ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

Comments / 0

Related
wpde.com

2 arrested in Scotland County break-in

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) - Two people have been arrested in connection to a break-in in the Wagram area of Scotland County. Deputies say they responded to Cascades Plant on Airbase Road on August 4th. $15,000 of paper products were stolen. After an investigation, Scotland County Detectives arrested and charged...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy