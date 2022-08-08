Colchester's Log Schoolhouse marks 15th Anniversary of being open to the public as a museum

Read full article on original website
miltonindependent.com
Painted Lady Cafe opens in Milton, a vision with deep flavors and contagious happiness
The Painted Lady Cafe started with an idea and the purple house in March of 2020, said Amy Hugo and Eric Fredette. Then came the pandemic, which halted everything. But for the past two years, Fredette and Hugo have been working on the space, painting the walls, searching for dishes and silverware, filling in the pool in the backyard to make an outdoor seating area and more.
Addison Independent
Starksboro denied exit from MAUSD
ADDISON COUNTY — Voters in the towns of New Haven, Bristol and Monkton were divided on Aug. 9 over whether to ratify the town of Starksboro’s vote to leave the Mount Abraham Unified School District (MAUSD), though ultimately a no vote from the town of New Haven thwarted Starksboro’s hard-fought withdrawal effort.
WCAX
Residents of Burlington’s Old North End battle a vermin incursion
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Since May, more than a dozen Old North End residents have documented run-ins with rats. Neighbors have reported seeing them scurry into hidey-holes and cavort across lawns in broad daylight. One Washington Street resident trapped 13 in just three days. City Councilor Joe Magee (P-Ward 3),...
colchestersun.com
This $349,900 home in Colchester has a spacious, fenced backyard and lots of windows
This single level home in Colchester includes a spacious garage and private, fenced backyard. There are three bedrooms with lots of windows and the large living room is perfect for entertaining and relaxing after a long day. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 1 full. Price: $349,900. Square Feet: 1,008. HIGHLIGHTS: single level...
Forest Fire Burning Over 5 Acres of Rugged Terrain in Adirondack Mountains
A fire is burning over 5 acres of rugged terrain in the Adirondacks Mountains and crews are still working to put it out. California isn't the only place dealing with forest fires. The dry summer weather has increased the risk across the nation, including in New York State. Forest Rangers...
VTDigger
Why should our quality of life be damaged?
I must take exception to Susan Robbins’ sanctimonious remarks about the previous commentary by Laura Waters. Connecting Higher Ground with global warming may be a stretch, but so is Ms. Robbins' assertion that those who object to the possible disruption of our home lives by a problematic business are not without genuine concerns.
Dining on a Dime: Burlington Teens Power Fork in the Road Food Truck
"Ask us what's local," instructed a sign on the brightly painted food truck set up in the Champlain Elementary School parking lot around noon on a recent Thursday. Inside the Fork in the Road truck, a trio of teenagers was capably managing orders for the steady stream of customers pulling in off Pine Street. They juggled golden, herb-speckled fries ($5); kale Caesars ($5) tossed with fresh radishes and crunchy croutons; crispy chicken sandwiches ($10) piled high with vibrant red cabbage slaw; and black bean burgers ($10) garnished with tzatziki yogurt sauce, pesto and pickled onions.
mychamplainvalley.com
Plattsburgh community welcomes home child battling brain cancer
Plattsburgh, NY — A nine-year-old Plattsburgh boy is back home after spending the last seven weeks in a Memphis hospital. Damian Sloan who suffers with brain cancer had quite the welcome home, with over 175 motorcyclists teaming up to bring him home and help out his family. Sloan arrived...
majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: Weights Stacked After Day 1 Weigh-in on Lake Champlain
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – As expected, plenty of big bass showed up to the weigh-in on Day 1 of the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. event on Lake Champlain. The pros weighed 13 bags over 20 pounds, and dozens more stacked up limits over 18 pounds. Check out which anglers got off to a good start at another tournament on Champlain that could be decided by ounces.
colchestersun.com
After 33 years in Colchester, Dr. Rebecca Collman is closing her practice
Dr. Rebecca Collman arrived at her office a little before 1 p.m. on Tuesday Aug. 9. Thirty-three years ago this month, she opened her practice at 164 Main St. in Colchester. She was a bright and eager new medical school graduate who had to quickly learn the ways of running her own business and her patients.
mynbc5.com
This is Our Home: Cabot
CABOT, Vt. — Tucked away in Washington County is Cabot, Vermont, a community of about 1,500 people. In this town, everyone knows Bobby Searles, co-owner of the Cabot Village Store, "Cabot is a great town. There's a lot of people who've lived here for generations, myself included. My father was born and raised here in Cabot."
Addison Independent
GOP taps Michael Elmore for sheriff
ADDISON COUNTY — Addison’s Michael Elmore easily prevailed over Ron Holmes of Middlebury, 1,199 to 646, in Tuesday’s Republican primary for Addison County sheriff. Elmore will now advance to the Nov. 8 General Election, where he will face two independent opponents: Gerald Grant of Addison and Mark Stacey of Leicester. Both Grant and Stacey have past experience as deputies with the Addison County Sheriff’s Department (ACSD).
vermontbiz.com
ReArch awards 5K scholarship to recent Winooski graduate
ReArch Company(link is external) has awarded a $5,000 scholarship to Winooski School District graduate Kaleb Roucoulet, who plans to enroll at the Advanced Welding Institute in South Burlington. The scholarship was created to encourage recent high-school graduates to pursue postsecondary education in the fields of architecture, engineering, construction management or...
mynbc5.com
Homeowner burned after fireworks attached to lawnmower explode
RANDOLPH, Vt. — A homeowner in Randolph was sent to the hospital after fireworks attached to their lawnmower exploded. Vermont State Police say they received a report that on July 23, a homeowner on Crocker Street reported that someone had attached fireworks and matches to the exhaust of their lawnmower while the homeowner was out.
Barton Chronicle
Glover’s got talent
GLOVER — At Saturday’s Glover talent show, some residents put their skills and passions on display, while many more showed up to enjoy the show and perhaps walk away with treasure gained at the silent auction that was part of the evening. With nearly every seat filled, the gathering held was a resounding success.
WCAX
Vermont’s remaining Olympia Sports stores to close
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maine-based Olympia Sports is going out of business. Olympia Sports first opened in 1975 and once had more than 200 stores on the East Coast. The remaining 35 stores will close by September and liquidation sales are underway. That includes the four Vermont stores in Newport,...
3 Vermont infrastructure projects to receive $34 million in federal funding
The three grants will go toward replacing the Winooski River Bridge that connects Winooski and Burlington, constructing the Federal Street multi-modal connector in St. Albans and planning improvements in public transportation in five Vermont counties. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 Vermont infrastructure projects to receive $34 million in federal funding.
Amid a Rise in 'High-Risk Conflicts' With Black Bears, Officials Urge Vermonters to Take Precautions
One evening earlier this summer, Carin Roberts and her husband, Jack, were sipping beers on the porch of their North Ferrisburgh home. As they sat unwinding to the sound of chirping crickets in rural Addison County, something startled their dog, Pretzel. The "all-American mutt," as Carin described her, bounded off the porch and around the back of the house, barking wildly.
mynbc5.com
Job Fair: Burlington School District is looking to hire people on the spot
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington School District is looking to hire people on the spot this weekend. The district is hosting a job fair Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will take place in the cafeteria of Burlington High School on Cherry Street. The...
Eater
Seafood Restaurant Moëca Is Now Open in Cambridge. Here’s How It’s Going So Far.
On August 3, Michael Pagliarini let the world into his newest Cambridge restaurant, Moëca. The sister restaurant to Pagliarini’s ritzy Italian restaurant Giulia, he let fans know his plans to open a neighborhood restaurant back in January. The chef and owner says the first week has been a major success. “It’s exhilarating,” Pagliarini says. “We jumped into the chaos, the unknown, but we’ve been training for months, some of us for years. But there’s nothing like opening those doors.”
