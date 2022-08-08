ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Twisted Mind Games Just Hit a Disturbing New Low

Russian authorities have been trying to sow the seeds of a propaganda effort aimed at convincing residents of occupied territories that Ukraine is already divided, according to a new report from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. “Ukraine has already been divided,” the Russian occupiers...
POLITICS
The Independent

Vladimir Putin ‘unlikely to succeed’ in occupying Ukraine, Ben Wallace says

Ben Wallace has said Vladimir Putin is “unlikely to ever succeed in occupying” Ukraine.Speaking in Copenhagen, the defence secretary added that Russia are “starting to fail in many areas” and that their invasion has “faltered”.“They are really only focusing in parts of the south and in the east, a long, long way away from their three-day so-called special operation,” Mr Wallace said.“Three days are now over 150 days and nearly six months in, with huge significant losses of equipment and indeed Russian personnel.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Trump says he wouldn’t make deal for Brittney Griner releaseWhy did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy