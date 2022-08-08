Read full article on original website
Denver Broncos training camp see's James Johnson compete to be on his 14th NFL team
Broncos journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson has been signed, released and signed again so often over his NFL career that he’s lost count. For the record: 27 signings/re-signings to go with 17 releases/cuts spanning 14 different teams, according to his lengthy transaction page. The 36-year-old can’t instantly recall all the...
Commanders’ Ron Rivera says organization has a ‘lot of confidence’ in quarterback Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz has had a trying few years, bouncing around the league as he attempts to get back to his MVP-like form of 2017. After the Philadelphia Eagles traded Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in 2021, Wentz was traded once again to the Washington Commanders during the offseason. It’s a...
Kyle Shanahan admits 49ers were torn on which quarterback to draft last year
The San Francisco 49ers selected Trey Lance with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft — but they almost went in another direction. Head coach Kyle Shananan told the "I Am Athlete" Podcast that there were actually two quarterbacks that the Niners had their eyes on. "There...
Browns could pursue Jimmy Garoppolo depending on length of Deshaun Watson's suspension status
Jimmy Garoppolo was given the opportunity to seek potential trade destinations after the San Francisco 49ers decided to "move on to" Trey Lance as their starting quarterback. He may have one. According to Cleveland.com, the Cleveland Browns could pursue Garoppolo based on the fate of Deshaun Watson. Watson is currently...
