Tampa, FL

Box truck collides with tanker truck on SB SR-589, delays expected

By Daisy Ruth
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A single-unit box truck collided with a disabled tanker truck on southbound SR-589 on Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol .

According to FHP, the crash occurred north of Waters Avenue.

FedEx driver killed in SR-674 crash

The inside lane is open, but drivers should expect delays. Crews are on site working to remove the road block.

Courtesy; Florida Highway Patrol

Minor injuries were reported in the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

