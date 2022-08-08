More than 200 people from at least 14 states were in Middlesboro Aug. 5-7 for the sixth annual Rock the Crater Ride. The fundraiser bike ride event that covers three rides in three states in three days, is hosted by First Priority, a non-profit organization that seeks to connect students in Bell County, Claiborne and Hancock counties in Tennessee and Lee County in Virginia, to the church.

