Duluth, MN

kdal610.com

Boat Hits Superior Entry Break Wall

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Five people aboard a 35 foot boat are safe after it collided with the break wall at the Superior entry Tuesday night. The St. Louis County Rescue Squad responded at 10:50 p-m to find the boat taking on water and beached on the rocks of the Minnesota side of the harbor entry from Lake Superior.
DULUTH, MN
drydenwire.com

Gov. Evers, Minnesota Gov. Walz Seek Federal Funds For Major Duluth-Superior Bridge Project

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, together with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, today announced their departments of transportation will seek $889.5 million in federal funding, available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, to rebuild the John A. Blatnik Bridge between Duluth, Minnesota, and Superior, Wisconsin.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Volunteer Fire Department Car Show Coming To Cloquet Saturday

CLOQUET, Minn. — The Solway Volunteer Fire Department is holding their 3rd annual “Flashover” fundraiser car show on Saturday. Not only is it a car show, but there is an open house of the fire hall and a junior firefighter agility course for families to enjoy. An appearance by LifeLink is also a possibility.
CLOQUET, MN
Duluth, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Duluth, MN
FOX 21 Online

Streetscape Plan for Hammond Avenue in Superior

SUPERIOR, WI. — Reconstruction of Hammond Avenue in Superior has been decades in the making. On Wednesday, Mayor Jim Paine introduced a streetscape plan to the public, including bringing back boulevard trees. The community has been weighing in on the re-design of Hammond. Mayor Paine says that many want...
SUPERIOR, WI
kdal610.com

Enclosed Porch Damaged In Duluth Fire

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The Duluth Fire Department responded to a fire in the 3700 block of West 2nd Street on Tuesday afternoon. They arrived to find smoke showing from an enclosed front porch. The homeowner was outside when the fire was discovered and there were no injuries. Damage...
DULUTH, MN
wearegreenbay.com

Landmark lighthouse on Lake Superior vandalized, light extinguished

SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – The Superior Entry South Breakwater Lighthouse was vandalized earlier this week when the private structure that houses the light was broken into and extinguished. According to the U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes, the incident is believed to have happened on Tuesday, August 9. Officials say...
SUPERIOR, WI
#Urban Construction
WDIO-TV

Ramsay, Lukovsky advance in St. Louis County Sheriff race

Gordon Ramsay and Jason Lukovsky will advanced in the race for St. Louis County Sheriff. The race was narrowed to two from three candidates. Ramsay received the most votes with 41 percent, followed by Lukovsky with 33 percent of the votes. Chad Walsh will not advance to November’s general election.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
FOX 21 Online

33rd Annual Bayfront Blues Festival Starts Friday

DULUTH, Minn. — The 33rd Annual Bayfront Blues Festival kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday. For a preview of what to expect, watch the video above. And for ticket information and the blues lineup, click here.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Kozlowski defeats Forsman in DFL primary for MN House Dist. 8B

DULUTH, MN -- Alicia Kozlowski has won the DFL primary for the Minnesota State House seat representing the eastern Duluth area in St. Paul. Alicia Kozlowski works for the City of Duluth in the mayor’s office, winning Tuesday night with 56 percent of the vote. Her challenger, Arik Forsman,...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

YWCA Duluth’s Girl Power! Program To End, Exec. Dir. Talks What’s Next

DULUTH, Minn. — The YWCA Duluth’s Girl Power! program is coming to an end after more than two decades of uplifting and guiding countless young girls. Some of the girls who have been through the program stopped by FOX 21’s morning show Thursday to talk about its impact on them. And the YWCA’s new executive director, Beth Burt, also was there to talk about what’s next for the organization.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Schultz, Stauber to face off in November election

Duluth, MN-- DFL candidate Jen Schultz easily bested her challenger Tuesday to take the Democratic nomination for the Minnesota 8th Congressional District. Republican Pete Stauber, seeking his third term, also had an easy win over former Duluth school board member Harry Welty to win his party’s nomination. Copyright 2022...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Man Finds Lost Dog After Boat Crash: “The Right Place at the Right Time”

TWIN PORTS, Minn. — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a water emergency on Lake Superior on Tuesday night. “At approximately 11 p.m. we were paged out to a water emergency in the Superior entry. A boat ran into some rocks, was taking on water, and sinking,” Carter Nelson, Sergeant with the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, said.
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Airport to add Third United Flight Service

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth International Airport will be adding a third United airline flight come September 6th. Air services nationwide have felt the impacts of pilot and crew shortages. United airline at DLH has been operating twice a day, down from pre-pandemic rates of three to four flights. In...
DULUTH, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
kdal610.com

Area Primary Election Results

UNDATED (KDAL) – In Tuesday’s primary election, the race for Sheriff in St. Louis County was narrowed to Gordon Ramsay and Jason Lukovsky in November. In Douglas County, all the candidates were Democrats so by gaining 62 percent of the vote, Matt Izzard was elected Sheriff. In Two...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
FOX 21 Online

Memorial Blood Centers Announce Blood Emergency

DULUTH, Minn. — Yesterday, Memorial Blood Centers announced another blood emergency. An already alarmingly low blood supply has become even more scarce across the Northland. Memorial Blood Centers reported its current supply of blood as enough for two days, which they said is well below the ideal level of five to seven.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Haunted Ship to add New Props and More Fear

DULUTH, Minn. — In less than two months, the William A Irvin Ship Museum will transform into a tank of terror. The haunted ship has taken place in Duluth for the last 30 years, drawing in thousands annually. Right now, crews are hard at work, building new props for...
DULUTH, MN

