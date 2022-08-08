ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

'Lunch Lady Squad' shows off newest school cafeteria menu items

By Stephanie Susskind
 3 days ago
The School District of Palm Beach County will be rolling out some new menu items in the cafeteria this year, and who better to help introduce them than the famous "Lunch Lady Squad" of Wellington Landings Middle School.

The ladies on Monday even got Superintendent Mike Burke to join them for their latest TikTok video to celebrate the start of school.

A group of students taste-tested the new school lunch food that includes plant-based chicken nuggets, a new mac and cheese, cheeseburger calzone, and more.

"It tastes amazing. Never better at this school," said eighth grade student Carter Kassis. "Ever since the lunch ladies started doing their TikToks, everything has been going so well in the cafeteria. It's so much more lively and exciting here at Wellington Landings Middle School.

"It's exciting for them to not just have pizza and chicken tenders everyday and try something they would never get at home," said cafeteria manager Cori Kerezman.

The School District of Palm Beach County will continue to offer free breakfast and lunch to every student this school year.

Palm Beach Daily News

A chef reborn: Food Network's ‘Chopped’ champion returns to Palm Beach County after near-death scare

TV celebrity chef Demetrio Zavala, who got his start in high-end restaurant kitchens, returns to the Palm Beach County dining scene as a man reborn. He recently recovered from an unexpected health scare that left him near death last December. “My appendix and intestine ruptured, and my body went septic. The doctors told...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wlrn.org

This school year, some Palm Beach County students will be learning in English and Haitian Creole

When the new school year starts on Wednesday in Palm Beach County, students will be able to learn in Haitian Creole, thanks to the district's newest dual language program. There’s a long history of discrimination against Haitian Creole by people who see it as a bastardization of French — instead of its own language. Haitian Creole or Kreyòl Ayisyen is the country’s mother tongue — but it’s French that’s largely taught in the country’s schools.
