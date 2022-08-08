Ben Wallace has said Vladimir Putin is “unlikely to ever succeed in occupying” Ukraine.Speaking in Copenhagen, the defence secretary added that Russia are “starting to fail in many areas” and that their invasion has “faltered”.“They are really only focusing in parts of the south and in the east, a long, long way away from their three-day so-called special operation,” Mr Wallace said.“Three days are now over 150 days and nearly six months in, with huge significant losses of equipment and indeed Russian personnel.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Trump says he wouldn’t make deal for Brittney Griner releaseWhy did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine

