Michigan has received 25 new arrivals. 25 of the testing facility rescue beagles have now arrived in Grand Rapids.
Things To Do This Weekend: August 12-14, 2022
You are not allowed to say "I'm Bored" this weekend. We have put together 19 different events going on around the West Michigan area over the next couple of days. There will be music, carnivals, festivals, cars, movies, beer, surfing, and even a giant slip-n-slide. Get out there and enjoy the weekend!
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Fresh Thyme Market reopens
Fresh Thyme Market recently reopened the doors of its Grand Rapids location. The newly remodeled store, at 2470 Burton St. SE, features more than 4,000 new items, including hundreds of new beer, wine and liquor products from Michigan and Grand Rapids vendors. There’s also a new sushi counter with sushi to go, a flower section and self-checkout counters.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
swmichigandining.com
Joezano’s Pizza (Grand Rapids)
Another night in Grand Rapids. This one was a little unexpected. A colleague called in sick and I was asked to fill her shift instead of working my normal day shift. I didn’t have anything planned so I said yes. Friday night is pizza night and while J went...
Get free back to school goodie bags Saturday for Grand Rapids-area elementary kids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Great Start Collaborative of Kent County, a family resource organization, is hosting an in-person event Saturday that will provide parents of elementary age students with free child development goodie bags. Parents in attendance at the “Books, Blocks & Balls” event will be able to learn more...
Grand Rapids Tequila Fest to feature premium tequila, cocktails
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Grand Rapids Tequila Fest happening Saturday, Aug. 13 at DeVos Place will feature over 100 tequilas, mezcals and cocktails. The event, which will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., will feature samples of “the finest brands and varieties of premium and ultra-premium tequilas, as well as tequila liqueurs, cremes, infusions, mezcals and flavored tequilas,” according to a press release.
awesomemitten.com
2022 ULTIMATE Guide to Millennium Park Grand Rapids
Whether you’re planning a solo trip or a family outing, Millennium Park Grand Rapids is its own bit of paradise in West Michigan. With more than 100 state parks and recreation areas, and more than 900 miles of trails across more than 300,000 acres, there’s little doubt that there’s a lot of Michigan to explore. No matter what part of Michigan you’re in, there’s always plenty to see, plenty to do, lots of fun to have, and lots to explore.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Book banning or protecting children? LGBTQ books at West Michigan library draw differing views
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – One man, who is opposed to LGBTQ books being on the shelves of a West Michigan library, suggests that those items could even be made available to patrons, just not on display. Another man, who supports keeping those books with LGBTQ themes available for patrons...
Unidentified Flying Object Seen in Vicksburg. Can You Explain It?
Okay, we really need to figure this out. In the early hours of Wednesday (8/10) morning, a cylindrically shaped light was spotted in the sky in the Vicksburg area. The person who spotted it is asking to remain anonymous. To be clear, they're not claiming this is a UFO or spacecraft of any kind. They genuinely want answers about what they witnessed.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Around the Board Game Cafe opens in Plainwell
Inspiration struck Eric Luthy four years ago. A fan of tabletop gaming since the 1980s, Luthy came across an article about a board game café in Chicago. Soon, Luthy and his wife Susan—whose own interest in board games had begun in earnest about a year prior—started having discussions about what it would be like to operate a board game café of their own.
Family mourns man who drowned, restaurant hosting fundraiser
A local restaurant will host a fundraiser to help cover the funeral expenses of an employee that drowned in Lake Michigan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Most Dangerous Beach On Lake Michigan In 2022
With four deaths already this summer, and nine in the last four years, this may be Lake Michigan's deadliest beach. After Two More Drownings This Week, South Haven Is Becoming A Deadly Spot. Two drownings at South Beach in South Haven on Monday brought the total of deaths on that...
Mother and her kids carjacked at gunpoint near Woodland Mall
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A West Michigan mother is shaken up after she was carjacked at gunpoint in front of her kids. The frightening experience happened Friday, August 5 at McDonald's in Kentwood near the Woodland Mall. "I was in shock. I had a gun to my head," said Tiffany...
Flying man seen along the Grand River part of jet-suit demonstration
A modern-day rocketeer took to the skies Tuesday to demonstrate new technology that is used by first responders overseas.
mibiz.com
Atlanta neurosurgeon returning to hometown GR to open cannabis testing lab
GRAND RAPIDS — Dr. Paul King is returning to his hometown of Grand Rapids to open the state’s first Black-owned cannabis safety compliance facility. King, an Atlanta, Ga.-based neurosurgeon who grew up in Grand Rapids, plans to open Hummingbird Laboratories LLC on Division Avenue roughly 1 mile south of downtown and near his childhood home.
BRRR It is cold! Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First Frost for Michigan
This is not my first walk in the park with a Farmer's Almanac. Growing up, I would collect the actual printed-out Farmer's Almanacs for my grandfather. Since my grandfather was blind, little Lisha B would sit in his lap and read to him the specific predictions and news he wanted to hear about.
WOOD
DEA brings Operation Engage to West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Thursday, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration were in Grand Rapids to discuss multiple efforts going on in West Michigan to regulate controlled substances in communities. One of those efforts is through a program called Operation Engage. The initiative is meant to help...
LOOK: West Michigan Mansion with Infinity Pool, Private Beach For Sale For $3.6M
Well, if you're a person like me who can't get enough of stunning Lake Michigan, it would be a dream, beachside residence. There's just the small issue of the price tag... An impressive, modern mansion in Holland, Mich., is on the market for $3,600,000. Yeahhhh, that's just a *teensy* bit over my budget...
‘Very scary’: Parking lot death witness describes driver’s demeanor
A day after a 65-year-old woman was hit and killed by a driver in a Walmart parking lot, an eyewitness is sharing what she saw.
Comments / 0