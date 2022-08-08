Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Two More Victims Identified in Deadly LA Crash in Windsor Hills
The names of two of the victims who were killed in a crash at a Windsor Hills intersection have been revealed by family members and mourners at a memorial, according to various media reports Thursday. One of the victims is Lynette Noble. Friends and family of Noble gathered at a...
KTLA.com
L.A.’s morning commute is about to change dramatically
More than 600,000 students in the Los Angeles Unified School District, the second-largest school district in the nation, return to class on Monday. Under new California state law, public high schools cannot start earlier than 8:30 a.m. and middle schools can’t start before 8 a.m. As KTLA’s Ginger Chan...
Headlines: Rainwater Is No Longer Safe to Drink; Burning Body Found Hanging in Tree in Griffith Park
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Rainwater is no longer safe to drink ANYwhere on Earth, due to PFAs, say scientists. [EuroNews]. —Protests at a...
California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theeastsiderla.com
A minor change in its schedule turned out to be a big deal for this East L.A. school
East Los Angeles -- When the new school year begins next Monday, classes at Griffith STEAM Magnet Middle School will begin at 8 am -- four minutes later than last semester. Starting at 8 am instead of 7:56 am seems like a little thing. But “it was a big deal” at Griffith, requiring meetings of staff, parents, students and union reps, said Principal Carlos Madrigal.
BBC
Firenado rages in California
Hot temperatures and strong winds formed a 'firenado' in California on Wednesday. Hundreds of firefighters were called to tackle the blaze, which spread during a bush fire. No one was harmed, and the Los Angeles County Fire Department said no structures were immediately threatened.
LA foodie events you shouldn't miss
Food is an art form in Los Angeles. There are so many amazing places to dine out and enjoy wonderful food options, but sometimes there are more events than we can get our hands on. These events span a wide variety of cuisines and offerings, whether it be dining out or hosting your foodie event.
OC moving company apologizes after cameras catch workers apparently dumping furniture in Santa Ana
Cameras caught a moving company worker apparently dumping unwanted furniture in Santa Ana. "I told the guy, 'Don't do this because I got you on camera,' and he just starts laughing."
IN THIS ARTICLE
7 Leaves Cafe Opening Two New Los Angeles Locations
The company will start with a new site in Montebello, then Monterey Park
The Best Neighborhoods In Los Angeles To Buy A Home
Looking to relocate to Los Angeles? Here are the most coveted neighborhoods to live in, both for families and professionals alike! Begin your search here.
Things to do this week: Aug. 12–18
The only thing hotter than the temperatures in SoCal are the events on this week’s calendar that range from cultural festivities to movies at the beach and a Pride celebration. summer geek guide for nerdtastic events. Aug. 12. Long Beach Jazz Festival. Rainbow Lagoon Park | 400 E. Shoreline...
californiaglobe.com
LA Sets New Monthly Water Conservation Record in July
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) announced on Tuesday that they received an 11% reduction in water use, quickly rushing to meet state and local goals. In the last few years, with the drought in California being reclassified as a megadrought extended across much of the American west, Governor Gavin Newsom and local officials across the state have set reduction benchmarks to get residents to conserve water in preparation for dry years ahead. In July of 2021, Newsom set the goal at 15% reduction statewide, with Los Angeles aiming at lower usage. While many counties and cities had reductions in the first month, especially in hard hit Northern and Central California, the state only saw a 1.8% reduction in the first month, with LA and San Diego actually seeing 1% increases. By the end of 2021, the state only saw a reduction of 7.7% when compared to the year previous.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kcrw.com
East Hollywood tenants fight to stay in area’s last Japanese boarding house
Many people think of downtown’s Little Tokyo district as the center of Japanese culture in Los Angeles. But that hasn’t always been the case. During the first half of the 20th century, East Hollywood was home to a tightly-knit Japanese immigrant community known as Madison/J-Flats. Much like today,...
townandtourist.com
15 Best Waterfalls Near Los Angeles (Easy To Access For All Ages)
Los Angeles is one of the largest cities in the United States. It’s a place of diversity, life, and art created by many. This city is near several fantastic waterfalls too. This may not be the first thing you think of when you think of the city, but if you venture into nature you will be surprised at the beautiful waterfalls you can come across.
1 person drowns to death in Malibu Creek State Park
One person died in a reservoir near Malibu Creek State Park Thursday afternoon.Rescue teams responded at about 2:50 p.m. Teams were able to pull one person from the water, however, the victim died despite authorities performing life-saving measures. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sent out homicide detectives to determine if there was any foul play involved in the incident. This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Santa Monica Mirror
Body Found Near Santa Monica Beach
A woman was found dead near the beach in Santa Monica this week. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, officers and SMFD personnel responded to a report of a person down on the 2600 block of Ocean Front Walk, near beach restroom 26. “Officers...
Delicious seafood Los Angeles has to Offer
Seafood Los Angeles has a lot to offer, and it can be hard to choose which restaurant or shop stands out from the crowd. Los Angeles has a bounty of seafood to offer, but that doesn't mean it's easy to find. There is something for every taste and craving. From sushi to lobster, and fish tacos to crab legs, here are some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles that offer seafood you can't miss!
NBC Los Angeles
Friendship Campus for Special Needs Student Development Breaks Ground in Redondo Beach
The Friendship Campus broke ground Wednesday in Redondo Beach. The 64,000-square-foot facility will give students with special needs, including some neurotypical students, the postsecondary skills to reshape the workforce and discover their passions. "A lot of these kids are capable of doing something with their unique abilities and their unique...
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LA
Hey, guys, in this article today, you guys are going to discover some of LA’s hidden gems that are totally free. I’m saving my favorite for the last, so make sure to read until the end. So, without further ado, let’s go.
The 210 Will Be Closed In Irwindale (Again) Next Week
The detour, which will be in place until the following Tuesday, will temporarily narrow the highway to three lanes in each direction.
Comments / 0