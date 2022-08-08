Read full article on original website
KOMU
Roy Lovelady officially becomes Columbia's Third Ward Council Member
COLUMBIA- Roy Lovelady was officially sworn in as The City of Columbia's new third ward city council member today. Before the ceremony, residents had the opportunity to greet and speak to Lovelady at a breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m. The swearing-in ceremony started at 9 a.m. before the City of...
KOMU
Blair Oaks hires interim superintendent for upcoming school year
COLE COUNTY − Blair Oaks R-II School District announced the district's interim superintendent for the upcoming school year Friday. Mark Harvey will serve as interim superintendent following Dr. Jim Jones' retirement after 19 years as the district's superintendent. Harvey has over 25 years of educational experience and previously served...
KOMU
Missourians come together at Columbia conference for addiction recovery research
COLUMBIA - More than 250 people attended the Missouri Coalition of Recovery Support Providers (MCRSP) conference in Columbia Thursday. The conference is for recovered substance users to meet and talk about research. They discover the best practices build communities amongst one another. MCRSP is a statewide association of 126 different...
KOMU
What the CDC's new COVID-19 guidelines mean for Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has streamlined its COVID-19 guidelines, which contains a few sweeping changes to their long-standing coronavirus policy. While the agency still promotes being up to date with the latest vaccinations, the policy for those exposed to COVID-19 will look different. Those exposed...
KOMU
Former Columbia mayor appointed to state's Highway and Transportation Commission
MISSOURI − Columbia's former mayor Brian Treece was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to the state's Highway and Transportation Commission, the governor's office announced Friday. Treece served as the mayor of Columbia from 2016 to 2022 and now serves as vice president of strategy and development at EquipmentShare. He...
KOMU
Mizzou Athletics offers to pay students who sell tickets
COLUMBIA - Mizzou Athletics is offering to pay students who help sell tickets to all ticketed sporting events. Students who sell tickets will receive a 20% commission for any single-game ticket sold. Students can fill out an online form or visit MUTigers.com/Sell4Mizzou to begin the process of joining the ticket...
KOMU
Roadwork near Jefferson City to close U.S. Route 63 ramp Monday
JEFFERSON CITY - The southbound U.S. Route 63 connector ramp north of Jefferson City will be closed starting Monday, Aug. 15. According to a press release from the Missouri Department of Transportation, the project to repair the ramp was originally scheduled to begin on Tuesday Aug. 16, however due to weather concerns the repairs will begin on Monday night.
KOMU
14 Boone County schools benefit from Food Bank's annual food and fund drive
COLUMBIA − Fourteen schools in Boone County will benefit from the donations collected at Friday's Pack School Pantries Food and Funds Drive, hosted by the Food Bank of Central & Northeast Missouri. Food was collected in the Dillard's parking lot at the Columbia Mall, along with cash or check...
KOMU
Missouri Task Force 1 returns to Columbia Friday after Kentucky deployment
COLUMBIA − Missouri Task Force 1 is expected to arrive back in Columbia around noon Friday after helping with flood recovery efforts in eastern Kentucky. MO-TF1 received their demobilization efforts Thursday morning and are currently on their way back to Boone County Fire Protection District headquarters, according to a Facebook post from BCFPD.
KOMU
Farmers at State Fair express concern about drought in Missouri
SEDALIA − The 2022 Missouri State Fair started on Thursday, and for some Missouri farmers, the drought is causing concern. The fair runs Aug. 11 through Aug. 22. People from across Missouri can buy tickets for the fair and see horses, cattle, pigs and other animals. The fair also has a carnival and food stands for the public.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Thursday, August 11
Phone scammers impersonate members of the Boone County Sheriff's Office. Scammers are impersonating members of the Boone County Sheriff's Office in mid-Missouri's latest phone scam, the sheriff's office reports. According to this report, scammers are impersonating deputies and claim the victim has failed to show up for court or jury duty and are asking people to pay over the phone.
KOMU
Cosmo-Bethel tennis courts to be rebuilt by 2028
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Parks and Recreation Commission is set to hear a report Thursday night about Cosmo-Bethel Park tennis court improvements. Gabe Huffington, acting director of Columbia Parks and Recreation, said the department has budgeted money through the fiscal year 2023 capital improvement budget to update the control system for the lights that are on transformers one through four.
KOMU
CPD seeks public's help in identifying 'suspicious' man who invaded a local home
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department were dispatched to the 4300 block of Kentsfield Lane after receiving a report of a 'suspicious' person Tuesday night, according to a release. CPD was dispatched around 10:12 p.m. after the caller reported an adult male approximately 6 feet tall "entered their home and...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Aug. 13.
Multiple motorcyclists traveling as part of a returning veterans Honor Flight trip were injured after a crash on I-70 westbound near the Boone/Callaway County line on Friday night. KOMU 8 news crews at the Honor Flight Reception awaiting their return were informed by some motorcyclists that 12-15 bikes from the...
KOMU
Food Bank welcomes donations for annual Pack School Pantries Food and Fund Drive
COLUMBIA − The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri is hosting its annual Pack School Pantries Food drive Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will take place in the northeast parking lot of the Columbia Mall, near Dillard's and Wendy's. President and CEO of the...
KOMU
MU expects slow traffic and one-ways for upcoming move-in days
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri is asking local residents to plan for slow traffic and one-way streets on upcoming move-in days. August 13, 17 and 18 are expected to have slower traffic. Volunteers and MU Police will help direct traffic for incoming MU students and their families to arrive safely.
KOMU
Jefferson City police respond to shots fired
On Thursday the Jefferson City Police Department received several calls regarding a man being shot on N Ventura Avenue. When officers got to the scene they found a 46-year-old man had been shot during a family dispute. He was taken to a local hospital and was transported to University Hospital with serious injuries.
KOMU
Suspects burglarize Ashland pharmacy and flee from police
ASHLAND - Suspects successfully fled the scene after burglarizing a pharmacy on Eastside Drive in Ashland Thursday morning. Ashland Police said suspects cut a hole on the side of the Kilgore's Pharmacy building to access the inside. The suspects stole a GPS tracker. Jefferson City Police located a suspect vehicle...
KOMU
Multiple motorcyclists involved in crash on I-70
COLUMBIA - Multiple motorcyclists have been injured after a crash on I-70 westbound near the Boone/Callaway county line on Friday night. KOMU 8 News’ crews at the Honor Flight Reception have been informed by some motorcyclists that they were told 12-15 bikes are involved. According to the group's Facebook...
KOMU
Eldon man charged in connection to 2020 trooper-involved shooting
ELDON − A man now faces felony charges in connection to a 2020 trooper-involved shooting in Eldon. A prosecutor charged David Wallace with three counts of second-degree assault on a special victim and resisting arrest Thursday in Miller County. The charges stem from an April 22, 2020 hostage situation,...
