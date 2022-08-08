Read full article on original website
peakofohio.com
Kenton man arrested on felony drug charge
A Kenton man was arrested on a felony drug charge Thursday afternoon just after 3:30. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports they were on patrol in Belle Center when they conducted a random registration check on the vehicle in front of them. The check showed the registered owner of the...
hometownstations.com
Narcotics related search warrant in Lima leads to the arrest of two suspects
Media Release from the Allen County Sheriff's Office: On Wednesday, August 10, 2022 the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force, assisted by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. Team, served a narcotics related search warrant at 1436 W. High St. Lima, Allen County, Ohio. During the search of the...
Lima News
Two arrested on drug charges in Mercer County
CELINA — An operation conducted Tuesday by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office Heroin Interdiction Team (HIT) led to two arrests, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. The operation consisted of 19 traffic stops, which resulted in 16 warnings and three citations, as well as the...
peakofohio.com
Grand Jury indicts 27 including Reck on aggravated possession of drugs
The Logan County Grand Jury indicted 27 people earlier this week. The following is a list followed by their charges. Krista Reck: Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree; Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree; Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility, a felony of the third degree; Possession of L.S.D., a felony of the fifth degree; Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree.
Lima News
Fatal crash into road safety vehicle in Mercer County
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — A Fort Recovery man is dead after a Friday afternoon crash in Mercer County involving a road-striping crew on state Route 29. The crash occurred in the area of milepost 17 in Jefferson Township. Cloyd W. Bergman, 61, of Fort Recovery, was operating a 2010 Chevrolet...
Dirt bike driver arrested after fleeing from Greenville police
DARKE COUNTY — A dirt bike rider accused of driving “recklessly” was arrested after fleeing from Greenville police on Tuesday. Greenville police say an officer was on patrol when he saw a dirt bike being driven recklessly on the roadway. The officer attempted to stop the dirt...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash involving Rumpke truck in Trotwood
TROTWOOD — One person is dead following a crash involving Rumpke ruck in Trotwood Friday morning. A Trotwood police officer reported the crash happened on Little Richmond Road near Diamond Mill Road around 11:40 a.m. >>Columbus man dead after standoff following attempted breach of Cincinnati FBI office identified. A...
hometownstations.com
Celina couple arrested on federal charges
CELINA, OH (WLIO) - A Celina couple is in federal custody for taking part in the January 6th incident at the U.S. Capitol in 2021. Don and Shawndale Chilcoat are in the Lucas County Jail on the federal charges of Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Entering and Remaining in the Gallery of Congress; Disorderly Conduct on Capital Grounds; Parade, Demonstrate, or Picket in any of the Capitol Buildings; and Obstruction or Impeding any Official Proceeding.
wktn.com
Two Arrested After Domestic Disturbance in Kenton Wednesday Night
A domestic violence incident was reported to Kenton Police at just before ten Wednesday night. According to the report, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of North Main Street. After investigating, Vivian Nalls was arrested on a charge of domestic violence. Also arrested was Darrrl Nalls...
1 man dead after two-vehicle crash in Mercer County
Cloyd W. Bergman, age 61, of Fort Recovery, Ohio was operating a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck while traveling westbound on State Route 29 in the right lane.
1 killed in crash with dump truck in Trotwood
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch did not say if anyone was injured at the time, however, a CareFlight helicopter has been called to the scene.
Kettering police seek help identifying counterfeit bills suspect
If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, you are asked to contact Officer James at 937-296-2555.
wktn.com
Kenton Man Arrested on Assault Charge
A Kenton man was arrested after an incident in the city early Monday morning. According to the report, at around 12:30 Monday morning officers took an on station report about an assault. After an investigation, 35 year old Derrick Houtz was arrested. He is currently being held at the Multi...
sent-trib.com
Findlay woman indicted for stealing from county agency
A Findlay woman has been indicted for stealing from a Wood County service agency. A Wood County grand jury on Aug. 3 indicted Rochelle Patricia McCoy, 46, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, and money laundering, three counts tampering with records, and two counts identity fraud, all third-degree felonies. From...
Eaton Register Herald
Two arrested on drug charges
GRATIS TOWNSHIP — Deputies arrested two subjects on drug charges after a traffic stop in Gratis Township on Saturday, July 23. Investigators had received information that subjects were traveling from Dayton to Preble County, selling methamphetamine, according to Sheriff Mike Simpson. Deputies stopped a white Dodge Charger in a...
1980 Ohio cold case murder solved thanks to DNA
DNA technology has cracked another cold case murder in central Ohio, according to the Upper Arlington Police Division.
4 arrested after crashing into police cruiser with alleged stolen vehicle
The four people inside the car fled on foot but were caught after Kettering and Moraine officers set up a perimeter around the area.
Police discover man lying dead in the grass in North Baltimore
Police are investigating after a man was discovered lying dead in the grass in North Baltimore. It happened Thursday around 7am in the 800 block of Bradhurst Road.
Convicted rapist of 7-year-old appeals Ohio prison sentence
See an earlier report above from when the jury reached its verdict in the Charles Castle case. KENTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Hardin County man sentenced to prison for raping a 7-year-old is appealing his case. Charles Eugene Castle, 57, filed an appeal with the Hardin County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday in hopes that […]
Two men accused of stealing gold bars from northeast side home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men in Columbus have been accused of stealing gold bars from a house on the northeast side in late June, per police. CPD says that on June 26, the pair went into a house on the 3000 block of Jonathan Noble Way and stole gold bars, cash, a laptop, and […]
