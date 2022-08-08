Read full article on original website
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss
Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
NFL・
4 reasons why a Roquan Smith trade makes perfect sense for the Atlanta Falcons
Jon Chuckery explains why Roquan Smith is a perfect fit for the Atlanta Falcons, and why the Falcons need to trade for him and bring the former Georgia Bulldog home.
Vikings: 2 first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
The Minnesota Vikings are having a busy offseason, just like the rest of the teams in the NFL. And also like the other 31 teams, they are seeing some interesting positional battles in the training camp. After missing the playoffs for two consecutive seasons, where they both finished with sub-.500 records, the Vikings, under a new head coach in Kevin O’Connell, are looking to come out stronger in the upcoming 2022 NFL season. It’s going to be easier said than done, but that’s also why they are going to need to make the correct calls in deciding who will be starting on every position when Week 1 comes around. With that said, here are two first-stringers, who could potentially lose their current no. 1 designations before the season even kicks off in September.
POLL: Will Bears get a deal done with Roquan Smith?
The Bears and linebacker Roquan Smith have reached an impasse amid contract negotiations. Smith has formally requested a trade from the organization citing “the new front office regime doesn’t value me.”. Smith said they’ve been trying to get a deal done since April, but he feels taken advantage...
Former Bears' player teases Roquan Smith destination
Let the Roquan Smith trade rumors begin. Before anyone could even think of potential destinations for the 25-year old inside linebacker, former Bears' running back, Cordarrelle Patterson, already started them. Patterson tweeted out a picture of Smith playing for his alma mater and hometown team, the University of Georgia, to...
Former NFL head coach Dave Wannstedt is 'optimistic' about the Chicago Bears than he has been 'in the last 10 years'
It has not been a great run for the Chicago Bears as of late. The team last went to the Super Bowl in 2007 (where they lost the Indianapolis Colts) and their last appearance before that--during the "Monsters of the Midway" era--dates further back to 1985. Chicago hasn't even won a playoff game since 2010, and the organization is back to square one this season, featuring a new head coach and general manager.
NFL World Reacts To Bears, Steelers Trade Idea
Roquan Smith sent the Chicago Bears into disarray by publicly requesting a trade Tuesday morning. The star linebacker shared a statement to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport claiming the front office "doesn't value me here." He asked for a one-way ticket out of Chicago entering the final year of his contract.
Ryan Poles plays hardball early in GM career with Roquan Smith
Former Chiefs exec Ryan Poles is playing hardball early in his tenure as the Chicago Bears general manager, as illustrated by Roquan Smith. Shortly after we all flipped our calendars to a new year (dated reference), Ryan Poles likely realized his days with the Kansas City Chiefs would soon be over.
Bears Have Officially Responded To Roquan Smith's Trade Request
Frustrated by the lack of progress in contract negotiations between he and the Bears, star linebacker Roquan Smith requested to be traded on Tuesday. In a written statement shared by the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Smith alleged that the "new front office regime doesn't value me here" and accused them of "trying to take advantage of me."
Bears WR David Moore suffers apparent right leg injury
Bears receiver David Moore suffered an apparent right leg injury during practice Tuesday at Soldier Field and was carted off the field for further evaluation.
Rapoport on Roquan Smith contract: 'It's way backloaded'
Another day and no contract news from Roquan Smith's end. The Bears caught themselves in a mess when the linebacker announced his official request to be traded from the team. The team seemingly countered by removing him from the PUP list (physically unable to perform), allowing the opportunity for the organization to fine him for not participating in practice.
saturdaytradition.com
Justin Fields flashes beautiful deep ball during Chicago Bears scrimmage
Chicago Bears fans have been waiting for over a year to see the quarterback play of Justin Fields and in Tuesday’s Bear’s practice, he didn’t disappoint. Fields floated a beautiful downfield pass to Darnell Mooney to the cheers of the fans in the stands, which Mooney caught with one hand over a defender.
Spurs Land Recent Top 10 Draft Pick in Bulls Trade Proposal
The San Antonio Spurs would acquire a former top 10 NBA Draft pick in this proposed trade scenario involving the Chicago Bulls.
Yardbarker
One Bears second year player is taking advantage of injuries.
One Bears second year player is taking advantage of injuries. With the Bears currently down four wide receivers due to Injury it’s a golden opportunity for someone to show the new coaching staff what they can do. It seems Dazz Newsome maybe taking that opportunity. He’s been making some plays when the Bears are in desperate need of receiver help.
NFL・
White Sox SS Tim Anderson out four to six weeks due to torn ligament in hand
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is going to be out of action for four-to-six weeks due to a torn ligament in his hand, reports Russell Dorsey of Bally Sports and Stadium. Dorsey says that surgery is a possibility. Anderson last played on Saturday and then began a two-game suspension...
