Gov. Hochul signs bills boosting tax relief for N.Y. seniors and first-time homebuyers

By Denis Slattery, New York Daily News
 3 days ago

ALBANY — Gov. Hochul signed a package of bills into law Monday to expand tax relief for older New York homeowners and first-time homebuyers.

The measures expand the property tax exemption eligibility for those 65 and older, and those who are disabled and face limited income and help seniors on fixed incomes make the repairs and accessibility modifications to homes.

“All these bills help people put down their roots, feel stable, feel protected,” Hochul said ahead of a signing ceremony in Yonkers. “Because we know that this is such an important thing we can offer our citizens, give them the ability to have a good life when they’re older, but also give them an opportunity when they’re younger to start on that path toward homeownership.”

A third bill allows local municipalities to continue offering local tax exemption programs for first-time homebuyers. The program allows local governments the ability to provide a property tax exemption for homebuyers purchasing newly constructed houses through 2028.

The exemption was slated to expire at the end of 2022.

Hochul was joined by Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers), who sponsored the measure allowing municipalities to increase the maximum income eligible for New York’s real property tax exemption from $29,000 to $50,000 for people age 65 and over and people with disabilities.

“After a lifetime of contributions, it’s our duty to ensure that seniors can live in comfort and dignity for the remainder of their days,” Stewart-Cousins said. “This will help alleviate the burden placed on those with financial constraints, and protect the assets of seniors and other vulnerable populations.”

The other senior-related measure expands the Residential Emergency Services to Offer (Home) Repairs to the Elderly program, known as RESTORE.

It allows for more benefits on a more flexible timeline for senior homeowners needing emergency repairs by increasing project deadlines to 60 days. The maximum cost allowed per project will double from $10,000 to $20,000.

“Across New York, thousands of senior homeowners are living in unsafe conditions because they cannot afford to keep up with the costs of home repairs, and that is unacceptable,: said Sen. Michelle Hinchey (D-Kingston). “My RESTORE bill will help seniors on fixed incomes make the repairs and accessibility modifications they need to live safely and independently in the homes and communities they’ve always known.”

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

