sciotovalleyguardian.com
Jury selection begins in Rhoden murders case
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Jury selection has begun in the case of George Wagner IV. Wagner is accused of being involved in the 2016 Pike County massacre. It has been 6 years since the killing of Dana Manley Rhoden, 37; her ex-husband, Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; their sons, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20; their daughter, Hanna Rhoden, 19, the mother of Jake Wagner’s daughter; Frankie’s fiancée, Hannah Gilley, 20; Kenneth Rhoden, 44, a brother to Chris Sr; and Gary Rhoden, 38, a cousin to Kenneth and Chris Sr.
WLWT 5
WKRC
Jury selection starts in Wagner trial, publicity and small community in focus
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) – Pike County has a population of about 27,000 people, yet it is the site of one of the most notorious mass murders in recent history. Those two overlapping facts came into sharp focus Monday during the first day of jury selection in the murder trial of George Wagner IV.
sciotopost.com
Grove City Man Indicted for Drug Trafficking Charges in Gallia County
Gallia County – Marco A. Delgado, age 36, of Grove City, Ohio was indicted this week on drug trafficking charges from a drug investigation in June. According to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin in June detectives and deputies with the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office obtained and conducted a search warrant at an apartment residence in the Centenary area of Green Township. This search warrant was obtained after a lengthy investigation into the trafficking of narcotics from the residence by a male who is identified as Marco A. Delgado, age 36 of Grove City. As a result of the search of the residence, we were able to seize a loaded semi-automatic handgun, illegal narcotics and cash. In addition, three wanted individuals were taken into custody from the residence. Those individuals were Delgado, Cheyenne Bonecutter, age 22 of Bidwell and Carla Thacker, age 47 of Gallipolis.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Tuesday evening shooting in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a call of shots fired Tuesday evening in the village of Frankfort. Reports say a call came into dispatchers shortly after 10 p.m. of someone in a vehicle shooting toward residential homes. Officials say there were no injuries.
WHIZ
Two Arrested in Perry Co. Drug Bust
A Shawnee man is under arrest after investigators from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and the Perry County Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force executed a search warrant at 430 Walnut St. in Shawnee. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said David Skinner and Emily Neal were arrested after detectives...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man arrested after gun scare at a local Ross Co. business
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man was arrested after deputies say he showed up at his place of employment with a gun. Multiple deputies with the Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of East Springfield Street in Frankfort after employees said a man who hadn’t been to work in several days showed up with a gun.
WSAZ
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. woman pleads guilty to arson
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County woman pleaded guilty this week to arson. 44-year-old Tara N. Payne was indicted in February of last year after investigators say she intentionally set fire to a residence in the 1100 block of Scott Road in Frankfort. Reports say Payne, attempting to...
WKRC
Elderly woman killed in Brown County house fire
RIPLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - An elderly woman died in a house fire in Brown County early Wednesday. It happened on Hamburg Street in Ripley. Dispatchers received a call just after 1 a.m. The woman was found on the porch. No other information has been shared.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Semi-Flipped on US-23 in Pickaway County
Pickaway – A semi has rolled onto its side in front of the Loves gas station on US-23 and Pittsburg road in Pickaway county around 2 pm today. According to early reports, the driver of the truck is out and no one is hurt. The truck is filled with thousands of pounds of packaged Eucalyptus. Pickaway Township fire is on the scene now expect delays for several hours.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
iheart.com
Sheriff's Facility at the Ross County Fair
The Ross County Sheriff's Office is thankful to the Ross County Commissioners for a full renovation of their fairgrounds office. Major Mike Preston said the 1994 pole barn was in desperate need of work, so the department asked for help. County crews finished that work just last week. A back...
Ironton Tribune
Spoljaric’s case headed to common pleas court
In a hearing that lasted around two minutes, Ironton Police officer Bradley Spoljaric’s case was sent from the Ironton Municipal Court to Lawrence County Common Pleas Court on Monday afternoon. Spoljaric appeared in his own clothes after making bond over the weekend. He was arrested by the Ironton Police...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Arrest made in the Friday murder of a Vinton County man
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Murder charges have been filed against a Franklin County man who officials say was involved in a homicide. According to authorities, dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call during the early morning hours of Friday regarding a shooting in the New Plymouth area of Vinton County. Reports say deputies arrived on the scene and found a man with several gunshot wounds to his head and torso. The victim was transported to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson, where he was later pronounced dead.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman rescued from Scioto River in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A rescue operation was undertaken earlier today after a motorist told 9-1-1 dispatchers they had seen a woman jump from the Higby Road Bridge. Multiple water rescue teams from surrounding counties and agencies were called to the scene. Shortly after 11:30 a.m., the woman was...
Metro News
Scheme which bilked Millions from people worldwide was operating in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A fraudulent scheme which took Millions of victims for hundreds of thousands of dollars was being operated out of Huntington. U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said so far, his office has been able to charge ten people tied to the fraudulent scheme. He said those in the group were very crafty in how they stalked victims.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters in Jackson Co. battle structure fire
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A structure fire has closed a stretch of Beaver Pike in Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported shortly after 6:30 p.m. that the road was closed between Whaleytown and Cover Road. Residents are advised to avoid the area while crews work to...
