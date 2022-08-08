Box truck collides with tanker truck on SB SR-589, delays expected

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A single-unit box truck collided with a disabled tanker truck on southbound SR-589 on Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol .

According to FHP, the crash occurred north of Waters Avenue.

The inside lane is open, but drivers should expect delays. Crews are on site working to remove the road block.

Courtesy; Florida Highway Patrol

Minor injuries were reported in the crash.

