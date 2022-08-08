ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Women Shot Over Instagram Post Part Of Disturbing Gun Violence Trend In Philadelphia

By Matt Petrillo
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is seeing a disturbing trend of women and girls injured or killed in shootings. Police say three women were shot last weekend over an Instagram post .

Police are in the early stages of their investigation but say they need help to identify multiple shooters who together fired more than 30 times.

“We heard like bang, bang, bang, bang,” Brewerytown resident Jilian Leonard said.

A blown-out car window was left behind in Brewerytown after police say three women were shot early Sunday morning, alarming neighbors.

“We were both sleeping. We jolted up, looked outside and cops were here right away basically,” Leonard said.

Officers say before the shooting, the victims were at a home for an Airbnb party.

“We don’t believe it was a sanctioned rented property at this point,” Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker said.

Walker says one of the women had made a post on social media before the three left. Then as they returned to the Airbnb, all still riding in an SUV, multiple shooters approached and fired more than 30 times.

“We have three young ladies sitting in the hospital right now shot in a situation like this. We’re not gonna release that at this point. We know it’s an Instagram post that we believe triggered it,” Walker said when asked what the post said.

The victims are 19, 20 and 21 years old. They are listed in stable condition.

CBS3 found they’re also now a part of a troubling trend.

A growing number of women and girls have been shot in Philly. Year to date, more than 180 women and girls have been shot in the city. That’s more than twice as many during the same time in 2018 and 2019.

What’s leading to this big increase?

“We don’t know. We know Saturday night we had a lot of female shooting victims,” Walker said. “We’re working to figure it out with our investigative team along with our research teams that we have with the health department and the Office of Violence Prevention.”

No guns were recovered and no arrests were made.

Comments / 43

LPG-white
3d ago

So i guess we will have to get rid of the internet. Ridiculous. Just like guns, the internet is not the problem.....it's the people behind the inanimate object!!!

Reply(10)
43
bambi blackie
2d ago

it's not the gun and it's not the internet it's the people's mentality. so much anger and hate it's all ya hear about.

Reply
22
NONI777
2d ago

Literally you would think this was a Third World country you have to worry about the American city streets! Children are losing their mothers. Over Instagram??? What are we talking about?!?!

Reply(1)
10
 

