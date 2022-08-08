'Lunch Lady Squad' shows off newest school cafeteria menu items

The School District of Palm Beach County will be rolling out some new menu items in the cafeteria this year, and who better to help introduce them than the famous "Lunch Lady Squad" of Wellington Landings Middle School.

The ladies on Monday even got Superintendent Mike Burke to join them for their latest TikTok video to celebrate the start of school.

A group of students taste-tested the new school lunch food that includes plant-based chicken nuggets, a new mac and cheese, cheeseburger calzone, and more.

"It tastes amazing. Never better at this school," said eighth grade student Carter Kassis. "Ever since the lunch ladies started doing their TikToks, everything has been going so well in the cafeteria. It's so much more lively and exciting here at Wellington Landings Middle School.

"It's exciting for them to not just have pizza and chicken tenders everyday and try something they would never get at home," said cafeteria manager Cori Kerezman.

The School District of Palm Beach County will continue to offer free breakfast and lunch to every student this school year.

