Robinson Township, MI

WWMT

One dead after fatal crash in Allegan County

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A person has died after being hit by a vehicle on Marsh Road near Pierce Road in Gun Plain Township Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police. The roadways are now open as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a tweet by MSP. The scene has been...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

70-year-old woman hit, killed by vehicle after checking mail in west Michigan

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 70-year-old woman was hit and killed by a vehicle after she checked her mail Wednesday morning in west Michigan. Police said Roberta Sites, of Allegan County's Gun Plain Township, was crossing Marsh Road near Pierce Road after getting the mail when she was hit by an SUV. Sites was pronounced dead at the scene.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Portage woman was killed in a crash on I-94

A Portage woman was killed in a crash on I-94. It happened on Monday, August 8 at 4:45 a.m., when troopers were called to a crash on I-80 going east at the Ripley Street exit. Officials say that a Subaru started going slowly to merge to the Toll Road exit ramp, when a Buick rear-ended it.
PORTAGE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Silent Observer
MLive

Intoxicated woman fatally shoots boyfriend in Northern Michigan, calls 911

EMMET COUNTY, MI – A 48-year-old woman allegedly fatally shot her boyfriend while intoxicated then called 911 to report it, police said. At 8:48 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, a woman called Emmet County dispatch and said she had just shot her boyfriend, WPBN/WGTU reports. Deputies responded to a home on State Road in Friendship Township and found the woman holding a gun. They also found a deceased 50-year-old man with bullet wounds.
EMMET COUNTY, MI
Fox17

5 safe after boat sinks in Lake Michigan near Casco Twp.

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Five people were evacuated after their boat sank in Lake Michigan Wednesday afternoon. South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) says the sinking happened near Sleepy Hollow Resort in Casco Township. We’re told occupants reported a loud bang coming from the boat, which SHAES describes as...
CASCO TOWNSHIP, MI
Fox17

Teen in critical condition after shooting in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety tells us they responded to calls about gunfire on Nola Street near Cobb Avenue around 8 last night. Soon after, a 16 year-old arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. That young man is said to be...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

GRPD: 2 dead, child found safe in Grand Rapids home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is currently investigating, after two people were found dead at a home on the southeast side of the city. A man and a woman were deceased at a home on Oakdale Street Southeast, police say. Both victims were adults. Also...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Charges filed in accidental death of teen

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County Prosecutor, Chris Becker announced charges against George Jay Gross Jr. with involuntary manslaughter for his role in the death of Gabriel Hojnaki. Hojnaki was killed in late May, 2022 when he and another 13 year-old were playing with a gun, and it accidentally...
KENT COUNTY, MI
Fox17

1-year-old rushed to hospital after near-drowning incident in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — A 1-year-old child was rushed to Helen Devos Children's Hospital after a near-drowning in a bathtub. CPR was already in progress when first responders arrived to the Holland Women's Mission. City officials say it happened Tuesday around 9 p.m. Initial reports say the child was being...
HOLLAND, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police seek missing UP woman with dementia

MUNSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are looking for Linda Golden, a 77-year-old woman who went missing in Alger County. According to authorities, Golden is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and suffers from dementia. She was last seen Aug. 3. Police believe she might be driving a gold-colored 2006...
ALGER COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan man dies after contact with downed live wire

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died Tuesday morning after having contact with a downed live wire, Michigan State Police said. Police responded to the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Hilldale County's Scipio Township around 8 a.m. They found a 28-year-old Jonesville man dead from the power line. Police said he lived nearby.
JONESVILLE, MI

