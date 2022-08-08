Read full article on original website
Related
newscenter1.tv
Omaha Street, Cambell Street intersection work to begin Aug. 15
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Work is set to begin Monday, Aug. 15 at the intersection of Omaha Street and Cambell Street on a project re-shaping the intersection and surrounding area. The new project will have an ultimate goal of widening the sidewalk in the area between Covington and LaCrosse Street to 10 feet, which will provide an ADA-complaint path for residents and give the LaCrosse Street intersection up-to-date with underground utilities, new pavement, and traffic signals. There will also be a feature for pedestrian signal controls.
frcheraldstar.com
Another water main break occurs in downtown Hot Springs
Prior to North River Street being shutdown to traffice last Thursday night, motorists drive through water in front of the 309 General following another water main break in downtown Hot Springs. _______________________________. By Brett Nachtigall. Publisher. HOT SPRINGS – For the fourth time in the past 24 months, a major...
newscenter1.tv
Overnight crashes in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Two crashes involving vehicles in Rapid City occurred during the evening hours of August 10. The first crash occurred around 10:00 pm. Rapid City police were called to an area along Omaha and 3rd Street regarding a report of a passenger vehicle heading westbound on Omaha Street that had hit a pedestrian. Medical units arrived on-scene and brought the pedestrian to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
newscenter1.tv
Meade County residents voice concern, frustration over proposed water project
MEADE COUNTY, S.D. — The South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority (SDEDA) is looking to right a wrong. But the organization finds itself between a rock and hard place to do so. It’s seeking $12 million in state funds for a $30 million water system to serve nearly 500 residents...
IN THIS ARTICLE
gowatertown.net
Third motorcycle fatality during Sturgis Bike Rally
SCENIC, S.D.–Motorcycle fatalities in South Dakota during this week’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally have reached three. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the latest fatality crash occurred within the city limits of Scenic. A 2019 Harley-Davidson Trike stopped on the shoulder of Highway 44 and then attempted a U-turn....
Minor injuries after semi crashes into house in Sturgis
Authorities were on scene at a semi vs. house crash this morning.
kotatv.com
Drivers not yielding at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally continues, so does the influx of tourists to the city, along with their ride of choice. Walking downtown during the rally can be difficult with all the cars and bikes passing by. So far this year, along with an increase in parking violations, law enforcement says that vehicles are failing to yield at stop signs for the appropriate amount of time. According to the Sturgis police chief, this adds another level of unnecessary danger to the roads.
kbhbradio.com
Thursday’s Highway Patrol Rally Report – no fatal crashes, five injury crashes
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The South Dakota Highway Patrol says no fatal crashes were reported during their latest Sturgis Motorcycle Rally reporting period. In their daily rally update, the patrol did respond to four injury crashes. Three of those crashes resulted in serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The total number...
newscenter1.tv
One dead, another hospitalized after overnight shooting in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — One man is dead and another is hospitalized after shots were exchanged in north Rapid City on Wednesday night. Shortly before 11 p.m., Rapid City Police were called to the 1700 block of North Maple Avenue for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police found a man in an apartment who suffered a fatal gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
kotatv.com
Angostura drowning victim’s body is recovered
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The body of a person who drowned at Angostura Reservoir was recovered Wednesday morning. The person reportedly was swimming at Hobie Beach Tuesday, went underwater and failed to surface. The South Dakota Game, Fish and Park; Fall River County Sheriff’s Office; Pennington County Search &...
kbhbradio.com
Department of Transportation issues first rally vehicle traffic count numbers
STURGIS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation released their rally vehicle traffic count numbers today. The D-O-T says their counters show traffic counts at nine locations entering Sturgis. On Friday, August 5, 56,885 vehicles entered Sturgis – up 11.4-percent from the previous five-year average. On Saturday,...
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Duhamel #2 fire North of Wall estimated at 2,500 acres
10:01 PM UPDATE: The fire is now estimated to be around 2500+ acres with 50% containment. There are several departments that are on the scene, along with state and federal resources. The list is as follows. Wall, Quinn New Underwood, Ellsworth, Box Elder, Black Hawk, North Haines, Rapid Valley, Scenic,...
Black Hills Pioneer
Parking violators a major Rally issue for Sturgis Police
STURGIS — Parking violations during this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally are nearly double what they were a year ago, and that has Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater hot under the collar. Overall, calls for service to the Sturgis Police Department are down from a year ago, but parking...
kotatv.com
New business adds to ‘vibrancy’ of downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City has seen growth over the years, which can be seen in the expansion of Rushmore Crossing, an increase in population, and the booming building permit numbers. But that expansion isn’t limited to the outskirts of town. Downtown Rapid City is no stranger...
Sturgis Rally Tally Day 3: 22 injury crashes so far
Throughout the Sturgis Rally, law enforcement agencies are tracking crashes and crimes.
KEVN
Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 44
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One person died in a three-motorcycle crash Tuesday morning. The crash was on South Dakota Highway 44 near Scenic. “We have a three-motorcycle crash; we have three serious life-threatening injuries that were transported to Monument Health Rapid City Hospital and then we had one fatality,” said South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Elyse Helkenn.
kotatv.com
‘Rally at Exit 55′ returns in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 82nd Sturgis Rally is heating up as the week begins, and bikers from across the country are making stops, not only in Sturgis, bull all around the Black Hills area. Black Hills Harley-Davidson in Rapid City is once again hosting its ‘Rally at Exit...
KELOLAND TV
Bikers choose this Airbnb for rally
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Maybe 15 or 20 minutes or so from the full roar of the Sturgis Rally are two houses along a county road back in the woods. Bikers who come for the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally each August have found their way to these two houses at the invitation of the host, Lang Termes.
kotatv.com
Car crash: Woman with two children attempted to flee the scene
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman involved in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon attempted to flee the scene with two children. Angelita Rich, 36, was identified as the suspect and arrested on several charges. A preliminary breath test administered to Rich registered at .229 (nearly three times the legal limit to drive). She was charged with driving under the influence, vehicular battery, hit and run with Injuries, reckless driving, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, and two warrants.
more955.com
Highway Patrol Sturgis Rally Tally through 6 AM, Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Compiled from 6 a.m. Saturday August 6, 2022, to 6 a.m. Tuesday August 09, 2022. Item Sturgis Rapid City District District Total Last Year to Date. At 10:21 a.m., Monday, South Dakota Highway 34, mile marker 3, six miles west of Belle Fourche: A 2003 Harley-Davidson FLTHI motorcycle was westbound on South Dakota Highway 34 when it slowed down to make a right-hand turn. It was reared end by a westbound 2018 Honda GLI800 motorcycle. The 68-year-old male driver of the Harley-Davidson motorcycle was thrown from the motorcycle. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to the Spearfish hospital. The 70-year-old male driver of the Honda was not injured. Neither driver was wearing a helmet.
Comments / 0