Olivia Newton-John remembered for her iconic role as Sandy in ‘Grease’

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
Olivia Newton-John remembered for her iconic role as Sandy in ‘Grease’ ( Chris McKay/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Australian singer and actress, Olivia Newton-John, who died Monday, is remembered for one of her most iconic roles as Sandy in “Grease.”

Newton-John’s husband, John Easterling, shared the news Monday afternoon on her Facebook account that she died peacefully at her Southern California ranch at the age of 73.

Newton-John was a Grammy-winning superstar with hits including “Physical” and “You’re The One That I Want,” according to The Associated Press. She captured hearts globally as Sandy in “Grease,” which has continued to gain more and more fans decades later.

Newton-John’s costar from “Grease,” John Travolta, paid tribute on Instagram, sharing how much of an impact she has had on him and how much she has touched the lives of others over the years.

My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!” said Travolta.

Newton-John’s daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, posted photos of the two of them together on Instagram following the news of her death. A few days earlier, Lattanzi posted a sweet message about her mother

“I worship this woman. My mother. My best friend,” said Chloe.

Actress Gabrielle Union posted on Twitter how much of a fan she was of Newton-John.

“Grease” is my #1 movie of all time and made me a lifelong Olivia Newton-John fan. Me and my sister watched Xanadu more times than I could count. Sending so much love and prayers to a real gift of a woman and talent,” said Union.

Robin Roberts shared her condolences for Newton-John’s family and friends on Twitter.

“Very sad news. Great admiration for how she bravely faced breast cancer,” said Roberts.

Country singer Kelsea Ballerini sang, “Hopelessly Devoted To You” from “Grease” as a special tribute to Newton-John on her social media platforms including Twitter.

1970 Photo of OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN (Steve Morley/Redferns)

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

