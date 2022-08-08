Read full article on original website
South Haven drowning victims identified by police
Police have identified the two people who drowned in South Haven on Monday.
Court doc: Suspect ‘laid in wait’ to hit, kill woman in parking lot
Thursday afternoon, a man was charged with the murder of a woman after deputies and witnesses say he ran her over in a Walmart parking lot.
WWMT
One dead after fatal crash in Allegan County
ALLEGAN, Mich. — A person has died after being hit by a vehicle on Marsh Road near Pierce Road in Gun Plain Township Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police. The roadways are now open as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a tweet by MSP. The scene has been...
fox2detroit.com
70-year-old woman hit, killed by vehicle after checking mail in west Michigan
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 70-year-old woman was hit and killed by a vehicle after she checked her mail Wednesday morning in west Michigan. Police said Roberta Sites, of Allegan County's Gun Plain Township, was crossing Marsh Road near Pierce Road after getting the mail when she was hit by an SUV. Sites was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fox17
MSP: At least 1 dead in Gun Plain Twp. crash involving pedestrian
GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — At least one person is dead in a crash involving a pedestrian in Allegan County Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police says the crash took place near Marsh and Pierce roads in Gun Plain Township. An SUV was heading down Marsh Road, says MSP, when...
‘All I knew was she was gone’: Family mourns woman killed in Walmart parking lot
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Sandy Villarreal loved to walk everywhere. She loved spending time outside and walking was a good way she could do that, her granddaughter LauRee Adams said. Villarreal, 65, had walked to Walmart, 501 N. 9th St., around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9. She was in...
Caught on camera: Kent Co. family recovers stolen truck found miles away
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Plainfield Township family has recovered a truck stolen from the driveway of their home last week. The family said the Ford F-250 was taken while they were inside watching television on Friday. The thief ditched the vehicle nearly 20 miles away near a business...
95.3 MNC
Portage woman was killed in a crash on I-94
A Portage woman was killed in a crash on I-94. It happened on Monday, August 8 at 4:45 a.m., when troopers were called to a crash on I-80 going east at the Ripley Street exit. Officials say that a Subaru started going slowly to merge to the Toll Road exit ramp, when a Buick rear-ended it.
Intoxicated woman fatally shoots boyfriend in Northern Michigan, calls 911
EMMET COUNTY, MI – A 48-year-old woman allegedly fatally shot her boyfriend while intoxicated then called 911 to report it, police said. At 8:48 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, a woman called Emmet County dispatch and said she had just shot her boyfriend, WPBN/WGTU reports. Deputies responded to a home on State Road in Friendship Township and found the woman holding a gun. They also found a deceased 50-year-old man with bullet wounds.
One shot, police looking for suspect in Muskegon
Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot in Muskegon.
Fox17
5 safe after boat sinks in Lake Michigan near Casco Twp.
CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Five people were evacuated after their boat sank in Lake Michigan Wednesday afternoon. South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) says the sinking happened near Sleepy Hollow Resort in Casco Township. We’re told occupants reported a loud bang coming from the boat, which SHAES describes as...
Fox17
Teen in critical condition after shooting in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety tells us they responded to calls about gunfire on Nola Street near Cobb Avenue around 8 last night. Soon after, a 16 year-old arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. That young man is said to be...
Five people safely escaped sinking boat on Lake Michigan
SOUTH HAVEN, MI – Five people safety escaped their sinking boat Wednesday afternoon. There was a loud bang and the 22-foot, Chris-Craft-style boat started taking on water about half a mile from shore around 12:35 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, South Haven Area Emergency Services said.
Fox17
GRPD: 2 dead, child found safe in Grand Rapids home
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is currently investigating, after two people were found dead at a home on the southeast side of the city. A man and a woman were deceased at a home on Oakdale Street Southeast, police say. Both victims were adults. Also...
Fox17
Charges filed in accidental death of teen
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County Prosecutor, Chris Becker announced charges against George Jay Gross Jr. with involuntary manslaughter for his role in the death of Gabriel Hojnaki. Hojnaki was killed in late May, 2022 when he and another 13 year-old were playing with a gun, and it accidentally...
Fox17
1-year-old rushed to hospital after near-drowning incident in Holland
HOLLAND, Mich. — A 1-year-old child was rushed to Helen Devos Children's Hospital after a near-drowning in a bathtub. CPR was already in progress when first responders arrived to the Holland Women's Mission. City officials say it happened Tuesday around 9 p.m. Initial reports say the child was being...
Fox17
Teen facing felony charges after threatening family at store
COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 17 year-old is facing multiple charges after witnesses say he pulled a gun on a family with a gun at Walmart. The teen reportedly had a confrontation with a family around 6:30 Wednesday evening at the store in Comstock Township when he threatened them.
whtc.com
Saturday night drowning victim identified as 59-year-old Marne man
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – The man who drowned on Saturday near Robinson Township’s Southern Grand Marina in Ottawa County has been identified. He is 59-year-old Dana Eric Rose of Marne. He was found dead Saturday night just before midnight in the Grand River, and foul play...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police seek missing UP woman with dementia
MUNSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are looking for Linda Golden, a 77-year-old woman who went missing in Alger County. According to authorities, Golden is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and suffers from dementia. She was last seen Aug. 3. Police believe she might be driving a gold-colored 2006...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man dies after contact with downed live wire
HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died Tuesday morning after having contact with a downed live wire, Michigan State Police said. Police responded to the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Hilldale County's Scipio Township around 8 a.m. They found a 28-year-old Jonesville man dead from the power line. Police said he lived nearby.
