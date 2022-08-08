ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

5 Tips to Help You Retire in a World of High Inflation and Shaky Markets

By Jill Cornfield
Money
Money
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gMP2q_0h9XulGQ00
Money; Getty Images

Your current financial calculus could be keeping you up at night, as your dream retirement seems to drift further away. Spiraling inflation and a whipsawing stock market are attention hogs, but it's definitely possible to make a few moves now that can keep you on course to retire.

This year, fewer people — 47%, down from 53% a year ago — said they felt confident about being able to retire comfortably, according to Schwab’s 2022 401(k) Participant Study. Retirement anxiety also soared, with 13% of people saying they weren’t at all sure they'd be able to retire, up from 8% last year.

Increase your income today with a Reverse Mortgage

If you're 62 or older and have amassed a considerable amount of equity, a Reverse Mortgage can provide you with additional revenue. With no shortage of financial obligations, you deserve a break. Find out more today!

About 25% of U.S. adults say they will need to delay retirement, according to BMO Harris Bank’s quarterly Real Financial Progress Index. Those feeling the most impact? Younger Americans. Nearly two-thirds of those ages 18 to 34 said they planned to cut back on retirement account contributions

People with just a few years to go have much less time for the stock market to smooth out the bumps. For some, putting off retirement may make more sense.

Reasons to delay retirement are plenty, according to Timothy Speiss, a partner with Eisner Advisory Group. People want to remain active and earn more, and the longer you put it off, the longer you’ll have for investments to grow. Remember to factor in your Social Security. Depending on how long you can delay claiming, you could boost your monthly benefit by as much as 124% to 132%.

An experienced advisor should be de-risking your portfolio as you near retirement, says Priya Malani, co-founder and CEO of Stash Wealth. “This means that a temporary downturn, no matter how large, should have little to no impact on your portfolio,” she says.

Ad

With a Reverse Mortgage, you can invest in your future starting today

American Advisors Group can help you get the best terms out of your Reverse Mortgage loan. Find out more by clicking below.

Retirement planning during uncertain times

Before you resign yourself to another few working years, you might want to take inventory and see if you can in fact start a work-free life. A combination of some or all of the following strategies may make it possible to take back some control over the timing of your retirement.

1. Be flexible about work hours

Your retirement years don’t have to be completely either/or, says Carolyn McClanahan, a certified financial planner and founder of Life Planning Partners. “Your ‘human capital’ or ability to work is the safest asset you can own,” McClanahan says.

Think about some tweaks to your work schedule, such as cutting back at work instead of quitting entirely. This way, you can take time to make the transition “a nice buffer financially, especially if the markets are doing poorly,” McClanahan says.

2. Make a new investing plan

Instead of giving in to panic over market swings, come up with an investing plan. Say the current stock market is wreaking havoc with your nest egg. Now could be the time to go more conservative. “Consider a strategy focused on the protection of your investments with a more conservative investment asset allocation,” Speiss says. Your goal should be how to generate income to fund your spending needs.

Consult with a professional advisor if you feel uncomfortable doing this on your own, but remember there are lots of online resources and places to learn how about investing.

Ad

Thinking about retirement, but not sure when's the right time?

A Financial Advisor can help you get your finances in order and plan for the future. Click below to get started.

3. Calculate how much it costs to be you

If you don’t know how to figure the cost of your monthly life, write down your expenses. Gather a few old credit card statements for items that are easily overlooked, such as streaming services, cell phone plans and subscriptions. Most people underestimate their monthly spend by about $133.

Next, look at retirement as well as non-retirement plan investments, and see how they match up with what you’ll need to spend over a time horizon. If this seems too complex, Speiss recommends meeting with an investment advisor.

Malani suggests using an online calculator to test whether your nest egg will last through 30 years of retirement.

4. A different kind of retirement

“If you are burned out on your old job or don’t have the ability to cut back gradually, take a job doing something to bring in some pocket change,” McClanahan says. Beyond the money, which is often the top factor people look at when considering a job, remember the social stimulation and educational benefits of professional engagement.

Two clients of McClanahan’s retrained after retirement. One got a realtor’s license. The other, a former veterinarian, used his kids’ leftover 529 funds to become an electrician.

5. Check your emotions

Investing and emotions do not mix.

“The thing about markets is that when they go down, they always go back up,” Malani says. It’s natural to panic during rocky markets, but stick to your investing strategy.

“Those who let their emotions get the best of them might have sold their investments or even discontinued contributions,” Malani says. “Just a few years later, those that stayed the course wound up being up over 200% from the bottom.”

Newsletter

Retire with Money

Retire With Money brings the latest retirement news, insights, and advice to your inbox. Elizabeth O'Brien has covered retirement for more than 10 years.

By clicking "Sign Up" I agree to receive newsletters and promotions from Money and its partners. I agree to Money's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice and consent to the processing of my personal information.

Comments / 0

Related
Money

You're Probably Going to Get a Big Raise in 2023

Next year, you might be getting your biggest raise in more than a decade. Thanks to a tight labor market, salary budgets for workers are expected to grow 4.1% on average, according to the latest annual salary report from consulting firm Willis Towers Watson. Next year’s planned pay increases would be the highest on record since 2008.
ECONOMY
Money

Social Security Recipients Could Get an Extra $1,900 Next Year

If you receive Social Security retirement benefits, you might actually be rooting for inflation next month. That’s because the U.S. government will use price data from July, August and September to calculate monthly benefits for next year — and the higher inflation climbs, the bigger the check will be.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Mortgage#Asset Allocation#Retirement Planning#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Bmo Harris Bank#Americans#Eisner Advisory Group
Money

10 Cities Where Renting Is Much Cheaper Than Buying a Starter Home

Even as rent prices soar, taking out a lease is cheaper than taking out a mortgage in most big U.S. cities. In more than 75% of the largest 50 markets in the U.S., renting costs less than buying a starter home, according to Realtor.com’s Monthly Rental Report. For the sake of comparison, back in January renting was more favorable than buying in slightly less than 50% of these markets.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Money

Recession vs. Depression: What's the Difference?

Remember those "roaring 2020s" parties everyone threw right before the pandemic began? They might have been more prophetic than intended. The economy has been on a rollercoaster ride for the past few years, starting strong in 2020 but dropping off precipitously due to the COVID-19 crisis before bouncing back so drastically that it overheated. Now, with the war in Ukraine, record-high inflation and continued supply chain issues, the economy is struggling again — and folks are increasingly debating whether the U.S. has entered a recession.
BUSINESS
Money

Here's Why Gas Prices Are Going Down — and How Low They Could Drop

Gas prices continue to fall, notching seven straight weeks of decline and providing much needed relief on household budgets all across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is nearing the $4 mark and, as of Wednesday, is already at or below that price in 20 states, according to data from the automotive club AAA. The country-wide average is currently $4.16, a drop of 65 cents from a month ago.
TRAFFIC
Motley Fool

How Do You Stack Up to Other Retirement Savers Your Age?

Knowing what other retirement savers your age have in their accounts can serve as a baseline. But if you want a comfortable retirement, you need a custom plan based on your own goals. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
PERSONAL FINANCE
Money

What the Fed's Latest Interest Rate Hike Means for Mortgage Rates, Credit Cards and More

Inflation just won't cool down — and it's putting pressure on the Federal Reserve to continue making big moves in its battle against rising prices. The U.S. central bank announced Wednesday that it is hiking interest rates by 0.75%. It's the fourth increase in five months: The Fed raised rates by 0.25% in March, 0.5% in May and 0.75% in June. July's rate hike brings the target range for the federal funds rate to 2.25%-2.5%.
BUSINESS
Money

10 Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven up Home Prices

Remote work has had a huge impact on the housing market. That’s especially true for destinations that attracted wealthy out-of-towners relocating during the pandemic. Hot spots like Boise, Idaho, and Austin, Texas, saw home prices soar thanks partly to the influx of remote workers with high salaries, a new analysis from real estate brokerage Redfin finds. Between 2019 and 2021, the median homebuyer income in Boise rose 24% (to $98,000), while home prices spiked 53%. At the same time, the median homebuyer income in Austin rose 19% (to $137,000), and the median home price rose 48%.
AUSTIN, TX
Money

Equity Sharing Lets Homeowners Sell ‘a Slice’ of Their House. Should They?

As mortgage rates rise and fears of a faltering economy take hold, more homeowners are looking for ways to weather a potential financial storm. For many, this means taking advantage of the home equity they’ve gained over the past two years. Homeowners have gained a total of $3.8 trillion in equity during the first quarter this year alone — about $64,000 per owner, according to property data provider CoreLogic. That represents an increase of more than 32% compared with the first quarter of 2021. In all, it is estimated that American homeowners are sitting on more than $25 trillion in tappable equity.
REAL ESTATE
Money

10 Cities Where It's Getting Easier to Find a House for Sale

For the first time since 2019, there were more houses for sale last month than there were a year earlier. That’s according to new data from real estate brokerage Redfin, which found that the number of homes for sale rose 2% on an annual basis in June. The change is another sign the notoriously hot housing market is finally starting to cool down, but it’s not necessarily good news for all buyers.
ALLENTOWN, PA
biztoc.com

Good news for retirees and retirement savers

July’s inflation came in below the forecast, and feared, level. Meanwhile, your ability to earn a guaranteed rate of return on risk-free investments went up. So-called TIPS bonds, Treasury bonds protected against inflation, fell slightly in price this week. And as a result the interest rates available for new buyers go up.
BUSINESS
Money

Money

16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

A personal finance publication since 1972, Money is a digital destination to help guide people to financial victories through up-to-date information, education, and tools.

 https://money.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy