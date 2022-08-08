Read full article on original website
A Skiatook rescue is searching for a long-term pup’s forever home
SKIATOOK, Okla. — A special dog is looking for his forever home. Captain Jack Sparrow was found as a puppy in January 2021 with blunt force trauma to his head. Skiatook Paws and Claws Animal Rescue doesn’t know what happened, but the injury left Jack without an eye.
Okmulgee woman gets help for a neglected property
When you take care of your home and property, it’s frustrating if a neighboring property runs down, seemingly out of control.
'Memory Cafe' Creates Community For People With Cognitive Issues
First Baptist Church of Tulsa is helping people with memory problems by hosting a fun event. The Memory Cafe also featured a special guest. The monthly event gives Tulsans with cognitive issues or other illnesses a chance to meet up and have a safe space to socialize. Susan Dornblaser is...
Celebrate with Sugar Sugar Bake Shop
Our newest 5-star bakery is celebrating their ribbon cutting this week! Be sure to come out to the Surrey Center (across the street from the hospital) to celebrate with owner, Hailey Young and the Sugar Sugar Bake Shop Bakers!. In addition to the case full of sweet treats for your...
Hey, Claremore, Want a FREE Patsy’s Sno Cone?
MMS-Payne Funeral Home is having a sno cone day on Wednesday, August 10, from 4p – 6p. Just stop by the funeral home at 102 W. 5th St. and get a FREE sno cone from Patsy’s! There’s no better way to cool off on a hot day!
The University of Tulsa builds ‘cat condos’ on campus
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa (TU) has built semi permanent shelters, dubbed ‘cat condos’, for the cats who live on campus. Mona Chamberlin, a spokeswoman for TU said around 2 dozen cats have been living on the TU campus for at least 10 years. She...
Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!
Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
This Abandoned Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in Oklahoma
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying.
Red Dirt Relief Fund kicks off 10th anniversary with two Tulsa concerts
Marty Stuart & his Fabulous Superlatives with Paul Benjaman’s Oklahoma All-Stars and 7th annual Skinnerfest slated for October. Tulsa, Okla.—In honor of its tenth anniversary serving Oklahoma music professionals in crisis, Red Dirt Relief Fund announces two events coming to Tulsa in October: Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives at Osage Casino on October 9 and Skinnerfest at 18th & Boston on October 16. All proceeds from both concerts will benefit the nonprofit’s financial assistance fund. Since 2012, Red Dirt Relief Fund has granted over $625,000 to more than 800 music people in 35 Oklahoma counties including $300,850 in COVID relief grants since March 2020.
Glenpool Whataburger celebrates birthday of one of their biggest fans
Lincoln Rachal is loyal in the way that a lot of Oklahomans are to the Sooners or the Cowboys. Only, his true love isn’t college football, it’s Whataburger. The boy celebrated his ninth birthday at the Glenpool restaurant on Tuesday, after visiting the restaurant every week for at least the last “six or seven months,” according to his grandfather.
WATCH: Tulsa police reunite missing 4-year-old with family
Tulsa police posted Preston Flattich's photo on their Facebook page around 4 p.m. Police say he hasn't been seen since about 3 p.m. in his front yard near East 49th Street North and Peoria.
Grammy-nominated musician Kenny Wayne Shepherd to perform at Oklahoma casino
A popular, Grammy-nominated blues and rock musician will be performing in Tulsa in February.
Anyone know the story here? Can’t find any info whatsoever.
Anyone know the story here? Can’t find any info whatsoever. Tulsa living arts posted this the other day, some comments mention Bobby Price but I can’t figure out what happened. Seems to have happened on first Friday, did something happen at LA during the FF art crawl?from ImSweeches.
Doctor On Call: Hand, Foot And Mouth Disease
TULSA, Okla. - The doctor is in and on Wednesday it's pediatrician Dr. Courtney Sauls from Ascension Saint John Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine. Today, we're talking about Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease.
Izzy Kitterman's bright future begins with new chapter
JENKS, Okla. — The new school year marks a new chapter for a Jenks teen whose story we've been following for years. You may recall in July of 2017, a fatal crash that involved some Jenks families on I-35 outside of Purcell. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Erin Van Horn was driving an SUV full of kids when her vehicle hit the back of a semi.
YWCA announces new south Tulsa location
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — YWCA Tulsa announced the opening of a new South Tulsa location. This location will help to provide case management, employment services, and other resources to Tulsa's immigrant and refugee community, including over 875 Afghan refugees who relocated to Tulsa in the fall of 2021. The...
Tulsa teen is first in the state to receive tumor removal while awake
A Tulsa teenager has undergone the first pediatric awake brain tumor removal in Oklahoma, a groundbreaking success for the 16-year-old's family, Oklahoma Children's Hospital, and the state.
YWCA opens south Tulsa location to help serve more immigrants and refugees in community
TULSA, Okla. — The YMCA stands for Young Women’s Christian Association of the United States of America. In 1914, YWCA Tulsa was founded. Today, YWCA has three Tulsa locations. One in midtown, one in east Tulsa, and the newest site is in south Tulsa. In 1921, a north...
Dozens stranded in Tulsa after unexpected flight diversion
TIA officials say a Frontier Airlines flight from Chicago to Dallas-Fort Worth was diverted to Tulsa due to weather.
