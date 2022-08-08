ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan's $400 auto-insurance rebate came at a price

Opponents of the 2019 cap placed on Michigan's unlimited medical benefits for catastrophic car crash victims argued it would leave vulnerable people in the lurch. Those fears have borne out, according to a new survey commissioned by the the Brain Injury Association of Michigan and conducted by the nonprofit Michigan Public Health Institute.
wcsx.com

Michigan City Will Give You Thousands of Dollars to Relocate There

Living in Michigan is pretty grand, if you ask me. We have all the seasons, and even though I could do without winter, there’s something special about spring starting up, and it’s something you just wouldn’t feel in a warmer climate. That said, now, a Michigan town is actually paying people to move there- and they could pay you.
The Oakland Press

84 Lumber Company opens first store in Michigan

A multi-state building materials supplier, 84 Lumber Company, announced the opening of its first store in Michigan. The new 84 Lumber store officially opened Aug. 8, after a soft opening in July. It is located at 4158 Pioneer Drive in Commerce Township. A privately-held company, 84 Lumber is based in...
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale spans 180 miles – and it’s happening this weekend

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale – a collection of simultaneous garage and yard sales along US 12 – is happening this weekend. There are 280 locations registered with the event, which runs Friday through Sunday along US 12 Heritage Trail. The portion of the highway that runs through Lower Michigan spans 180 miles from New Buffalo to Detroit. However, the sale includes one location in Michigan City, Ind.
US 103.1

Private Michigan Airbnb Lakefront House – Only $175 A Night

Talk about a private pure Michigan vacation - this hilltop hideaway lakefront Airbnb has it all. Why rent a cottage on a lake or stay at a hotel when you can rent Hilltop Hideaway? This is the perfect vacation home to enjoy a private piece of lakefront. The home features a multi-tiered deck, boat dock, kayaks, and more.
foodmanufacturing.com

Niagara Bottling Announces Michigan Plant

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced that beverage manufacturer Niagara Bottling is establishing a new facility in Shelby Township with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of up to $103.6 million...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Free COVID tests available for all Michigan households: How to get them

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is expanding its partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation to provide free COVID-19 tests for households across the state. MDHHS and the Rockefeller Foundation through Project Act will be providing 180,000 COVID-19 tests to 36,000 households located anywhere in the state of...
US 103.1

Free ORV Weekend Coming to Michigan’s Trails

It only comes twice a year! Free Off-Road Vehicle (ORV) Weekend returns to Michigan state trails this month. With over 4,000 miles of state-dedicated ORV trails and routes, Free ORV Weekend means the required ORV licenses and trail permits that are typically needed to take advantage of these routes are waived, though all other ORV rules and laws still apply, including age restrictions.
WILX-TV

Consumers Energy asks for public input on Michigan dam operations

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Before their license to operate 13 Michigan dams expires, Consumers Energy is asking for public opinions on what their future actions for these dams be. Consumers Energy announced on Tuesday that they will gather public opinions about the 13 dams they own on five Michigan rivers....
My North.com

Discover the Sunflower Fields of Northern Michigan

Here Comes the Sun! From Suttons Bay to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, here are five sunflower fields to explore in Northern Michigan + when to go, what to bring and a little about each sunflower field owner’s journey. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this...
The Detroit Free Press

Let MI Kids Learn submits signatures to put controversial proposal before lawmakers

Organizers behind a controversial education proposal to establish a tax credit in Michigan to fund scholarships to cover educational expenses — including private school tuition — said they turned in more than 500,000 signatures Wednesday to put the measure before state lawmakers.  The Let MI Kids Learn proposal, backed by the DeVos family, blew past the filing deadline in June to bring the initiative before state legislators this year.  Thus the state Bureau of Elections is not legally required to vet the signatures submitted...
US 103.1

Hundreds of MI Businesses Are Offering Hiring Bonuses – Here’s 10

Hundreds of Michigan Businesses are offering incentives to join their teams. The options of employment are virtually endless nowadays and some businesses are offering up some big incentives to join their workforce. Whether you are looking to work remotely or try out a new place of employment in the physical world, you might be able to get some extra cash in your pocket.
wkar.org

Michigan DNR settles lawsuit with Michigan Fish Producers Association

A class-action lawsuit against the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has reached a settlement. Details of the settlement have yet to be made public. The Michigan Fish Producers Association sued the Michigan DNR over regulations that producers claimed interfered with their livelihoods. Michael Perry is an attorney who represents the...
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has the Best City to Buy a Fixer-Upper in America

The housing market has been turbulent lately, due to interest rates going up and a variety of other factors, so if you’re looking to buy a fixer-upper, it can be confusing. That said, a few cities in the U.S. are great areas to buy a fixer-upper, and one is in Michigan.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
US 103.1

US 103.1

Burton, MI
