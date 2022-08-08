Whey Forward Is the Future of Animal-Free Protein Powder

Scouted/The Daily Beast/My Protein.

One of the best habits I ever got into was exercise and lifting weights. After initially starting these things to basically just calm down the insane caveman living inside my brain, lifting weights has now become something I look forward to as part of my daily routine—for both my physical and mental wellbeing. In order to make the most of my lifting and overall fitness routine though, I need to supplement my diet with additional protein to help my muscles and body recover as I don’t eat enough with my diet alone. This, of course, means I need to find a protein supplement that fits my own needs diet-wise (I’m gluten-free and lactose intolerant) while also not tasting like a mix between sidewalk chalk and cough syrup. I have tried a ton of protein powders at this point in my fitness journey, and Myprotein’s new Whey Forward powder is a breath of fresh air.

Whey Forward is a new protein supplement from the well-known brand, My Protein that focuses not just on creating a quality supplement to help meet your daily protein consumption requirements and goals, but doing so without the use of any animal products. However, the protein is not also directly derived from plants either. The protein is made by fermenting small organisms with plant sugars to replicate whey-style protein. This leads to higher quality protein in comparison to many other plant-based formulas So, despite being extremely similar to whey protein, the product is completely lactose-free, which is huge for the lactose intolerant (like myself) who have just been farting through our whey protein all this time. This also means that the protein powder is 100% vegetarian.

On top of being vegetarian, the synthesis of the protein is significantly more sustainable than animal-based alternatives. In fact, Whey Forward uses 99 percent less water, creates 97 percent few emissions, and relies on 60 percent less non-renewable energy than cow-based whey protein. As a result, choosing Whey Forward is a legitimate way to make your daily habits more earth-friendly.

From a nutrition standpoint, Whey Forward provides 20 grams of protein per serving in addition to 4.7 grams of BCAAs. The protein powder is also sugar-free, which, I know can be quite concerning. So many protein powders, especially sugar-free ones, end up with a particular taste profile that just doesn’t sit right. That was probably my biggest fear going into trying it out.

However, Whey Forward passes the taste test with flying colors. Unlike many other protein supplements, it actually has a pleasant flavor that doesn’t feel over-manufactured or artificial. For those of you that have tried many different protein powders, you’ll know how exciting it is to find one that offers quality protein and a solid flavor at the same time. My personal favorite flavor is the Decadent Chocolate Brownie, however, Whey Forward is also available in Rich Salted Caramel and Creamy Mint Chocolate Chip.

Whey Forward is a legitimate step forward in bridging the differences between plant-based protein and more traditional whey protein without lacking in taste or quality. By the way, if you are looking for a shaker to make your shakes in, the Myprotein Metal Shaker is a great option. The metal makes it easier to clean and provides less of a plastic-like flavor feedback. The cup also has measurements molded into the side, so you’ll know exactly how much liquid you have.

