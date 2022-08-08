Viola Davis is, to put it lightly, a total icon. Not only is she the first Black actress to win the "triple crown" (an Oscar, an Emmy, and a Tony), but she's also had major roles in some of the most talked-about movies and shows of the past decade or so, and she's worked hard for her many philanthropic and activist causes. As it turns out, she's already passing her love for acting down to her daughter, Genesis Tennon, who made her big-screen debut in a voice-acting role in 2019's "The Angry Birds Movie 2."

