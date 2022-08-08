ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Former UConn star Diana Taurasi out for the remainder of WNBA season with quad injury

By Lila Bromberg, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

Former UConn star Diana Taurasi will miss the rest of the WNBA season with a right quad strain, the Phoenix Mercury announced Monday.

Taurasi didn’t play in the team’s two games since exiting with the injury in the second quarter of a loss against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena last Tuesday.

The 40-year-old had been averaging 16.7 points, 3.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 31 games for the Mercury this season. She has scored at least 25 points on six occasions this year, including a 30-point performance against the Las Vegas Aces on July 28 that made her the first player in WNBA history to score at least 30 points at age 40. She is just the third player in NBA or WNBA history to do so, joining elite company alongside Michael Jordan and Dirk Nowitzki.

Phoenix signed guard Yvonne “Vonnie” Turner to a hardship contract to replace Taurasi. She was previously with the franchise from 2017-19.

The news of the injury comes with three games left in the regular season for the Mercury, who are in eighth place in the WNBA standings and clinging on to the final playoff spot.

With the Atlanta Dream holding the same 14-19 record in seventh place and the New York Liberty, Minnesota Lynx and Los Angeles Sparks all currently one game back, it’ll be a tight race to the finish line this week.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender

Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy