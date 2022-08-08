ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pryor, OK

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

'Memory Cafe' Creates Community For People With Cognitive Issues

First Baptist Church of Tulsa is helping people with memory problems by hosting a fun event. The Memory Cafe also featured a special guest. The monthly event gives Tulsans with cognitive issues or other illnesses a chance to meet up and have a safe space to socialize. Susan Dornblaser is...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pryor, OK
Local
Oklahoma Pets & Animals
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
State
Oklahoma State
moreclaremore.com

Celebrate with Sugar Sugar Bake Shop

Our newest 5-star bakery is celebrating their ribbon cutting this week! Be sure to come out to the Surrey Center (across the street from the hospital) to celebrate with owner, Hailey Young and the Sugar Sugar Bake Shop Bakers!. In addition to the case full of sweet treats for your...
CLAREMORE, OK
moreclaremore.com

Hey, Claremore, Want a FREE Patsy’s Sno Cone?

MMS-Payne Funeral Home is having a sno cone day on Wednesday, August 10, from 4p – 6p. Just stop by the funeral home at 102 W. 5th St. and get a FREE sno cone from Patsy’s! There’s no better way to cool off on a hot day!
CLAREMORE, OK
KLAW 101

Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!

Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelter
1600kush.com

Red Dirt Relief Fund kicks off 10th anniversary with two Tulsa concerts

Marty Stuart & his Fabulous Superlatives with Paul Benjaman’s Oklahoma All-Stars and 7th annual Skinnerfest slated for October. Tulsa, Okla.—In honor of its tenth anniversary serving Oklahoma music professionals in crisis, Red Dirt Relief Fund announces two events coming to Tulsa in October: Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives at Osage Casino on October 9 and Skinnerfest at 18th & Boston on October 16. All proceeds from both concerts will benefit the nonprofit’s financial assistance fund. Since 2012, Red Dirt Relief Fund has granted over $625,000 to more than 800 music people in 35 Oklahoma counties including $300,850 in COVID relief grants since March 2020.
TULSA, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Glenpool Whataburger celebrates birthday of one of their biggest fans

Lincoln Rachal is loyal in the way that a lot of Oklahomans are to the Sooners or the Cowboys. Only, his true love isn’t college football, it’s Whataburger. The boy celebrated his ninth birthday at the Glenpool restaurant on Tuesday, after visiting the restaurant every week for at least the last “six or seven months,” according to his grandfather.
GLENPOOL, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
kjrh.com

Izzy Kitterman's bright future begins with new chapter

JENKS, Okla. — The new school year marks a new chapter for a Jenks teen whose story we've been following for years. You may recall in July of 2017, a fatal crash that involved some Jenks families on I-35 outside of Purcell. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Erin Van Horn was driving an SUV full of kids when her vehicle hit the back of a semi.
JENKS, OK
KTUL

YWCA announces new south Tulsa location

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — YWCA Tulsa announced the opening of a new South Tulsa location. This location will help to provide case management, employment services, and other resources to Tulsa's immigrant and refugee community, including over 875 Afghan refugees who relocated to Tulsa in the fall of 2021. The...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy