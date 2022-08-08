CDC Expected To Relax Some COVID-19 Restrictions Soon, According To Draft Documents Obtained By CBS News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The CDC is expected to relax some of its COVID-19 restrictions soon, just as kids start heading back to school. COVID-19 testing and social distancing recommendations will probably be eased, according to draft documents obtained by CBS News.

Each school district sets its own COVID-19 safety policies and restrictions based on recommendations from federal and state health officials and many have removed more requirements, like mandatory masking.

In a few weeks, empty classrooms and hallways will be filled with students.

Drexel Hill resident Farrah Wynn and her 8-year-old daughter Sienna are ready for the new school year, but staying cautious about COVID-19.

“I think anything we can do to keep our kids safe is good,” Wynn said.

But COVID-19 safety precautions in schools are expected to be cut back.

The changes could allow schools to relax social distancing measures, which have already been effectively phased out by the CDC. They’re also expected to de-emphasize the so-called “test to stay” strategies, where students exposed to the virus take regular tests to stay in the classroom.

“So the ‘test to stay’ strategies, where you’ve turned over a lot of infections that are asymptomatic and forced kids out of the classroom, I think they can lift those things at this point. And that seems to be where CDC is heading,” Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said.

Another potential update, those exposed to COVID-19 would no longer need to quarantine, vaccinated or not. Instead, the recommendation would be to mask for 10 days and test five days after exposure.

“I don’t think it necessarily is a mistake,” Jim Easley said.

Easley and his son are registering for school in Upper Darby. They are keeping their masks on regardless on recommendations.

“‘You’ll be safe, you don’t want to get, you don’t want to get sick from COVID-19,” fourth-grader Christian Easley said.

Part of the CDC’s reasoning for lifting the quarantine recommendation for anyone exposed to the virus is the increase in people who have COVID-19 antibodies.