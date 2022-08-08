Read full article on original website
Related
Did Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta Ever Date in Real Life?
Did Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta ever date in real life? Here’s what the two 'Grease' stars said about their relationship and 'sexual tension' on set.
Olivia Newton-John ‘really struggled’ in the week before her death, niece says
Olivia Newton-John “really struggled with a lot of pain” in her final days, the late Grease star’s niece Tottie Goldsmith said during an interview on Tuesday (9 August). The 73-year-old British-born actor died from breast cancer on Monday (8 August).Her death was confirmed by widower John Easterling in a statement posted to Newton-John’s Facebook page: “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.” In an interview with Australian news programme A Current Affair, Goldsmith said her aunt’s death was not a shock and that the family has “known...
John Travolta, Julianne Hough, Pay Tribute to Olivia Newton-John After Her Death
Olivia Newton-John passed away on August 8, her husband, John Easterling, shared on her Facebook page on Monday. She was 73 years old. Newton-John was a celebrated actor and singer-songwriter, best know for her role as Sandy Olsson in the 1978 movie-musical Grease. Her ballad from the movie, “Hopelessly Devoted to You” secured a nomination for best original song at the 1978 Academy Awards, and found a resurgence on TikTok last year. She was a four-time Grammy Award winner with a musical career that spanned five decades. Later in her life, she spoke openly about her battles with breast cancer, and created the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.
‘Grease’ Cast: Where Are They Now? John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John and More
Grease is the word! When Grease hit theaters in June 1978, it was an instant hit — and its cast members became instant stars. Based on the 1971 musical of the same name, the film follows students at Rydell High School after they return from summer break in 1958. As memorably recapped in the song […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Grease: Olivia Newton-John almost lost role of Sandy to another 1970s star
Although it’s nearly impossible to picture anyone else other than Olivia Newton-John as Sandy Olsson in Grease, the late Australian entertainer almost lost the role to another Seventies star.Newton-John, who passed away today (8 August), was well-known for her starring lead as Sandy, opposite John Travolta’s Danny Zuko, in the 1978 musical classic.Follow The Independent’s live blog here for real-time updates on Newton-John’s death. According to Vanity Fair, the iconic role of doe-eyed Sandy was almost given to late Star Wars actor Carrie Fisher, who died in 2016 at the age of 60. When director Randal Kleiser was on...
'Grease' Star Olivia Newton-John Dead At 73
The "Grease" star "has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," her husband said.
Grease co-star John Travolta leads celebrity tributes to legend Olivia Newton-John after she dies aged 73
JOHN Travolta has shared a heartfelt tribute to his Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John following her death aged 73. The 68-year-old said they would be "together again soon" as he praised the legendary actress. Olivia - who played iconic character Sandra Dee in the 1978 film - died following a 30-year...
Olivia Newton-John admitted she had a crush on ‘Grease’ co-star John Travolta, calling attraction ‘magic'
Olivia Newton-John detailed the fierce attraction she and "Grease" co-star John Travolta had towards each other while filming the iconic film in recently resurfaced excerpts from her 2019 memoir "Don’t Stop Believin." Newton-John opened up about the first time she and Travolta met on set of the movie, writing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend May Be Cute, but Luna and Miles Take the Cake
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have always been cute together, but they really took our love into overdrive when they started a family. In April 2016, the pair welcomed their beautiful daughter, Luna, and two years later, they became parents to their adorable son, Miles. In September 2020, Teigen revealed...
Ryan Reynolds Wearing Bracelets Made by His Kids Is Just So Sweet
Ryan Reynolds accessorized with sentimental jewelry for his "Jimmy Kimmel Live" appearance on Aug. 9. The "Deadpool" actor proudly wore beaded bracelets made by his daughters as he and guest host Rob McElhenney discussed Wrexham AFC, the Welsh soccer team they own together. He piled on several handmade creations with his Apple Watch: one with sparkly green and clear beads that spell out "DAD," one with pink smiley-face beads, and one with a rainbow assortment. The colorful stack popped against his outfit, consisting of otherwise muted tones in the form of a gray suit, white button-down, and black tie.
Viola Davis's Bob Haircut Is a Perfect Fall Style
Viola Davis is back in a bob and we're suddenly feeling the urge to enroll in Middleton University. Davis wore the look while celebrating a friend's birthday on Aug. 10, and the new length, along with her jet-black hair color and choppy bangs, just scream fall. Captioning the photo "Breakfast...
Are the Cast of "Never Have I Ever" Single or Taken? Let's Find Out!
Ever since its premiere in 2020, "Never Have I Ever" has solidified itself as a heartwarming teen dramedy that excels both at delivering the most chaotic, side-splitting scenarios, as well as moving heart-to-hearts between its characters. The Netflix coming-of-age comedy, created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, centers on Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) as she navigates high school along with her best friends, Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez) and Eleanor (Ramona Young). One of the main aspects of the storyline is the intriguing love triangle between Devi, her former academic rival Ben (Jaren Lewison), and popular high-school hunk Paxton (Darren Barnet).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Millie Bobby Brown Gives the French Manicure a Y2K Twist
Millie Bobby Brown just put her own fresh twist on the swirl-nails trend, rocking the abstract design to the Samsung 2022 Galaxy Creators Lounge Event in New York City on Aug. 10. At first glance, Brown's nails appear to feature a simple french manicure with clean, white tips, but upon closer inspection, you can catch a glimpse of the delicate waves flowing across each nail in complementary shades of pink. The end result is both simple but still wonderfully Y2K. Trendy and elevated all at once.
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham's Latest Tattoo Is Another Tribute to His New Wife
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham wants everyone to know he is a married man. On Aug. 11, the model and photographer debuted a brand-new tattoo on his Instagram, revealing the word "Married" inked in cursive on the side of his left hand. "Surprised my baby," he wrote on the photo, tagging his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham. The couple got married in April at Nicola's family mansion in Palm Beach, FL, and have since continued to publicly share their love for one another.
Steve Martin Announces Plans to Retire After "OMITB" Wraps: "This Is, Weirdly, It"
After more than 60 years in the industry, Steve Martin says it's only a matter of time before he retires. In 2021, Martin made his "Only Murders in the Building" debut as former TV star Charles-Haden Savage, sharing the screen with Selena Gomez and longtime friend Martin Short. Prior to hosting a fictional true-crime podcast and investigating murders on screen, Martin, who turns 77 on Aug. 14, spent decades winning the hearts of fans with his acting, iconic comedy routines, and impressive banjo skills. But in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Aug. 10, Martin admits that his "OMITB" role is likely his last.
Ryan Reynolds Jokes About "Humiliating" Moment David Beckham Schooled Him on Offside Rule
Ryan Reynolds has confessed about the "humiliating" moment he was exposed for not understanding football's offside rule, despite him having bought Welsh football club, Wrexham FC. Appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Aug. 9. with guest host and his new footballing business partner Rob McElhenney, Reynolds said: "How humiliating . . . in fairness, nobody understands the offside rule."
NFL・
Viola Davis's Daughter, Genesis, Is Every Bit as Cool as Her Mom
Viola Davis is, to put it lightly, a total icon. Not only is she the first Black actress to win the "triple crown" (an Oscar, an Emmy, and a Tony), but she's also had major roles in some of the most talked-about movies and shows of the past decade or so, and she's worked hard for her many philanthropic and activist causes. As it turns out, she's already passing her love for acting down to her daughter, Genesis Tennon, who made her big-screen debut in a voice-acting role in 2019's "The Angry Birds Movie 2."
Keke Palmer's Plea to Plastic Surgeons About Adult Acne Is Top-Tier Comedy
Image Source: Getty / RB / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images. Keke Palmer has a request for the aesthetics industry. In true fashion, it's very entertaining. The actor recently took a break between her various projects to post about the frustrations of adult acne and why plastic surgeons have yet to find an immediate fix despite other advancements. "I was just thinking about the fact that plastic surgeons are amazing," Palmer said in the Instagram video shared on Aug. 10. "But they cannot figure out how to clear up somebody's skin? Are you kidding me?"
Melanie Lynskey Is in Touch With Some of Her "Sweet Home Alabama" Children: "Very Cute, Sweet Kids"
"Sweet Home Alabama" was released in 2002, but — two decades later — star Melanie Lynskey says she's still in touch with some of the kids who appeared in the movie with her. In a poolside interview that InStyle shared on TikTok on Aug. 9 to accompany her...
Dove Cameron Tries the "Invisible" Eyebrow Trend
Dove Cameron bleaching her eyebrows is just the midweek boost that we needed. The singer took her already punk-rock beauty look up a notch by debuting a new eyebrow color on Instagram on Aug. 9. Cameron, who is typically a brunette, chose to bleach her eyebrows an ash-blond hue that...
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
65K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0