Box truck collides with tanker truck on SB SR-589, delays expected
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A single-unit box truck collided with a disabled tanker truck on southbound SR-589 on Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol .
According to FHP, the crash occurred north of Waters Avenue.FedEx driver killed in SR-674 crash
The inside lane is open, but drivers should expect delays. Crews are on site working to remove the road block.
Minor injuries were reported in the crash.
