Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi to miss remainder of WNBA season with leg injury

By Chloe Peterson, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Mercury announced Monday that 18-year WNBA veteran Diana Taurasi will miss the remainder of the 2022 season because of a right quad strain.

Taurasi injured her quad during Phoenix's Aug. 4 game against Connecticut and has missed the Mercury's past two games. Before her injury, she started every game of the season for Phoenix. Taurasi averaged 16.7 points per game in 2022.

Diamond DeShields will likely take Taurasi's spot in the starting lineup. DeShields has shifted between the starting lineup and the bench this season, averaging 13 points per game.

To fill the roster spot, the Mercury signed Yvonne "Vonnie" Turner to a hardship contract. Turner has been with the Minnesota Lynx and Atlanta Dream this season, both on hardship contracts.

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi during a July 28, 2022 game. Patrick Breen/The Republic

Turner played 95 regular season games with the Mercury from 2017-19, averaging 5.2 points.

The Mercury are currently in the playoff hunt, sitting in the eighth and final spot with a 14-19 record. Phoenix will play its final three regular-season games at home against the 10th-place Minnesota Lynx, sixth-place Dallas Wings, and first-place Chicago Sky.

