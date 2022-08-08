Read full article on original website
Texas man sentenced for distributing fentanyl in Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Ezekiel Fernandez, II, 32, of Highlands, Texas, was sentenced today in federal court in Lincoln, Nebraska. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Fernandez to 57 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl. After serving his sentence, Fernandez will be placed on supervised release for 2 years. There is no parole in the federal system.
Nebraska State Patrol alleges 100 lbs of weed found in Nissan Maxima
A trooper observed a Nissan Maxima fail to signal on I-80 near Giltner. During the traffic stop, an NSP K-9 detected the presence of a controlled substance inside the vehicle.
KETV.com
Two people arrested after Nebraska State Patrol finds more than 100 pounds of marijuana
GILTNER, Neb. — Two people were arrested after the Nebraska State Patrol found more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Wednesday on Interstate 80. Around 1 p.m., a trooper saw a Nissan Maxima fail to signal near Giltner and initiated a traffic stop, according to authorities.
iheart.com
Troopers Find Marijuana In Nebraska I-80 Traffic Stop
Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrest two people after finding more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. Wednesday afternoon, a trooper saw a Nissan Maxima fail to signal on I-80 near Giltner. During the traffic stop, a Patrol K-9 swung into action, detecting the presence...
North Platte Telegraph
'It'll smell pretty bad' — State to chemically kill Wagon Train fish to eliminate unwanted species
The fish at Wagon Train Lake won’t be biting after Wednesday. They’ll be floating, then decomposing. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission plans what it calls a chemical renovation of Wagon Train — treating the lake with hundreds of gallons of pesticide to eliminate a trio of undesirable species that are threatening water quality and crowding out game species.
Aurora man claims 6th Nebraska Lottery Truck$ & Buck$ Truck
Matt Mildenstein of Aurora is the sixth winner of a 2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 Crew Cab Flex Fuel truck in the 27th edition of the Nebraska Lottery’s $2 Truck$ & Buck$ Scratch game. Mildenstein purchased his winning Truck$ & Buck$ ticket at Pump & Pantry #07 at 1304...
WOWT
Two Nebraskans face drug charges for allegedly selling close to a school
GAGE COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people are in Gage County Jail Tuesday. Authorities say one of them sold drugs not far from a school. The Gage County Sheriff’s Office and Wymore police say they executed a search warrant at a home. Police arrested Alyssa Kearn, 24. Kearn is...
WOWT
Suspect in I-80 chase ending at Nebraska state line charged with felony
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man who led authorities on a chase last week that led to a traffic halt on the bridge connecting Nebraska and Iowa was in court Tuesday to face charges. Quentin Rockefeller, 26, of Gibbon, was arrested Friday after authorities said he fled a traffic stop...
News Channel Nebraska
Appeals court upholds sentence in fatal abuse case
KEARNEY, Neb. -- The State Appeals Court is upholding the prison sentence of one of four people convicted in the death of a central Nebraska four-year-old. Dustin Scoville's conviction was affirmed by the Nebraska Court of Appeals on Tuesday. Scoville was sentenced to 49 to 50 years in prison in...
Nebraska Humane Society issues heat advisory for pets
The Nebraska Humane Society is issuing another warning about how dangerous heat can be for your pets.
WOWT
Cyberattacks targeting ag co-ops, Nebraska hospital thwarted by FBI
DAVID CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - In an announcement made at the FBI’s Omaha field office, FBI Director Christoper Wray said Wednesday that the feds had stopped a cyberattack in Nebraska. The bad actors had targeted six different co-ops within the Omaha FBI jurisdiction, which includes Iowa, a number of...
York News-Times
McCool farm earns the 100-year Nebraska Pioneer Farm Award
YORK – Five miles east of McCool Junction lays an 80-acre farm that has maintained ownership within a single family for 100 years. Currently deeded to the Alvin and Sandra Blankenship Trust, the 80 was originally acquired in 1922 by William C. and Amelia Smith. Today, 77 acres remain of which 72 are actively farmed.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Game and Parks chemically bombs Wagon Train Lake
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The existing fish population at Wagon Train Lake was completely wiped out Wednesday morning. Undesired species are now taking over the lake including common carp, white perch and gizzard shad. These types of fish have started to out-compete desired species, causing the habitat and water quality to decline.
York News-Times
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Nebraska
Take a look at which counties have the most born-and-bred residents in Nebraska using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
unl.edu
Nebraska Bluegrass Concert Series - Appalachian Road Show
Directions: Please park in the large paved lot north of Transformation Drive or on the street. Metered parking in the lot and on the street is enforced until 6 p.m. Contact: Brooke Goedert, (402) 472-5535, bgoedert2@unl.edu. Additional Public Info:. Our concerts will not be rescheduled if there is rain. Instead,...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Community Blood Bank declares blood emergency
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A blood emergency was declared on Monday by the Nebraska Community Blood Bank as supplies hit one to two-day levels. The group says that the shortage has been consistent for many weeks and they are struggling to receive donations. Throughout the summer, maintaining the ideal...
knopnews2.com
Tornado of 1927 flattens farms and homes
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska sits in the heart of Tornado Valley. Typically, when tornadoes pass through the plains, they do not cause as much damage. The tornado of 1927 damaged at least seven farms south of North Platte. “Back then, farms were closer together, which increased the chances...
Closures planned during park upgrades in Panhandle, north-central Nebraska
Access to certain areas of parks in north-central Nebraska and the Panhandle will be temporarily closed to make way for improvements. Mike Morava, regional superintendent for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, said each of the projects is being started early enough in the fall to be finished before visitation peaks next year.
