ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Denny Hamlin Potentially Having PTSD and Flashbacks With NASCAR’s Latest Decision at Michigan

By Kyle Dalton
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 3 days ago

Denny Hamlin has had a season to remember. He’s consistently underperformed compared to his typically high standards but has still managed to earn a couple of wins. Interestingly, it should have been more. However, as we all shockingly witnessed a few weeks ago, NASCAR disqualified the No. 11 team for an infraction discovered in postrace inspection.

Since then, the three-time Daytona 500 winner posted a mediocre 14th-place finish on the Indianapolis Road Course last Sunday and a solid third-place result at Michigan over the weekend. But it’s what happened after the latest race that could be causing the Joe Gibbs Racing driver and his team PTSD with flashbacks to a few weeks ago.

Denny Hamlin disqualified at Pocono

Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch started on the front row at Pocono. The two JGR cars finished in that same order. Until they didn’t.

Several hours after taking the checkered flag, NASCAR disqualified both cars when officials removed portions of the car wrap during the postrace inspection and discovered pieces of tape on both cars located in the same position.

Hamlin’s disqualification was the first one of a winner since 1960. And it sent a message to the garage that any and all modifications to vendor-supplied parts on the Next Gen car , including something as innocuous as a piece of tape, would be found in violation of the rules and penalized.

Finishes third and car goes to NASCAR R&D Center

While NASCAR disqualified Hamlin and Busch after Pocono for what was found in postrace inspection, there was the potential for more penalties if officials had found any additional unapproved modifications during a more thorough inspection of the vehicles at the NASCAR Research and Development Center. They did not.

However, during that same inspection of one of the randomly selected cars NASCAR returns after each race, officials did find an illegally modified part on Michael McDowell’s car, which resulted in a deduction of 100 owner and 100 driver points, plus a four-race suspension and fine for crew chief Blake Harris.

After this week’s race at Michigan, NASCAR announced that winner Kevin Harvick had passed postrace inspection. Then, ironically, the report indicated that Hamlin and the No. 9 of Chase Elliott would be going back for a more detailed look at the R&D Center. Ironic because it was Elliott who finished third at Pocono but was propelled to the win when both Hamlin and Busch were DQ’ed.

Hamlin made it clear that teams are getting message

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08h7OM_0h9XyvPw00
Denny Hamlin is interviewed during driver introductions prior to the NASCAR Cup Series M&M’S Fan Appreciation 400 on July 24, 2022 at Pocono Raceway. | Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While it would be completely natural for Hamlin to feel a little anxious about his car going for a deeper inspection, especially given all that’s happened in the last few weeks, the driver isn’t likely too concerned based on what he recently said during an appearance on the Door Bumper Clear podcast, where he indicated that teams are starting to realize that NASCAR has changed the culture around modifying parts, and those adjustments, which might have received a wrist slap in the past, will no longer be tolerated.

“I think that they’ve set a precedent,” Hamlin said. “Hopefully, others get DQ’ed this year. I believe that that will be the case. I think that they’re really laying down the law here and saying, ‘We’re done with it. We’ve told you what the rule is.'”

Now all Hamlin and Elliott can do is wait until NASCAR releases its findings on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Like Sportscasting on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter @sportscasting19 and subscribe to our YouTube channel .

RELATED: Denny Hamlin Bluntly Admits His Team Deserved Punishment After Blatantly Ignoring NASCAR’s Warning, and Agrees With Brad Keselowski, Hoping More Teams Get Punished This Year

The post Denny Hamlin Potentially Having PTSD and Flashbacks With NASCAR’s Latest Decision at Michigan appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 21

BB n NFMFL
3d ago

PTSD????? From a verbal punishment? Yet, he's been in wrecks, serious ones, and shrugged them off. Come on, playing the pity me game doesn't look good on him. JMHO.

Reply
31
Lavonda Hunt
3d ago

then he should be REQUIRED to have a psychological RELEASE before being permitted to get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle!

Reply
35
Brandon M
1d ago

Don’t allow him to compete if he’s having mental issues over this. It’s not safe for him or his competitors, tell him that & see what he says. Bet his story changes pretty quick

Reply
5
Related
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Tony Stewart's Big Announcement

NASCAR legend Tony Stewart is officially getting into the NFT space. Via Bob Pockrass, Smoke Racing's collection will feature various cars that he's raced in over the course of his remarkable career and each signature NFT will be accompanied by an autographed Tony Stewart firesuit. The NASCAR world reacted to...
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman

Clint Bowyer received a heartwarming response this week when he ended his silence on social media more than a month after his involvement in an accident that killed a woman. The post Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman  appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
survivornet.com

How Sherry Pollex, Longtime Love Of NASCAR Driver Martin Truex Jr., Keeps An Amazingly Positive Attitude As She Battles Ovarian Cancer

Sherry Pollex, 43, longtime partner of NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr., 42, was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer in 2014. Her cancer returned last September. The health-enthusiast and yogi is keeping a positive attitude through her cancer journey. Ovarian cancer has been called “the cancer that whispers,” due to...
CANCER
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Original Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Danica Patrick has quite the resume. Both on and off the track, Patrick has become a star. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver broke barriers throughout her career and has accomplished a lot since retiring. The successful business woman has ventured into several different areas, including the modeling world. In...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Robb Report

NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Lists His 140-Acre North Carolina Estate for $16 Million

Click here to read the full article. If you’re a NASCAR fan looking for another home, you may want to look at this North Carolina property. The listing in Mooresville, North Carolina, hit the market this week. The $15.995 million 355 Pelham Lane estate is situated on 140.75 acres of land and is currently owned by NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home contains over 9,000 square feet of renovated residential space with its own pool house and putting green. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and a quartz countertop that loops into the dining room. There’s also a...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Outsider.com

LOOK: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Speaks Out Following Thursday’s Mall of America Shooting

As a scary scene developed in Minnesota’s Mall of America, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch guided his family to safety. Thankfully, the entire incident in the shopping center ended without injuries. Busch escorted his wife Samantha and their son Brexton out of the danger zone. However, Samantha is sharing the terrifying details of the frighteningly traumatic ordeal.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Brad Keselowski
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Chase Elliott
FanSided

NASCAR: How 3 race winners could miss the playoffs

There is a slim chance that there will be more than 16 winners in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season. But up to three winners could miss out on the postseason. Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick became the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season’s 15th different winner, and he did it in just the 23rd race on the schedule this past Sunday at Michigan International Speedway.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Kyle Busch Paints Terrifying Picture of What Happened During Mall of America Shooting: ‘There’s Chaos’

Kyle Busch met with reporters this weekend and described the chaos and confusion from a couple of days earlier when he and his family were inside Mall of America and shots rang out. The post Kyle Busch Paints Terrifying Picture of What Happened During Mall of America Shooting: ‘There’s Chaos’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Jgr
FanSided

NASCAR: Kurt Busch out, replacement confirmed for Richmond

Ty Gibbs is set to replace Kurt Busch at 23XI Racing once again, this time in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway. While his target return date was set for this Sunday, 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch is set to miss a fourth consecutive NASCAR Cup Series race following his qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway three weekends ago.
RICHMOND, VA
Sportscasting

Brad Keselowski Questions Why Joe Gibbs Racing Hasn’t Made Important Decision on Team’s Future Driver Lineup

During an appearance this week on NASCAR Race Hub, Brad Keselowski didn't hesitate in questioning Joe Gibbs Racing and why the team hasn't already made an important decision on its future driver lineup. The post Brad Keselowski Questions Why Joe Gibbs Racing Hasn’t Made Important Decision on Team’s Future Driver Lineup appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Long-awaited driver announcement finally made

Petty GMS Motorsports have confirmed that Noah Gragson is set to replace Ty Dillon following the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Earlier this summer, Petty GMS Motorsports announced that they had made the decision to move on from Ty Dillon after the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Dillon joined the...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
PTSD
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Star Golfer Withdraws From WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Championship is underway in Memphis this week but one PGA star is unfortunately going to have to skip it. According to golf insider Jason Sobel, former Masters Champion Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from the event today. Per the report, he's dealing with a neck injury. Matsuyama...
GOLF
The Spun

Notre Dame AD Thinks Big Ten Deal Was Good For Fighting Irish

Notre Dame remains firm in not joining a new conference despite some of the massive media rights deals being given out. But Notre Dame's athletic director believes that the Fighting Irish will benefit regardless. In a recent interview, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick praised the new media rights deal...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Busch to miss 4th NASCAR race with concussion-like symptoms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kurt Busch said Wednesday he pushed himself too hard trying to return to NASCAR competition and will miss his fourth consecutive Cup Series race because of concussion-like symptoms. Busch has been out since crashing in qualifying on July 23 at Pocono Raceway. He had hoped to be back in the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing on Sunday at Richmond Raceway. “Brain injury recovery doesn’t always take a linear path. I’ve been feeling well in my recovery, but this week I pushed to get my heart rate and body in a race simulation type environment, and it’s clear I’m not ready to be back in the race car,” Busch wrote on Twitter. “This was by far the hardest week emotionally because I do feel the progression of recovery, but racing requires an extreme physical and mental effort, and my body is not 100% able to sustain the intense race conditions.”
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

197K+
Followers
31K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy