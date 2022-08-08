I usually run mines through the little machine then I have take it to a different store and I have the girl where the person behind the counter check it but I always keep my ticket and I come home and I check it on my computer Plus I put my initials on the back so I know it’s my ticket that way they can’t claim it as theirs
This type of action was a television special on the lottery. It showed people from the network bringing winning tickets to different stores for verification. Some were honest while other tried to pretend to throw the winning tickets away or even switch tickets.
I always keep my tickets . I always check with the lottery site . Don’t trust those behind counter .
Related
Virginia man learns of $1M lottery prize weeks after the drawing
Missouri Lottery: Winner of $50,000 Powerball prize cashes in ticket
Mega Millions ticket purchase leads to Massachusetts man winning $1 million in lottery instant ticket game
Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Montgomery County will soon expire
IN THIS ARTICLE
Time is running out to cash in $100,000 Powerball ticket
North Carolina man wins $300K lottery jackpot on wedding anniversary
What does it take to get a teaching license in Virginia?
Mega Millions tickets worth $10K sold in Camden and Somerset Counties
Baltimore woman buys winning $50,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off in Middle River
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023
2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup Winners
Ohio family wins $1 Million scratch-off ticket during Florida road trip
Check your tickets: Mega Millions ticket sold in Kentucky is a winner
News 3 investigates SNAP benefits being sold for cash in Portsmouth
An unusual deal gave Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin $8.5 million in stock. He paid $0 in tax on it.
Maryland woman breaks powerlifting world record at Virginia competition
Changes coming to free school lunch programs in DC, Maryland and Virginia this school year
Moore County woman wins $100,000 on scratch-off ticket
Virginia Residents to Receive State Stimulus Checks
Around 4,000 beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility looking for new homes
Newsweek
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 51