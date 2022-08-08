ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

illinoisstate.edu

Anthony Byrd appointed to Board of Trustees

Governor JB Pritzker’s office announced that Anthony Byrd ’99 of Swansea, Illinois, has been appointed to the Board of Trustees of Illinois State University. Byrd’s term extends to January 20, 2025. “I want to extend my congratulations to Mr. Byrd,” said Board of Trustees Chair Dr. Mary...
SWANSEA, IL
wglt.org

Bloomington and Normal police departments sign onto initiative aimed at hiring more women

In retrospect, the trajectory of Heather Hansen’s career follows an order that makes a conclusion in law enforcement seem logical, perhaps even preplanned. A former corrections officer at a juvenile detention facility, then a probation officer and eventually a 9-1-1 dispatcher, Hansen’s transition to Illinois State Police trooper in the mid-1990s makes sense now, but in those days it was never part of her plan, or her overall end goal.
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Local nursing homes fined by state

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
25newsnow.com

Peoria Public Schools students to receive free sanitation supplies

PEORIA (25 News) - With students back in the classrooms, the concern of illness spreading throughout schools is back as well. One Illinois representative has teamed up with a disinfectant company to make PPS safer and cleaner for their students. Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth saw to it that PPS students were...
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

McLean County Board rejects board appointment; Knapp appointed circuit judge

Republicans on the McLean County Board used a razor-thin majority Thursday to reject the temporary appointment of a board candidate described by a police union official as “anti-police.”. Also during Thursday’s board meeting, chairman John McIntyre announced the Illinois Supreme Court has appointed McLean County State’s Attorney Don Knapp...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
wglt.org

Data driven: Emerging adult court being considered in McLean County

McLean County courts hope to use data on juvenile offenders to reduce adult crime and punishment in central Illinois. The effort has two prongs — improving interventions for troubled children, and a potential specialty court for offenders aged 18 to 25. This could accelerate changes already happening. The seeds...
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria businesses may be affected after council meeting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City Council unanimously approved three business items that might affect Peoria businesses, organizations, and non-profits. The first agenda item addressed the program guidelines and application for reduction funding programs. On Monday, Aug. 15, organizations and non-profits can submit applications to receive grant money depending on how they can and have lowered violence in Peoria.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

West-side residents feel left out in Bloomington streetscape

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Major changes could be on the way to downtown Bloomington in the future. Planning for a multi-million dollar streetscape plan will be discussed at next Monday’s committee of the whole meeting with city staff and council. “Beautification is important when it comes to not...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wglt.org

WGLT's The Leadoff - Wednesday 8/10/22

WGLT's The Leadoff is everything you need to know for Wednesday, August 10. A Bloomington High School senior has been appointed to the city's citizen-led police review board. Plus, a look back at the life of longtime Normal town council member and public servant Garrett Scott. WGLT's The Leadoff is...
NORMAL, IL
1470 WMBD

City approves amended agreement with Westlake Shopping Center

PEORIA, Ill. – Improvements to Peoria’s Westlake Shopping Center are becoming a little more costly than previously thought. The Peoria City Council Tuesday approved an amendment to a Special Service Area agreement that will allow the shopping center’s owners to refinance a bank loan. “Due to some...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria Celebrates Inaugural Annie Malone Day

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The new Annie Malone exhibit inside the Peoria Riverfront Museum will be a part of a huge celebration to recognize the first Black woman Millionaire and her roots here in Peoria. The story of Annie Malone is a part of forgotten and unknown history, until...
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Rivian to add second shift at Normal plant this fall

The electric automaker Rivian plans to add a second shift at its Normal manufacturing plant by the end of next month, creating a need for even more hiring, the company said Thursday. In a quarterly financial update, founder and CEO RJ Scaringe said Rivian’s supply chain — despite its constraints...
NORMAL, IL
osfhealthcare.org

Dementia impacts more than 50 million people in the world, and that number is expected to double every 20 years. It’s the leading cause of disability and dependency among the elderly population.

People with dementia often struggle with emotional responses. They may overreact to situations, experience mood changes and appear indifferent to things that used to give them pleasure. That’s where doll therapy can help. Like art or music therapy, doll therapy can be a calming influence to people who are experiencing...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Boil order issued for parts of Bloomington Wednesday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Just one day after one part of Bloomington was under a boil order, another part of the city follows in its tracks. Wednesday, City Spokesperson Katherine Murphy confirmed a water main break happened on Fairview Avenue, meaning customers living on Fairview Avenue between East Washington and East Grove are under a new boil order.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

Gun sales drop for some shops in Peoria

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Federal data on how many Americans are buying guns is showing a decrease, and Illinois is a significant piece of that picture. Background checks are required to purchase a firearm. An analysis of background checks by the FBI shows those background checks are down 63% in Illinois. 25News looked into whether that is creating a trickle effect on gun sales in the area.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

New mass notification system provided for Normal residents

NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - There’s a new mass notification system that’s being provided for Normal residents. It’s called ‘Notify Normal’, and it’s free. The system will provide access to the latest updates for severe weather, boil orders, parking bans, road closures, and more.
NORMAL, IL

