The Spun

Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss

Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Vikings: 2 first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season

The Minnesota Vikings are having a busy offseason, just like the rest of the teams in the NFL. And also like the other 31 teams, they are seeing some interesting positional battles in the training camp. After missing the playoffs for two consecutive seasons, where they both finished with sub-.500 records, the Vikings, under a new head coach in Kevin O’Connell, are looking to come out stronger in the upcoming 2022 NFL season. It’s going to be easier said than done, but that’s also why they are going to need to make the correct calls in deciding who will be starting on every position when Week 1 comes around. With that said, here are two first-stringers, who could potentially lose their current no. 1 designations before the season even kicks off in September.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports Chicago

Former Bears' player teases Roquan Smith destination

Let the Roquan Smith trade rumors begin. Before anyone could even think of potential destinations for the 25-year old inside linebacker, former Bears' running back, Cordarrelle Patterson, already started them. Patterson tweeted out a picture of Smith playing for his alma mater and hometown team, the University of Georgia, to...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Former NFL head coach Dave Wannstedt is 'optimistic' about the Chicago Bears than he has been 'in the last 10 years'

It has not been a great run for the Chicago Bears as of late. The team last went to the Super Bowl in 2007 (where they lost the Indianapolis Colts) and their last appearance before that--during the "Monsters of the Midway" era--dates further back to 1985. Chicago hasn't even won a playoff game since 2010, and the organization is back to square one this season, featuring a new head coach and general manager.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bears, Steelers Trade Idea

Roquan Smith sent the Chicago Bears into disarray by publicly requesting a trade Tuesday morning. The star linebacker shared a statement to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport claiming the front office "doesn't value me here." He asked for a one-way ticket out of Chicago entering the final year of his contract.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Bears Have Officially Responded To Roquan Smith's Trade Request

Frustrated by the lack of progress in contract negotiations between he and the Bears, star linebacker Roquan Smith requested to be traded on Tuesday. In a written statement shared by the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Smith alleged that the "new front office regime doesn't value me here" and accused them of "trying to take advantage of me."
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Rapoport on Roquan Smith contract: 'It's way backloaded'

Another day and no contract news from Roquan Smith's end. The Bears caught themselves in a mess when the linebacker announced his official request to be traded from the team. The team seemingly countered by removing him from the PUP list (physically unable to perform), allowing the opportunity for the organization to fine him for not participating in practice.
CHICAGO, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Justin Fields flashes beautiful deep ball during Chicago Bears scrimmage

Chicago Bears fans have been waiting for over a year to see the quarterback play of Justin Fields and in Tuesday’s Bear’s practice, he didn’t disappoint. Fields floated a beautiful downfield pass to Darnell Mooney to the cheers of the fans in the stands, which Mooney caught with one hand over a defender.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

One Bears second year player is taking advantage of injuries.

One Bears second year player is taking advantage of injuries. With the Bears currently down four wide receivers due to Injury it’s a golden opportunity for someone to show the new coaching staff what they can do. It seems Dazz Newsome maybe taking that opportunity. He’s been making some plays when the Bears are in desperate need of receiver help.
NFL

