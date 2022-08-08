ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Sports Chicago

How to watch Bears vs. Chiefs: Live stream, TV channel, start time

The Chicago Bears will take the field for the first time in the post-Matt Nagy era this weekend, and they’ll do it with their former coach on the opposing side. Nagy, now an assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs, coached the Bears from 2018 through 2021. Matt Eberflus will make his head coaching debut for the Bears, who hired the former Colts defensive coordinator after firing Nagy in January.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Former Bears' player teases Roquan Smith destination

Let the Roquan Smith trade rumors begin. Before anyone could even think of potential destinations for the 25-year old inside linebacker, former Bears' running back, Cordarrelle Patterson, already started them. Patterson tweeted out a picture of Smith playing for his alma mater and hometown team, the University of Georgia, to...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bears' depth chart if Roquan Smith leaves

Stunning news dropped on Monday about Roquan Smith's future with the Chicago Bears. The inside linebacker admitted to the public he is requesting a trade from the front office in spite of failed negotiations for a new extension. Smith, 25, is inarguably the Bears' best asset. He remains a key...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Eddie Olczyk added to Seattle Kraken broadcast team

The Seattle Kraken officially introduced Eddie Olczyk as the new color commentator for the Kraken's broadcast. "The Kraken have made an immediate impact since entering the league and I'm very excited to be joining the organization and getting to know their amazing fans," Olczyk said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to bringing my experience, passion and love for the game of hockey to Seattle and to the ROOT SPORTS broadcasts."
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports Chicago

Jason Heyward’s profound impact on Hoerner, Cubs

With a media scrum huddled around his locker to discuss his first career All-Star nod, Ian Happ brought up Jason Heyward unprompted. Heyward has made one All-Star team in his career, not with the Cubs. But Happ credits the 13-year veteran for helping him reach that status over the last calendar year as Happ went through deep struggles in 2021.
CHICAGO, IL
Justin Fields
NBC Sports Chicago

Fields impresses at practice with rotating WR group

In the Bears’ final practice before taking on the Chiefs in preseason action this Saturday, the offense looked better than it has in quite some time. They were once again effective in the low red zone, they moved the ball consistently and there were fewer penalties. For the first time, you could consider practice a “tie” between the offense and defense.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Brisker outlines goals for first preseason game

Matt Eberflus knows where the Bears stand at this point in training camp. He understands that he’s got a young, relatively inexperienced roster. So he’s made the decision that his starters will play in the team’s first preseason game this Saturday. “We need to play these guys,”...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

How much do 2022 Field of Dreams Game tickets cost?

If you want to attend the 2022 MLB Field of Dreams Game on Thursday night, it's going to cost you a pretty penny. With a capacity of 8,000 at the Dyersville, Iowa, venue, the all-in price of the cheapest available ticket to see the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds is $644 on TickPick, which is a no-fee secondary ticket marketplace.
DYERSVILLE, IA
NBC Sports Chicago

Quinn teaches valuable lessons to off, def rookies

Robert Quinn proved last season that he is still one of the most dominant pass rushers in the league. With rumors swirling earlier this offseason about Quinn’s future with the Bears following the Khalil Mack trade, it’s understandable why the team kept him on the roster. In Matt Eberflus and Alan Williams’ defense it’s expected that they’ll try to pressure the quarterback with as little blitz help as possible, so having a bona fide defensive end is important.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Joe Kelly leaves game with "lightheadedness"

White Sox pitcher Joe Kelly left the seventh inning of Thursday's series finale against the Kansas City Royals with "lightheadedness." Kelly came in relief for Dylan Cease after Cease allowed one run through six innings. He allowed a walk and one hit before leaving the game with the trainer. He walked out under his own power. Jose Ruiz came in for Kelly and let up three runs.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

How Bears rookie holder Gill put Santos' mind at ease

Special teams is often overlooked by football fans as rote plays that should be executed easily, every single time. But when it comes to kicking a field goal or a point-after try a lot goes into it. The long snapper, holder and kicker all have to be in-sync, like a well-oiled machine, for things to work. The Bears have rostered only one kicker, one holder and one long snapper this year, largely because they want that unit to get as many reps as possible together. With rookie Trenton Gill entering the mix, it’s even more important. By all accounts, however, the Bears’ special teams trio has gotten off to an impressive start.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

