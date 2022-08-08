The Harrisburg District Library and Eldorado Memorial Library have gotten a share of the $627,624 in 2023 Project Next Generation grants issued to 30 public libraries statewide to support a mentoring program for at-risk youth. In the process, students learn to achieve success through project-based learning, and gain life skills, such as effective communication, goal setting and conflict resolution. The Eldorado Memorial Public Library District was awarded $13,923 and the Harrisburg District Library will receive $12,594. Other southern Illinois libraries to receive grant money are Marion, Carbondale, Carterville, Anna and Sparta. Grants are awarded to public libraries serving culturally diverse, low-income and underserved populations.

