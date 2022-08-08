Read full article on original website
Western North Carolina high school football scrimmage schedule 2022
The high school football regular season begins next week, but fans can get a sneak peek at their teams during scrimmages this week. Some teams will be in action Wednesday in what are sometimes closer to joint practices than scrimmages, with more game-like action more likely to come Friday and Saturday. ...
Spartanburg High School football QB Raheim Jeter finds new perspective after being shot
SPARTANBURG — That day sometimes replays in the Jeter family's mind. Raheim Jeter was shot on Feb. 18, 2022 – almost seven months to the day before he and his teammates will begin their season against Langston Hughes (Ga.) at the Freedom Bowl on Aug. 20 in Milton, Georgia. The day is a scary one, when Jeter, a three-star prospect (per 247Sports composite) and the No. 2 player on the Upstate Dandy Dozen list was shot in the leg in what was called a "road rage incident."
Rocky Mount, Tarboro mayors make bet on high school football game
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The biggest winner of the season-opening Rocky Mount-Tarboro high school football game could be a local charity. Under terms of a bet announced Thursday by the mayors of the two municipalities, the loser will donate $100 to a charity of the winner’s choice. A...
High School Football Scrimmages begin Wednesday. Here’s an area schedule
The regular-season will kick off Thursday, Aug. 18. Teams begin with scrimmage games Wednesday and continue through the weekend
WATCH: JJ Jones makes impressive catch at North Carolina practice
JJ Jones, a wide receiver for the North Carolina Tar Heels, made an impressive catch during Fall camp. The pass, which is nearly broken up by a defensive back, gets tipped in the air, where Jones is able to haul it in and break free for a score. Watch JJ...
Woman uses 'teacher voice' to chase bear away from North Carolina deck
July 19 (UPI) -- A woman who found a bear climbing on the back deck of her North Carolina vacation home used her "teacher voice" to chase the animal away. Debbie Tomlinson, who used to be a teacher in Greenville County, S.C., said she was at her Sapphire, N.C., condominium when her husband alerted her to a bear climbing on the back deck.
High school volleyball teams come together for Jessica Ramsey Memorial Tournament
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Sports has a way to bring people together. Head volleyball coach Lee Avery at Lenoir Community College is looking to bring people together for a local volleyball tournament to help upcoming promising volleyball players. The event is called the 3rd annual Jessica Ramsey Memorial Tournament. It is being held Saturday to […]
