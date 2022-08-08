CCPD: One person arrested, one hospitalized following La Palmera Mall shooting

UPDATE (Tuesday 2:13 p.m.):

Anthony Carrington, the man arrested for the alleged La Palmera shooting, was also connected to two additional incidents from yesterday.

Carrington will also be charged with aggravated robbery in relation to a bank robbery on the 5100 block of SPID.

He was also allegedly involved in a shooting on the 1600 block of Elizabeth Street.

He is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by felon in relation to the shooting.

UPDATE (Tuesday 12 p.m.):

CCPD has arrested and charged Anthony Carrington with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with Monday's shooting at La Palmera.

UPDATE (5 p.m.):

CCPD Public Information Senior officer Travis Pace confirmed police received a call for a shooting at La Palmera Mall at about 3:34 p.m.

Pace said officers arrived on scene, and quickly determined the incident was an isolated shooting and not an active-shooter situation.

"An employee came in (to P.F. Chang's), got into a disturbance with another employee and it quickly escalated into a shooting," he said. "That suspect then fled the scene, and the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment for gunshot wounds to the lower extremity and he's in serious condition."

Pace said the victim's injuries are serious, but not life-threatening.

Their investigation led officers to the suspect's vehicle at the 700 block of N. Staples St. at about 4:22 p.m. The suspect was arrested without incident, Pace said.

Those inside PF Chang's during the incident were held for questioning to piece together what happened. Johnathan Flores, was someone sitting inside when he said he saw someone agitated walk in.

“I was kind of looking at the front door way and someone came in seeming kind of aggressive… I was like he’s kind of goofy, what’s he doing?” said Flores, the San Antonio native.

Flores was visiting the city with a couple of friends from San Antonio. He was waiting for them to come in when he heard a loud bang come from the kitchen.

“It was like a few moments like silence and then complete chaos from there," he said. "Employees coming out screaming, crying. I was so lost in the moment. I just got out then met up with them.”

The shooting is still under investigation.

UPDATE (4:35 p.m.):

CCPD Public Information Sr. Ofc. Travis Pace has confirmed the suspect in the possible shooting at La Palmera Mall was arrested near Leopard and Staples streets.

UPDATE (4:20 p.m.):

La Palmera Mall confirmed on its Facebook page that the incident involved two P.F. Chang's restaurant employees, and that the incident happened inside the restaurant.

"The mall is secured and Corpus Christi Police Department is on-site as an investigation is underway," the post states. "Please continue business as usual, although traffic around the center may be impacted for some time."

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available, the post said.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Corpus Christi Police Department officers were dispatched to a call at La Palmera Mall for a reported shooting on Monday.

CCPD Public Information Officer Gena Peña tells KRIS 6 News they have not received any details from officers on-scene.

However, she tells us this is an "isolated incident," and there is no active shooter currently at the mall.

A manager at Grimaldi's said the restaurant is still open, as is P.F. Chang's.

The shooting reportedly happened in that area of the mall.

"I just spoke to police," said the manager, only identified as Matt. "Police officers told us we don't have to lock our doors in any way. I think they contained the situation."

Peña said the reported shooter has left the mall, and has been identified.

Police are currently searching for him, and are asking people to avoid the area.

KRIS 6 News has sent a crew to the scene, and we will update the public as the situation develops.

