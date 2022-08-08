Read full article on original website
wglt.org
WGLT's The Leadoff - Wednesday 8/10/22
WGLT's The Leadoff is everything you need to know for Wednesday, August 10. A Bloomington High School senior has been appointed to the city's citizen-led police review board. Plus, a look back at the life of longtime Normal town council member and public servant Garrett Scott. WGLT's The Leadoff is...
wmay.com
5 Tasty Treats To Try At The Illinois State Fair
The Illinois State Fair is August 11th-21st on the North end of Springfield, and the food is fantastic as ever. If you’ve never been to the fair before, here are five treats you HAVE to try:. 1.) Vose Corndog– This classic corndog has people raving about it every year....
wglt.org
Rivian to add second shift at Normal plant this fall
The electric automaker Rivian plans to add a second shift at its Normal manufacturing plant by the end of next month, creating a need for even more hiring, the company said Thursday. In a quarterly financial update, founder and CEO RJ Scaringe said Rivian’s supply chain — despite its constraints...
Central Illinois Proud
West-side residents feel left out in Bloomington streetscape
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Major changes could be on the way to downtown Bloomington in the future. Planning for a multi-million dollar streetscape plan will be discussed at next Monday’s committee of the whole meeting with city staff and council. “Beautification is important when it comes to not...
chambanamoms.com
More Than 20 Food Trucks You Can Find Around Champaign-Urbana
We’ve listed everything we know about food trucks in Champaign, Urbana and beyond. Find a way to curb that food truck craving in and around Champaign-Urbana. From tacos to burgers to donuts, we’ve got it here. Year after year, Champaign, Urbana and the surrounding communities are home to...
Red Lion owner confirms intention to relocate business
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The owner of Red Lion in the University of Illinois’ Campustown neighborhood has confirmed that he is looking to move the business away from its current location. Owner Scott Cochrane has been looking to renovate the building at Third and Green Streets his business is currently located in, but he said […]
Central Illinois Proud
Possible new dress code for PPS high schoolers?
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Concerns are on the rise about the current dress code for Peoria Public School (PPS) high schoolers. “Even something as simple as a dress code sends a message,” said Peoria community activist, Chama St. Louis. A survey is circling around social media to gain...
wglt.org
Q&A: Police review board's Kimberly Howard and Ashley Farmer say new teen member bridges generation gap
It’s been five years since the Bloomington City Council passed an ordinance creating a resident-led police review board. And now, for the first time, the city's Public Safety and Community Relations Board includes a teen member. That’s unique among Bloomington committees and commissions, says Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe. He recently...
wglt.org
Hoy 8/13/22
Today's programming is made possible in part by WGLT Day Sponsors Sharon and Bob Hoy celebrating their forty-fifth anniversary. They enjoy keeping up-to-date on the latest news from Bloomington-Normal and the world on NPR ONE. Learn how you can become a WGLT Day Sponsor.
osfhealthcare.org
Dementia impacts more than 50 million people in the world, and that number is expected to double every 20 years. It’s the leading cause of disability and dependency among the elderly population.
People with dementia often struggle with emotional responses. They may overreact to situations, experience mood changes and appear indifferent to things that used to give them pleasure. That’s where doll therapy can help. Like art or music therapy, doll therapy can be a calming influence to people who are experiencing...
smilepolitely.com
Lanxang, the new Thai-Lao restaurant, is pretty tasty
I recently tried Lanxang, the new Thai-Lao restaurant on S Neil Street in Champaign, and was not disappointed. I ordered #19, pad khee mao with tofu, medium spicy ($12.95) and it was full of veggies and big, fat chewy noodles. Medium spicy was quite spicy — certainly spicier than other restaurants’ mediums — but still pleasurable while not overpowering the actual food. I also ordered #54, sweet rice and mango ($5.95), which was absolutely delicious. It came with a drizzle of coconut milk and cashew garnishes. At $6 it might be among the most affordable versions of this dish in C-U, and the portion size was substantial.
smilepolitely.com
Horsch Radish is now open, and here’s the menu
Horsch Radish, the new farm-to-table German restaurant in Gibson City, is now open. The restaurant had a soft opening last weekend and is taking reservations for this weekend. Here's a photo of the menu (which is also available online). Photo by Xiaohui Zhang. Keep an eye on the restaurant's Facebook...
Tour the Largest Marijuana Grow Site in Illinois – At Least 100,000 Square Feet!
Welcome to Cresco. Cresco Labs' cultivation facility in Lincoln, Illinois is the largest in the state of Illinois. How large you ask? It's so big, that in the description on the place they actually REFUSE to tell you how big it is. It's kinda like KFC and the eleven herbs and spices thing...You love it, but we aren't telling you a thing! The size of the grow rooms (that we can tell you is over 100,000 square feet) the number of the grow rooms...maybe 20 plus? This whole thing is a giant GREEN mystery.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Lunch At First Bite - This Week @: Castle’s Patio Inn!
Castle’s Patio Inn re-opened after the pandemic shutdown last year under new ownership with a little re-modeling and it’s started a new chapter for this legendary Peoria tavern that’s been serving up food and drinks on this corner since the ‘60’s. Speaking of chapters, rumor...
wglt.org
Bloomington and Normal police departments sign onto initiative aimed at hiring more women
In retrospect, the trajectory of Heather Hansen’s career follows an order that makes a conclusion in law enforcement seem logical, perhaps even preplanned. A former corrections officer at a juvenile detention facility, then a probation officer and eventually a 9-1-1 dispatcher, Hansen’s transition to Illinois State Police trooper in the mid-1990s makes sense now, but in those days it was never part of her plan, or her overall end goal.
nprillinois.org
Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen
Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
WAND TV
SEA Union votes down contract from District 186
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Springfield's teachers union has voted against a contract proposal from District 186. 80% of members of the Springfield Education Association voted to turn down the deal. WAND News spoke with educators in the district who said the main concerns were about school security and classroom size....
WAND TV
$19.8 million railroad overpass grant goes to Springfield
Springfield, Ill (WAND) – Springfield will soon benefit from another railroad relocation project. This one in the form of a $19.8 million grant for an overpass. The overpass will be over Norfolk Southern and Illinois Midland tracks on North Grand Avenue. The heavily traveled stretch of road on the north end of the city is near Robin Roberts Stadium and Lanphier High School.
‘This cemetery is a treasure’: Monticello woman uncovers family history
MONTICELLO, Ill., (WCIA) — One woman in Monticello considers herself a self-made historian. She grew up there her entire life and is now discovering the stories of the people who helped shape her hometown. Susan Chumbley was gifted a collection of newspapers during the pandemic. She started reading through them and connecting the dots between […]
Central Illinois Proud
Water main break causes boil order for some Bloomington businesses
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Residents in part of Bloomington are being instructed to boil their water before use due to a water main break that occurred Tuesday morning. The break in question occurred on East Empire Street. Currently the water main in the area is shut off in order to perform the repair.
