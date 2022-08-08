Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
Related
How to watch Bears vs. Chiefs: Live stream, TV channel, start time
The Chicago Bears will take the field for the first time in the post-Matt Nagy era this weekend, and they’ll do it with their former coach on the opposing side. Nagy, now an assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs, coached the Bears from 2018 through 2021. Matt Eberflus will make his head coaching debut for the Bears, who hired the former Colts defensive coordinator after firing Nagy in January.
Former Bears' player teases Roquan Smith destination
Let the Roquan Smith trade rumors begin. Before anyone could even think of potential destinations for the 25-year old inside linebacker, former Bears' running back, Cordarrelle Patterson, already started them. Patterson tweeted out a picture of Smith playing for his alma mater and hometown team, the University of Georgia, to...
Chicago Bears' depth chart if Roquan Smith leaves
Stunning news dropped on Monday about Roquan Smith's future with the Chicago Bears. The inside linebacker admitted to the public he is requesting a trade from the front office in spite of failed negotiations for a new extension. Smith, 25, is inarguably the Bears' best asset. He remains a key...
2022 NFL preseason: Which games are scheduled for Thursday?
The full flow of NFL preseason is about to get underway. After the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars opened play in the 2022 Hall of Fame Game, the time has come for the remaining 30 teams to join in on the party. With two games slated for Thursday night,...
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eddie Olczyk added to Seattle Kraken broadcast team
The Seattle Kraken officially introduced Eddie Olczyk as the new color commentator for the Kraken's broadcast. "The Kraken have made an immediate impact since entering the league and I'm very excited to be joining the organization and getting to know their amazing fans," Olczyk said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to bringing my experience, passion and love for the game of hockey to Seattle and to the ROOT SPORTS broadcasts."
What we learned as Fields operates crisp offense in red zone
LAKE FOREST – The specter of Roquan Smith overshadowed the Bears' final practice before their preseason opener. The star linebacker did not participate in practice Thursday despite being deemed healthy by the team. It's clear Smith plans to hold in while he and the Bears either work on a contract extension or a trade.
Jason Heyward’s profound impact on Hoerner, Cubs
With a media scrum huddled around his locker to discuss his first career All-Star nod, Ian Happ brought up Jason Heyward unprompted. Heyward has made one All-Star team in his career, not with the Cubs. But Happ credits the 13-year veteran for helping him reach that status over the last calendar year as Happ went through deep struggles in 2021.
Smith's trade request gives Bears' regime early fork-in-road moment
The honeymoon is officially over for Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus. It ended before they registered one L in the loss column. Roquan Smith, the Bears' unquestioned best player, offered Poles an early test as general manager. One he has yet to pass. The star linebacker, set to make $9.7...
RELATED PEOPLE
Fields impresses at practice with rotating WR group
In the Bears’ final practice before taking on the Chiefs in preseason action this Saturday, the offense looked better than it has in quite some time. They were once again effective in the low red zone, they moved the ball consistently and there were fewer penalties. For the first time, you could consider practice a “tie” between the offense and defense.
Brisker outlines goals for first preseason game
Matt Eberflus knows where the Bears stand at this point in training camp. He understands that he’s got a young, relatively inexperienced roster. So he’s made the decision that his starters will play in the team’s first preseason game this Saturday. “We need to play these guys,”...
Schefter: Bears' front office has 'played nice' with Roquan Smith
Roquan Smith made some noise after releasing a two-page note that announced his official trade request. The dispute between Smith and the front office includes negotiations in "bad faith," according to Smith. The Bears have offered the linebacker deals that would be "bad for [me] and the linebacker market," according to the note.
How much do 2022 Field of Dreams Game tickets cost?
If you want to attend the 2022 MLB Field of Dreams Game on Thursday night, it's going to cost you a pretty penny. With a capacity of 8,000 at the Dyersville, Iowa, venue, the all-in price of the cheapest available ticket to see the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds is $644 on TickPick, which is a no-fee secondary ticket marketplace.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Quinn teaches valuable lessons to off, def rookies
Robert Quinn proved last season that he is still one of the most dominant pass rushers in the league. With rumors swirling earlier this offseason about Quinn’s future with the Bears following the Khalil Mack trade, it’s understandable why the team kept him on the roster. In Matt Eberflus and Alan Williams’ defense it’s expected that they’ll try to pressure the quarterback with as little blitz help as possible, so having a bona fide defensive end is important.
Joe Kelly leaves game with "lightheadedness"
White Sox pitcher Joe Kelly left the seventh inning of Thursday's series finale against the Kansas City Royals with "lightheadedness." Kelly came in relief for Dylan Cease after Cease allowed one run through six innings. He allowed a walk and one hit before leaving the game with the trainer. He walked out under his own power. Jose Ruiz came in for Kelly and let up three runs.
Bill Belichick: ‘Don’t worry about’ whether Matt Patricia or Joe Judge will call plays
The Patriots experimented with two play callers in Thursday night's preseason opener. The preseason is often a time for experimentation, and on Thursday night the Patriots tried out having both Joe judge and Matt Patricia call plays in their 23-21 loss to the New York Giants. The Patriots have yet...
NFL・
How Bears rookie holder Gill put Santos' mind at ease
Special teams is often overlooked by football fans as rote plays that should be executed easily, every single time. But when it comes to kicking a field goal or a point-after try a lot goes into it. The long snapper, holder and kicker all have to be in-sync, like a well-oiled machine, for things to work. The Bears have rostered only one kicker, one holder and one long snapper this year, largely because they want that unit to get as many reps as possible together. With rookie Trenton Gill entering the mix, it’s even more important. By all accounts, however, the Bears’ special teams trio has gotten off to an impressive start.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What we learned as Fields' legs, Mooney's hands shine on Day 11
CHICAGO — The Bears' offense remains a massive work in progress, but one thing is clear: Justin Fields and Darnell Mooney are rounding into form as we start Week 3 of camp. Fields' legs and Mooney's hands were the stars of Tuesday's practice during Family Fest at Soldier Field.
Roquan's trade request puts spotlight on Adams, Bears' LB depth
LAKE FOREST — Roquan Smith's future with the Bears was uncertain before Tuesday's trade request. But now that the 25-year-old linebacker has asked for a one-way ticket out of Chicago, the spotlight will shine even brighter on those filling in at WILL linebacker. Smith has been on the PUP...
Healthy Roquan doesn't practice; Bears taking hold-in 'day-by-day'
LAKE FOREST – The Bears sent a message to Roquan Smith by activating the star linebacker off the PUP list Wednesday, one day after the 25-year-old requested a trade amid failing contract extension negotiations. We can play hardball if you want. By deeming Smith healthy to practice, the Bears...
Former Bull Taj Gibson is Draymond's answer on toughest non-star matchup
Editor's note: This post originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area. It looks like even one of the best defenders in the NBA has trouble guarding certain players. In the latest episode of the Draymond Green Show, the former Defensive Player of the Year was asked which non-star was the toughest to guard and his answer is surprising.
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0