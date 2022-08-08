ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Comments / 1

Related
Cool 98.7

Here Are Bisman’s Top Taco Joints According To Google

If there's one thing I think everyone can agree on, it's our love of tacos. Steak, Beef, Chicken, Street, Homemade -- they're all good, but which are the best?. I've spent a lot of time asking myself this question, and it's tough to choose. So, instead of giving you my personal opinion, let's look at the facts...or reviews, rather.
MANDAN, ND
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Romantic Things To Do In Bismarck For Couples

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Bismarck for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. Bismarck has plenty to offer if you’re looking for romantic activities. The city’s top attractions and date ideas for couples are included below. These events are open to everyone, from exquisite dining to the city’s sights.
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Entertainment
City
Bismarck, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cara Mund
KFYR-TV

More North Dakota parents choosing to homeschool this year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More North Dakota parents are turning to homeschooling. Throughout the pandemic, some families opted to keep their children home, which has continued this year. Joe Kolosky with the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction says they’ve been getting an influx of phone calls on homeschooling compared...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Program styling up self esteem

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -When people think of helping, they often donate food or clothes, which are necessities. But they aren’t the only things people need. Ministry on the Margins has found a way to help boost self-esteem with a program that really makes the cut. Word is buzzing around...
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFYR-TV

‘Legacy’ pillars above the prairie in Center

CENTER, N.D. (KFYR) - BNI Coal commissioned a new dragline for its Center mine Monday. The process of reassembling the machine started in the fall of 2021. “Pillars of the prairie” and “a big deal” were names used to describe the gigantic dragline excavator on Monday. But the one name that will stick is “Legacy.”
CENTER, ND
KX News

Basin Electric returning millions to members and decreasing rates

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Basin Electric’s board of directors unanimously voted to decrease member rates by an average of one mill per megawatt hour. This rate decrease amounts to approximately $33.5 million in 2023 alone.   The board’s action to reduce rates comes just weeks after approving two other financial resolutions to return millions to […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Homeless shelter in Bismarck seeking to be included in 2023 budget

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -The Missouri Slope Areawide United Way is seeking to be included in Bismarck’s 2023 budget. The city budgeted $250,000 for United Way in both 2020 and 2021, but United Way didn’t ask to receive the funds in 2021 due to a one-time Covid payment from the federal government. Now, United Way is asking to receive the funds originally allocated for 2021, and to be included again in the city’s 2023 budget.
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Design
KFYR-TV

Bismarck Renaissance Zone expires, what that means for downtown development

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of August 1, the Renaissance Zone in Bismarck is no longer an option for developers looking for tax incentives to build or renovate downtown. The Renaissance Zone in downtown Bismarck has made some new buildings and upgrades to existing buildings possible. But the tax incentives that went along with it made some people feel the playing field wasn’t level.
BISMARCK, ND
96.5 The Walleye

96.5 The Walleye

Mandan, ND
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
856K+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 The Walleye plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://965thewalleye.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy