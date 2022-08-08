ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly Springs, GA

Holly Springs Planning Commission to hear request for mixed-use development

By ejohnson, Special
Cherokee Tribune
Cherokee Tribune
 3 days ago

The Holly Springs Planning Commission will hear an annexation and rezoning request Thursday for a mixed-use development consisting of apartments, townhomes and commercial space along Holly Springs Parkway.

The applicant, WSE Development, LLC, seeks to annex 5.84 acres along Holly Springs Parkway, as well as rezone 21 acres from single family residential estate (county) to general commercial and mixed-use overlay (city), according to city documents. The land would be combined to build a mixed-use development consisting of 270 apartments, 24 townhomes, 5,000 square feet for restaurants, 17,500 square feet for retail and 2,500 square feet for a drive-in bank.

The site of the proposed development, called “The Heights at Holly Springs,” is near the intersection of Sixes Road and Holly Springs Parkway, across from the Home Depot shopping center.

City documents show that a portion of the property is under construction for previously approved apartment development, The Linz. Another portion of the property was recently approved for townhomes. An additional portion of this property has been zoned general commercial for years and was not part of any recently city-approved project. The remainder of the property that could be annexed is behind a church.

If approved, all of these properties would be combined and connected through a “spine” road at the Home Depot traffic signal. In addition, residents of The Linz apartments, as well as any occupant and resident along East Rope Mill Road, would be able to access the proposed development and Home Depot traffic signal via a connection to East Rope Mill Road. Currently, The Linz is limited to a right in and right out entrance along Holly Springs Parkway with an emergency entrance on East Rope Mill Road. An access point would be reserved for direct access to Sixes Road (and I-575) at the Holly Springs Parkway and Sixes Road Intersection, according to city documents.

The Holly Springs Planning Commission will hear this request at 7 p.m. Thursday at city hall, 3235 Holly Springs Parkway. The meeting can be viewed online at hollyspringsga.iqm2.com.citizens/default.aspx.

Comments / 0

 

