Curtis Jay Hall, 59
Curtis Jay Hall, 59, of Pineville, passed away at his home on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on May 15, 1963, a son of Jack and Maxine Overton Hall. Curt loved the Kentucky Wildcats and walking in the mountains enjoying nature.
Riders turn out to Rock the Crater
More than 200 people from at least 14 states were in Middlesboro Aug. 5-7 for the sixth annual Rock the Crater Ride. The fundraiser bike ride event that covers three rides in three states in three days, is hosted by First Priority, a non-profit organization that seeks to connect students in Bell County, Claiborne and Hancock counties in Tennessee and Lee County in Virginia, to the church.
Michigan company coming to Bell County
A Michigan company that processes steel for use by the U.S. military will soon be coming to Bell County. Headquartered in Washington, Michigan, Flash Steelworks will take over the old tannery site in a project that has been six years in the making, said Judge Executive Albey Brock. “The tannery...
