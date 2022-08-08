ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccool Junction, NE

North Platte Post

Texas man sentenced for distributing fentanyl in Nebraska

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Ezekiel Fernandez, II, 32, of Highlands, Texas, was sentenced today in federal court in Lincoln, Nebraska. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Fernandez to 57 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl. After serving his sentence, Fernandez will be placed on supervised release for 2 years. There is no parole in the federal system.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
iheart.com

Troopers Find Marijuana In Nebraska I-80 Traffic Stop

Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrest two people after finding more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. Wednesday afternoon, a trooper saw a Nissan Maxima fail to signal on I-80 near Giltner. During the traffic stop, a Patrol K-9 swung into action, detecting the presence...
GILTNER, NE
North Platte Telegraph

'It'll smell pretty bad' — State to chemically kill Wagon Train fish to eliminate unwanted species

The fish at Wagon Train Lake won’t be biting after Wednesday. They’ll be floating, then decomposing. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission plans what it calls a chemical renovation of Wagon Train — treating the lake with hundreds of gallons of pesticide to eliminate a trio of undesirable species that are threatening water quality and crowding out game species.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Appeals court upholds sentence in fatal abuse case

KEARNEY, Neb. -- The State Appeals Court is upholding the prison sentence of one of four people convicted in the death of a central Nebraska four-year-old. Dustin Scoville's conviction was affirmed by the Nebraska Court of Appeals on Tuesday. Scoville was sentenced to 49 to 50 years in prison in...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Cyberattacks targeting ag co-ops, Nebraska hospital thwarted by FBI

DAVID CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - In an announcement made at the FBI’s Omaha field office, FBI Director Christoper Wray said Wednesday that the feds had stopped a cyberattack in Nebraska. The bad actors had targeted six different co-ops within the Omaha FBI jurisdiction, which includes Iowa, a number of...
OMAHA, NE
York News-Times

McCool farm earns the 100-year Nebraska Pioneer Farm Award

YORK – Five miles east of McCool Junction lays an 80-acre farm that has maintained ownership within a single family for 100 years. Currently deeded to the Alvin and Sandra Blankenship Trust, the 80 was originally acquired in 1922 by William C. and Amelia Smith. Today, 77 acres remain of which 72 are actively farmed.
MCCOOL JUNCTION, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Game and Parks chemically bombs Wagon Train Lake

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The existing fish population at Wagon Train Lake was completely wiped out Wednesday morning. Undesired species are now taking over the lake including common carp, white perch and gizzard shad. These types of fish have started to out-compete desired species, causing the habitat and water quality to decline.
NEBRASKA STATE
unl.edu

Nebraska Bluegrass Concert Series - Appalachian Road Show

Directions: Please park in the large paved lot north of Transformation Drive or on the street. Metered parking in the lot and on the street is enforced until 6 p.m. Contact: Brooke Goedert, (402) 472-5535, bgoedert2@unl.edu. Additional Public Info:. Our concerts will not be rescheduled if there is rain. Instead,...
klkntv.com

Nebraska Community Blood Bank declares blood emergency

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A blood emergency was declared on Monday by the Nebraska Community Blood Bank as supplies hit one to two-day levels. The group says that the shortage has been consistent for many weeks and they are struggling to receive donations. Throughout the summer, maintaining the ideal...
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Tornado of 1927 flattens farms and homes

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska sits in the heart of Tornado Valley. Typically, when tornadoes pass through the plains, they do not cause as much damage. The tornado of 1927 damaged at least seven farms south of North Platte. “Back then, farms were closer together, which increased the chances...
NORTH PLATTE, NE

