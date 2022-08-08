ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

WNYT

Kinderhook man sentenced for raping child

A Kinderhook man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a child. Misael Chun-Pastor, 36, pleaded guilty to first-degree rape in Columbia County Court. Police say he sexually assaulted a child younger than 13 years old on multiple occasions. In addition to the prison sentence, Chun-Pastor will...
KINDERHOOK, NY
WRGB

Three arrested by State Police in connection with multiple larcenies

New York State (WRGB) — On August 10, 2022, State Police assisted Guilderland Police Department with a case involving construction equipment that had been stolen on August 9, 2022. Troopers located the equipment stolen from Guilderland in the area of State Route 43 in Sand Lake, NY. During the...
SAND LAKE, NY
Schenectady County, NY
Schenectady, NY
Schenectady County, NY
Schenectady, NY
WRGB

Nassau woman accused of hiding man accused of bail jumping in her home

NASSAU, NY — State Police have arrested a Nassau woman, accused of allowing a man wanted on bail jumping to hide in her home. 38-year-old Krystal Burl was charged on August 9th with hindering prosecution. She's accused of knowing that 43-year-old Andrew Gibson was wanted by police. Gibson was...
NASSAU, NY
WRGB

State Police arrest two for felony drug possession in Gloversville

GLOVERSVILLE, NY (WRGB) — New York State Police have arrested two men for felony drug possession in the City of Gloversville. At approximately 1:52 a.m. on Aug. 4, troopers stopped Irving McNeil-Smith, 34, of the Bronx on Main St. in Gloversville for a speeding violation. Charles Newton, 41, of Gloversville was a passenger in the vehicle. Both men were found to be in possession of drugs.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
WRGB

Colonie man accused of taking photos of person showering in campground bathroom

WARRENSBURG, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Colonie man, accused of unlawful surveillance at a campground. Investigators say back on August 6th, troopers responded to the Warrensburg Travel Park and Riverfront Campground for reports of a suspicious person. 45-year-old Mark Siciliano was arrested, accused of...
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Tuesday night shooting and shots fired in Schenectady

At around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 600 block of Congress Street after it was reported that a man had been shot. The 21-year-old man had been shot in his upper thigh. He was transported to Albany Medical Center. His injuries were reportedly not life-threatening. Just about an...
SCHENECTADY, NY

