Olivia Newton-John ‘really struggled’ in the week before her death, niece says

Olivia Newton-John “really struggled with a lot of pain” in her final days, the late Grease star’s niece Tottie Goldsmith said during an interview on Tuesday (9 August). The 73-year-old British-born actor died from breast cancer on Monday (8 August).Her death was confirmed by widower John Easterling in a statement posted to Newton-John’s Facebook page: “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.” In an interview with Australian news programme A Current Affair, Goldsmith said her aunt’s death was not a shock and that the family has “known...
Pink Shares Joyful Instagram Video Dancing With Her Mom

Pink shared a mommy-daughter moment with her mom, Judy Moore, and you can feel the pure happiness through the screen. In an Instagram Reel video posted to her account on Sunday, the "What About Us" singer and her mom busted a move, laughing and having fun hand-dancing together to the tune of "Shake, Rattle and Roll" by Bill Haley and His Comets.
NSYNC's JC Chasez Joins TikTok, Debuts New Hair

The gang's all here—JC Chasez has officially joined TikTok!. Chasez joined fellow NSYNC vocalists Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick on the app yesterday with a video he posted that also doubled as the debut of his new hair-do. In the video posted to his new...
Twilight of the A-list: has the 21st century killed off the movie star?

These are dark days for movie stars. The new Brad Pitt action-comedy Bullet Train took $30.1m (£24.6m) on its opening weekend in the US – a solid enough figure to top the domestic box office chart, but unspectacular given the film’s $90m budget and Pitt’s star power. One of the few actors who can still “open” a film, Pitt represents an increasingly endangered breed: the movie star who refuses to do TV.
Steve Martin Reveals When He Plans to Retire

Steve Martin is thinking about winding down his career, but first, he has a few more projects to finish up. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the longtime actor and comedian admitted he was ready to wrap his career before Only Murders in the Building came along. Martin, 76—who...
'Euphoria' Star Reveals How He Broke His Skull in Freak Accident

Actor Angus Cloud recently opened up about the incident that ultimately lead to the prominent scar on his head. Since his rise to fame on HBO's Euphoria, nosey fans have only speculated how the star ended up with the mark that runs across the left side of his head, but now, thanks to a new interview, they finally have answers.
Heidi Klum Jokes About Her Vampire-Like Anti-Aging Secret

Heidi Klum is finally cluing her fans in on what keeps her looking so young—although it's definitely not a product you can find on the beauty store shelves. In a new interview with E!'s Daily Pop, the 49-year-old supermodel jokingly credited her ever-youthful look to her husband, Tom Kaulitz, who is 17 years her junior.
Hilaria Baldwin addresses ‘psycho’ rumours that her baby bump is fake

Hilaria Baldwin has mocked “psycho conspiracy theorists” who have spread rumours that her pregnancy is fake.The 38-year-old yoga instructor, who is expecting her seventh child with husband Alec Baldwin, posted a photo of her baby bump to her Instagram Story on Thursday.In the caption, she joked that her stomach looked liked she “ate a ball,” before calling out some of the false online claims that have been made about her pregnancy.“My friends made a good point about my belly,” she wrote. “It kind of looks like a fake…like I ate a ball…I guess the psycho conspiracy theorists online with...
Halle Berry Debuts Fun New Hair Color on Instagram

Halle Berry loves switching up her style—and she just revealed her boldest look yet!. The star, who turns 56 on August 14, is kicking off her birthday week by switching up her 'do. The Catwoman actress kissed her platinum blonde locks goodbye as she debuted a vibrant purple hue...
