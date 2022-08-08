ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
NYCPlugged

Brooklyn Botanic Garden Lightscape 2022

An all-new illuminated trail returns to Brooklyn! Sold out in its first season, this year’s after-dark, illuminated spectacular features new works of art alongside returning favorites. Celebrate the beauty of nature in winter with family and friends on an enchanting trail featuring over a million dazzling lights. Visitors to...
BROOKLYN, NY
Eater

Jollibee Sets Opening Date for Its Times Square Flagship

Jollibee shows no signs of letting up: The Filipino fast-food brand announced this week that it’s finally opening the doors on its Times Square flagship, a 7,000-square-foot space that’s been in the works for over a year. The restaurant at 1500 Broadway, between West 43rd and 44th streets, will open on August 18, bringing fried chicken with gravy, spaghetti, and peach-mango pies back to the neighborhood. (The chain has a second Times Square outpost at 609 Eighth Avenue, between West 39th and 40th streets, that remains temporarily closed.) The flagship will also serve new items, including a double cheeseburger, biscuits, and baked mac and cheese.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Tonight’s sunset will be the last 8pm sunset NYC will see this year

And just like that, summer is slowly coming to an end, as signaled by tonight’s sunset—the very last one to take place after 8pm this year. Specifically, according to Date & Time, darkness will begin descending upon the city at 8:01pm later today and at 7:59pm tomorrow. The next time sunset will happen after 8pm again will be May 9, 2023.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jonathan Toubin
Rico Nasty
Karl Denson
David Sanborn
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Watch Out for Chicken Sandwich Scam Here in New York

It might not be as elaborate as a person pretending to play the violin but it is still a scam none the less. If you have been to a store int e Hudson Valley there is a good chance that you have seen the violin scammers in the parking lot. They first started to appear last winter and now they are seen almost everywhere. The scam has now been reported nationwide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Inside Joy Behar’s $14M real estate portfolio

Joy Behar has just wrapped up her 23rd season as a co-host on “The View.”. A longtime veteran, the outspoken liberal panelist and comedian is reportedly making $7 million a year from the ABC daytime talk show. Behar, a Brooklyn native, remains the only original panelist on the show...
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

For the home: Making any home an oasis

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Think your shoebox apartment needs an upgrade?. No matter how small a space is, you can turn it into a home you can call your own. Thom Filicia, an interior and product designer, joined New York Living to provide tips on how to make the most of your space.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Escape Room Joining Other Adventure Experiences at Samanea New York Mall in Westbury

A new escape room experience is coming to Westbury in Samanea New York Mall at 1500 Old Country Road. The escape room joins other experiential destinations at the mall (formerly called The Mall at The Source), According to reports. Empire Adventure Park and Gravity Vault featuring rock-climbing and trampolines along with virtual reality will open at the end of the year as well.
WESTBURY, NY
therealdeal.com

Supermarket nabs 20K sf at Pennrose project in Brooklyn

The real estate industry has been blamed for New York City’s food deserts — large areas without supermarkets — and in response, politicians created a zoning and tax incentive to correct that market failure. It’s not clear if it worked: A number of developers have used the...
BROOKLYN, NY

