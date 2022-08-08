Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
WLWT 5
Crews close ramp along a State Route near Turpin Hills for construction project
CINCINNATI — The Ohio Department of Transportation reports crews will close a ramp for continued work on the Little Miami Scenic Trail construction project this week. The ramp from State Route 32 to eastbound State Route 125 will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 11.
lovelandmagazine.com
East Kemper to close August 11-19
Symmes Township, Ohio – The Hamilton County Engineer’s Office is planning an emergency repair to a county-maintained culvert on East Kemper Road. Open Map in a new tab or window to see a larger view of the detour map.
Dayton traffic from the WHIO Traffic Center
Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic . Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:. NOTE: Some locations report gas prices even when they are closed, under construction, or are otherwise not open for business. We recommend reaching out to a location to confirm they're open before making a trip.
NTSB: Power lines caused CareFlight helicopter crash
As the pilot approached the scene, he attempted to find the wires, but could not see them, although he did locate the tower holding the lines. The release states the pilot continued to search for the wires using the landing light but he was still unable to find the wires or determine which direction they were running from the tower. The pilot was wearing night vision goggles at the time.
WLWT 5
Crews extinguished a vehicle fire on I-71/75 in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — 7:00 p.m. The vehicle fire has been cleared and all lanes have reopened. The two right lanes remain blocked on I-71/75 in Covington after an earlier vehicle fire. Tow trucks are in the process of removing the vehicle from the roadway. There is no timetable for...
WLWT 5
Two left lanes blocked on I-75 North beyond Galbraith Rd due to accident
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to an accident on I-75 North at Galbraith Road on Thursday. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The left two lanes are blocked on I-75 North beyond Galbraith Road to Davis St./Lockland and Reading due to...
WKRC
August's Sturgeon Moon: When you can see the last supermoon of the year
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - August's full moon will take to the night sky this week and it's the fourth and final supermoon of the year. The Sturgeon Moon, named for the giant sturgeon that are most easily caught in the Great Lakes this time of the year, is the fourth supermoon in a row after the Buck Moon in July, Strawberry Moon in June and Flower Moon in May.
Thrillist
7 Must-Visit Outdoor Spaces in the Cincy Region
Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky have a lot to offer visitors who haven’t been before — especially when it comes to food and culture. What first-time visitors also might not know is that the area is surprisingly walkable. Neighborhoods like Mt. Adams plus downtown hubs clustered around the river make for an easily-explored city, especially when compared to other Midwestern cities. That, combined with an extensive parks system, means there are plenty of opportunities for getting outside when visiting this hidden gem. To help you figure out where to stop when checking out the Cincy Region, here are our picks for the must-see outdoor spaces:
Elderly woman killed in early morning Ripley house fire
One person is dead after an early morning house fire in Ripley, the Brown County Coroner said. It started just after 1 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Hamburg Street.
WLWT 5
Crash closes ramp from I-75 to I-74 in Camp Washington
CINCINNATI — The westbound ramp to I-74 from northbound I-75 is closed after a crash, Wednesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by police at 5:37 p.m. There is no timetable for when the exit will...
linknky.com
Body recovered near Newport bridge
A body was recovered from the Ohio River near the Taylor-Southgate Bridge in Newport around 1 p.m. Monday, according to the Newport Fire Department. Fire officials were hesitant to provide more information on the recovered body until it has been properly identified. The Campbell County Coroner’s office is working to identify the body and contact relatives as of Monday afternoon, Newport Fire officials said.
WLWT 5
Crash on I-275 in Wilder causing delays
WILDER, Ky. — A crash on eastbound I-275 in Wilder, Kentucky is seeing delays from a crash, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by police near the KY-9 exit at 6:02 p.m. Delays are expected...
Fox 19
Woman killed in Brown County house fire
RIPLEY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman died in a house fire in Brown County early Wednesday morning, according to dispatchers. It was reported in the 700 block of Hamburg Street in Ripley just after 1 a.m. The victim was the only person inside at the time of the fire. Her...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Water Works reports a watermain break in Blue Ash
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Water Works reported a watermain break in Blue Ash, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to the Cincinnati Water Works twitter, a watermain break was reported in the 4300 block of Glendale Milford Road. This...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to structure fire on Big Bone Road in Union
UNION, Ky. — Firefighters are on scene of a structure fire on Big Bone Road in Union, Monday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Boone County dispatchers confirmed that there is a working structure fire on the 11000 block of...
Fox 19
Police urge select NKY residents to check for woman missing since last week
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - The Kenton County Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman who is diabetic and has dementia. Sherry Moore, 67, walked away from Regency Manor nursing home on Madison Pike in Independence on Aug. 4. Authorities including K9s conducted a search...
WLWT 5
New information released in last month's medical helicopter crash in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — New information has been released about a medical helicopter crash that happened in Butler County last month. The medical helicopter was responding to a fatal crash when it hit some wires and crashed near the scene. The National Transportation Safety Board released their preliminary report...
WLWT 5
Two lanes blocked in Sharonville on I-275 due to a crash
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The two left lanes are blocked on eastbound I-275 in Sharonville due to a crash, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported via a tip line at 2:12 p.m. just east of the...
WLWT 5
One lane blocked on I-275 in Springdale after a crash
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — The left lane is blocked on eastbound I-275 in Springdale after a crash, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by police at 5:02 p.m. near the I-75 interchange. Traffic is moving at...
WLWT 5
Multiple companies are on scene of a semi leaking fuel along I-75
MONROE, Ohio — The Environmental Protection Agency is at the scene of a semi truck leaking at least 100 gallons of fuel along the side of I-75 Friday morning, according to the Ohio Highway Patrol. First responders were called to the scene around 7:08 a.m. for a semi blocking...
