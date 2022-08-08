ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA.com

L.A.’s morning commute is about to change dramatically

More than 600,000 students in the Los Angeles Unified School District, the second-largest school district in the nation, return to class on Monday. Under new California state law, public high schools cannot start earlier than 8:30 a.m. and middle schools can’t start before 8 a.m. As KTLA’s Ginger Chan...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whittier, CA
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Traffic
Los Angeles, CA
Traffic
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Redondo Beach, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Government
City
Torrance, CA
Local
California Traffic
theeastsiderla.com

A minor change in its schedule turned out to be a big deal for this East L.A. school

East Los Angeles -- When the new school year begins next Monday, classes at Griffith STEAM Magnet Middle School will begin at 8 am -- four minutes later than last semester. Starting at 8 am instead of 7:56 am seems like a little thing. But “it was a big deal” at Griffith, requiring meetings of staff, parents, students and union reps, said Principal Carlos Madrigal.
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
BBC

Firenado rages in California

Hot temperatures and strong winds formed a 'firenado' in California on Wednesday. Hundreds of firefighters were called to tackle the blaze, which spread during a bush fire. No one was harmed, and the Los Angeles County Fire Department said no structures were immediately threatened.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vivid Snacks

LA foodie events you shouldn't miss

Food is an art form in Los Angeles. There are so many amazing places to dine out and enjoy wonderful food options, but sometimes there are more events than we can get our hands on. These events span a wide variety of cuisines and offerings, whether it be dining out or hosting your foodie event.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Urban Construction#Rsvp#Eastside L Line#The Metro Board#Upcoming
HeySoCal

Things to do this week: Aug. 12–18

The only thing hotter than the temperatures in SoCal are the events on this week’s calendar that range from cultural festivities to movies at the beach and a Pride celebration. summer geek guide for nerdtastic events. Aug. 12. Long Beach Jazz Festival. Rainbow Lagoon Park | 400 E. Shoreline...
LONG BEACH, CA
californiaglobe.com

LA Sets New Monthly Water Conservation Record in July

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) announced on Tuesday that they received an 11% reduction in water use, quickly rushing to meet state and local goals. In the last few years, with the drought in California being reclassified as a megadrought extended across much of the American west, Governor Gavin Newsom and local officials across the state have set reduction benchmarks to get residents to conserve water in preparation for dry years ahead. In July of 2021, Newsom set the goal at 15% reduction statewide, with Los Angeles aiming at lower usage. While many counties and cities had reductions in the first month, especially in hard hit Northern and Central California, the state only saw a 1.8% reduction in the first month, with LA and San Diego actually seeing 1% increases. By the end of 2021, the state only saw a reduction of 7.7% when compared to the year previous.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
townandtourist.com

15 Best Waterfalls Near Los Angeles (Easy To Access For All Ages)

Los Angeles is one of the largest cities in the United States. It’s a place of diversity, life, and art created by many. This city is near several fantastic waterfalls too. This may not be the first thing you think of when you think of the city, but if you venture into nature you will be surprised at the beautiful waterfalls you can come across.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

1 person drowns to death in Malibu Creek State Park

One person died in a reservoir near Malibu Creek State Park Thursday afternoon.Rescue teams responded at about 2:50 p.m. Teams were able to pull one person from the water, however, the victim died despite authorities performing life-saving measures. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sent out homicide detectives to determine if there was any foul play involved in the incident. This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
MALIBU, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Body Found Near Santa Monica Beach

A woman was found dead near the beach in Santa Monica this week. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, officers and SMFD personnel responded to a report of a person down on the 2600 block of Ocean Front Walk, near beach restroom 26. “Officers...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Vivid Snacks

Delicious seafood Los Angeles has to Offer

Seafood Los Angeles has a lot to offer, and it can be hard to choose which restaurant or shop stands out from the crowd. Los Angeles has a bounty of seafood to offer, but that doesn't mean it's easy to find. There is something for every taste and craving. From sushi to lobster, and fish tacos to crab legs, here are some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles that offer seafood you can't miss!
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy