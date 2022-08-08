Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Says Cale Gundy Read “Racially Charged” Word Aloud “Not Once, But Multiple Times”

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Today, we were hit with the news that Oklahoma assistant football coach Cale Gundy had resigned after he allegedly read a derogatory word accidentally from a distracted player’s iPad during a team meeting last week.

It’s uncertain if this was his own decision, or if it was a forced resignation by head coach Brent Venables, and some fans have come up with some conspiracy theories that Venables was trying to force out Gundy, or that he was trying to get out to join Lincoln Riley’s staff at USC.

A number of former players have come to Gundy’s defense, including current Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, saying that the 50-year-old coach is not racist.

Needless to say, there’s been a lot of head scratching over what went down during that team meeting, with people wondering if there’s more to the story than what’s being told.

With that being said, Venables has released a second statement, clearing the air on what exactly went down that day. Apparently, Gundy did more than accidentally read the word, he said it multiple times.

The head coach shared in the statement:

“He chose to read aloud to his players, not once but multiple times, a racially charged word that is objectionable to everyone, and does not reflect the attitude and values of our university or our football program.”

Of course, only the players and coaches know exactly what went down during that team meeting, but from everything gathered so far, Gundy was a very well-liked coach at the University of Oklahoma.

Here’s Gundy’s full statement: