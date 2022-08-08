ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

The 74

Louisiana State University Expands Programs to Stem Nursing Shortage

LSU Health Sciences New Orleans is expanding three accelerated nursing programs to north Louisiana with the hope of mitigating the state’s nursing shortage. Like many states, Louisiana has experienced an acute shortage of nurses heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic. There are currently about 6,000 open nursing positions in the state. In June, Shreveport officials warned […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizmagsb.com

BP2W 2022: Willis-Knighton Health System

Willis-Knighton Health System is a local not-for-profit community healthcare organization with deep ties in this area, tracing its roots to Tri-State Sanitarium founded in 1924. Shreveport locations include Willis-Knighton Medical Center on Greenwood Road, Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women’s Health on Bert Kouns near Mansfield Road (Louisiana’s first satellite clinic), WK Pierremont Health Center on Youree Drive, the James K. Elrod WK Rehabilitation Institute on Line Avenue and WK Bossier Health Center located off I-220 in Bossier City. The James K. Elrod WK Innovation Center in Bossier City is the health system’s training site and includes a virtual hospital. It is also home to the Talbot Medical Museum. The Oaks of Louisiana, the health system’s senior residential community, offers independent and assisted living options as well as skilled nursing care.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
107 JAMZ

Oldest Restaurants in Louisiana

One of the things I love about South Louisiana is the cuisine. There is something so special about how we make our food delicious and with lots of love. It is no surprise that Louisiana is home to some of the oldest restaurants in the country. And before you say something no not all of them are in New Orleans.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Louisiana Distributes $25 Million in Homeowner Assistance to Thousands Affected by the Pandemic and Encourages More People to Apply

The state of Louisiana has distributed $25.4 million in mortgage assistance to 2,769 homeowners through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund, a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially affected by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure. Louisiana was one of the first states in the country to launch the program.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

KSLA

LSU Health Shreveport holds COVID news conference

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Research experts, medical professionals, and community leaders gave an update on the COVID-19 pandemic. On Aug. 10 at 11 a.m., LSU Health Shreveport hosted a live news conference to update the community about the current state of the pandemic. Several experts discussed prominent and new variants of the virus that have been detected in the city, state, and region. Speakers informed the community about the latest case numbers and efforts to increase vaccination rates.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bizmagsb.com

SporTran, Shreveport to announce RAISE Grant

SporTran and the City of Shreveport will discuss the RAISE Grant announced Aug. 9 by U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy. SporTran and partners will hold a press conference at 11:00 AM Monday, August 15, 2022, at the corner of Kings Highway and Mansfield Road (CMIT at 1505 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103) to share the details of this exciting development for the local community.
SHREVEPORT, LA
getnews.info

The Premier Shreveport Roofing Contractor

Valor Roofing is a top-rated and highly reputable roofing contractor in Shreveport, providing roofing and construction assistance to commercial and residential residents in Shreveport and the surrounding region. In an update, Valor Roofing highlighted the unique qualities that make them the most prioritized roofing contractor in Shreveport. Shreveport, LA –...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Caddo expanding its truancy program

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — If your child is not in school, somebody is going to be knocking on your door. That’s basically the message the Caddo district attorney’s and Shreveport city marshal’s offices have for parents of students in the parish’s schools. Officials held a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
redriverradio.org

More Cases of Monkey Pox Detected in Louisiana

MONKEY POX IN NW LA - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Thursday that two cases of the monkey pox have been discovered in Northwest Louisiana. This comes after the federal government declared a public health emergency last Thursday, the outbreak has infected more than 6,600 Americans. As of now...
brproud.com

Louisiana travelers must present REAL ID starting May 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles wants to remind Louisiana residents to get a REAL ID card before the May deadline. Since the 9/11 attacks, many forms of security have changed, especially when it comes to identification. “All but one of the terrorists in...
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: The Great Raft on the Red River

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WVUE) - The Great Raft on the Red River blocked any attempt to use the river for navigation. The Raft was a logjam -- hundreds of years in the making -- that blocked any boat traffic on the Red River in northwestern Louisiana. In the mid-18th century, a...
LOUISIANA STATE

